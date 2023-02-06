ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

PJ Tucker details how he makes an impact on offensive end for Sixers

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XxOA0_0keZ1aig00
Elsa/Getty Images

NEW YORK–Philadelphia 76ers veteran PJ Tucker is not one who scores a ton of points. In his first season with the Sixers, he’s only averaging 3.3 points and he’s shooting 38.1% from deep.

In Sunday’s loss to the New York Knicks, Tucker had 10 points and he knocked down two triples. However, that isn’t what he’s worried about. He’s worried about his cutting and movement without the ball in order to free up his star teammates.

There were a few instances on Sunday when Tucker’s movement off the ball allowed Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris some open looks because the Knicks had to pay attention to Tucker off the ball.

“When I cut, I’m taking somebody out,” Tucker explained. “So now, if he does what we score, it’s a 1-on-1. So I’m doing the selfless thing of not getting the ball and not scoring, but I’m taking somebody out.”

When Tucker is on his way to the basket and trying to free himself open, defenses have to shade toward him the closer he gets to the basket. That then leaves fewer defenders to stay in front of Embiid, James Harden, Harris, or Tyrese Maxey.

“Somebody’s gotta guard me,” Tucker continued. “I take somebody and now it’s one guy left in the rotation because they’re doubling. I know I’m not gonna get it, but I’m taking a guy now offensive rebound, doing what I do for us to get an open shot. For somebody else to get an open shot.”

Ultimately, Tucker just wants to win. In order for he and the Sixers to do so, they will need Embiid to carry this team as far as he can take them. It doesn’t matter how many shots Tucker gets within the offense.

“Some games you’re gonna get shots, some games you’re not,” he added. “It don’t matter. Just the team winning and the progression of our team is only thing that really matters and give ourselves a chance to be able to play for a championship at the end of the year.”

The Sixers will have a big test on Wednesday when they take on the Boston Celtics to finish their road trip.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why Wednesday's trade is a big win for the Lakers and Rob Pelinka

Since they traded for Russell Westbrook two summers ago, the Los Angeles Lakers have lived in a netherworld of endless ridicule and mediocre play. Although Westbrook played better for a spell earlier this season after being moved to the bench, his athletic decline and awkward fit stuck out like sore thumbs, and many felt the team was being held down by his mere presence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

These Ben Simmons Comments About Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Didn’t Age Well

Ben Simmons made a proclamation to reporters after he was traded to the Nets last year that aged like milk. Brooklyn acquired the guard in Feb. 2022 in a blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. It put Simmons in a Nets lineup that already included Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, so on paper, the team certainly looked good.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant’s 11-word reaction to LeBron James after breaking Kareem’s scoring record

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James did it; he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in NBA history. With a fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter, James reached 38,388 career points, sending Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles into a frenzy. But it wasn’t just fans of the game losing it, even Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was in awe of the moment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

NBA Trade Grades: Lakers offload Russell Westbrook, land D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt

The Lakers able to trade Russell Westbrook and offload him in a deal that will land them D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and more. Grading the trade. Russell Westbrook has been traded away from the Los Angeles Lakers. And not only have they finally been able to offload the polarizing former NBA MVP, but they were able to get quite a terrific haul in a three-team trade involving the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

214K+
Followers
266K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy