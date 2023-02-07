ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

Comments / 2

Related
peekskillherald.com

Another train fatality and ways to spot suicide signs

Second suicide at Peekskill train crossing in a week. Wilmer Vicente Cango, a 19-year-old Peekskill High School Class of 2021 graduate, died on the train tracks on Monday morning, struck by the 7:08 a.m. southbound train at the Hudson Avenue crossing. The third suicide on Metro North tracks – and the second at Peekskill – in a week prompted MTA spokesperson Aaron Donovan to call it “a human tragedy. If you notice any concerning changes in loved ones, don’t ignore them. Start a conversation and assist in finding help,” he said. The Hudson Avenue grade level crossing was the scene of another fatality exactly a week ago, and on February 1st a 34-year-old man was struck and killed on the tracks at Dover on the Harlem Line.
PEEKSKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Major road repairs coming to Carmel and Yorktown

TOWN OF KENT – According to a recent study of the conditions of state roads, the Hudson Valley’s Region 8 was ranked as the worst while having the most miles of lane roads, and more bridges than Long Island and New York City combined. That statistic brought forth...
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
CNY News

PD: Shopper Assaulted At Walmart In Hudson Valley, New York

One person was allegedly assaulted at a Walmart in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the Town of Wallkill Police Department announced one person was assaulted at Walmart. On Tuesday, February 7, around 4:40 p.m., members of the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of an assault in the parking lot of the Middletown Walmart located at 470 Route 211 E in the Town of Wallkill.
WALLKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

onsemi cuts the ribbon on East Fishkill chip fab plant (video)

HOPEWELL JUNCTION – Chip fab manufacturer onsemi officially took over the research and manufacturing facilities from GlobalFoundries on Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. US Senator Charles Schumer did the honors. The 1,000 employees working for the former company have transitioned to onsemi as the company invests $1.3 billion...
EAST FISHKILL, NY
CBS New York

Health dept.: Aggressive coyote spotted in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. -- The Dutchess County Health Department has a warning about an aggressive coyote that might have rabies.Officials say the coyote was spotted on the Marist College campus in Poughkeepsie on Tuesday.The state hired a wildlife removal company to try to trap the animal.Aggressive coyotes have been seen around Poughkeepsie and Hyde Park since September. People are urged to avoid contact with them.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County cites Middletown for poor recycling

MIDDLETOWN – The City of Middletown has been cited by Orange County with having poor recycling because too much of what residents are putting out on the curb as recyclable actually has regular garbage mixed in. City Public Works Commissioner Jacob Tawil said that costs the city an additional...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
radiokingston.org

Central Hudson responds, and Kingston's $10,000 business grant

Good Tuesday friends! Today in La Voz with Mariel Fiori is health and politics day. I spoke with journalist Iván Lajara, editor-in-chief of the Daily Freeman, about the latest local political news. Joe Jenkins and Adán Gómez of Central Hudson explained the situation with incorrect invoices and answered the...
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County reaches new sales tax sharing agreement with cities

GOSHEN – Orange County and its three cities – Middletown, Newburgh and Port Jervis – have come to terms on a new sales tax sharing agreement before the current one expires. County Legislature Chairwoman Katie Bonelli credited a team effort in resolving the situation before the existing...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Close to 200 Cats Found in Yonkers, New York Hoarding House

A Dutchess County animal rescue is helping a lower Hudson Valley shelter after over 150 cats are found in a hoarding house. Back on February 3rd, a couple was found dead in their Yorktown Heights, New York home. After a wellness check, it was discovered that the couple had died in the bedroom. Officials also found 150 cats in the residence in the area of 149 Cordial Road.
YONKERS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County considers supporting shutdown of Catskill Regional OTB

GOSHEN – The governor’s proposed state budget includes an article allowing the Catskill Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation to be disbanded. The 13-county entity has not operated betting parlors since the pandemic began and the budget item would allow participating counties to join another OTB. Orange County Legislator Kathy...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy