In Manchester murder case, lawyers highlight victim’s, killer’s passions for same woman

Ex-UConn student pleads guilty to murder in 2020 sword attack
In May 2020 a former University of Connecticut student killed one man, severely injured another, and broke into a third man’s home, tied him up, and stole his vehicle, all in Willington. The man responsible, Peter Manfredonia, 26, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Vernon Superior Court to murder, first-degree assault,...
Vernon man guilty of lesser charge in fatal incident
VERNON — A local man who was accused of manslaughter in a woman’s death in 2018 was found guilty Wednesday of a lesser charge of first-degree assault. Jason Fazzino, 27, is facing a sentence of six years in prison, followed by three year’s of special parole as part of a plea deal.
Man charged with passing bad check
SOUTH WINDSOR — After nearly four years, local police charged a Middletown man this week in an identify theft case that occurred in May 2019. The man, Anthony Lacafta, 35, was charged with fourth degree larceny, third degree identity theft and second degree forgery on Tuesday. Lacafta cashed a...
mycitizensnews.com
Teen struggles with judicial marshals
WATERBURY — A Naugatuck teenager struggled with judicial marshals as they attempted to place him into custody Jan. 30 after he was sentenced by a judge for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in 2020. Adam Stankiewicz, 19, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, suspended after 2½ years, after...
Man admits having stolen gun, selling stolen converters
A man who was arrested in October 2021 at the Motel 6 in Vernon pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges stemming from his possession of a stolen gun in the moments before his arrest and his involvement in a catalytic-converter theft ring, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said. Theodore Roosevelt...
Journal Inquirer
Glastonbury man gets 18 years for shooting motorcycle gang rival
Susan Thompson of Preston was in tears on Thursday as she stood in a New London courtroom just a few feet away from her son’s killer, saying it is “unbearable” for her to think the man would eventually get to see his family again. She turned to...
Man convicted of murder in stabbing in Manchester elderly housing
After less than a day of deliberations, a Hartford Superior Court jury on Tuesday found Garry Ramsey guilty of murder in the stabbing death of Robert A. Callahan Jr., 68, in Callahan’s apartment in a Manchester elderly housing complex on June 5, 2021. The jury rejected Ramsey’s claim that...
Man who stabbed girlfriend 13 times in Windsor Locks gets break
A man who stabbed his girlfriend 13 times, starting at one Windsor Locks hotel and continuing at another, got a break on immediate prison time Monday, when a judge sentenced him to the mandatory minimum of five years behind bars, despite the victim’s last-minute request for more prison time.
Cops Make Swift Arrest In Michael Wint’s Murder
Cops credited new video cameras — and old-fashioned detective work — with helping them make an arrest of an accused murderer 16 days after he allegedly shot Michael Wint to death. Wint — a 33-year-old New Havener who had used his own experience seeking to straighten out his life to...
Man charged in shootout that killed New Haven 33-year-old
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 45-year-old man injured in a shootout last month in New Haven is now charged with killing a 33-year-old. Ronald Little is in police custody and undergoing medical treatment, according to police. He is accused of driving himself to the hospital after an exchange of gunfire on Whalley Avenue. Michael […]
Disturbing court details revealed in former Wallingford woman's case after allegedly killing 3 children
PLYMOUTH, Massachusetts — What role could postpartum mental health play in the murder of innocent children? That’s just one of the questions at play inside a Massachusetts courtroom where Lindsay Clancy, formerly of Wallingford, was arraigned on charges of killing her three young children. Clancy, a 2008 Lyman...
Man charged in ex-EH woman’s 1981 murder in California
A man has been charged in the murder of a woman who was strangled more than 41 years ago in her Oxnard, California, apartment, just seven months after leaving her East Hartford family home. A martial arts instructor named Tony Garcia, 67, is in custody in the murder of the...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: 18-year-old found responsible for deadly Glastonbury crash
Attorney General William Tong is cracking down on illegal THC products that are being sold around Connecticut. State budget could mean a rise in tuition at UConn.
New Haven police make arrest in January 21 murder
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — 45-year-old Ronald Little of New Haven has been arrested and charged in the murder of Michael Wint. New Haven police said Wint was shot and killed while sitting in a car on Whalley Ave on Jan. 21. Less than two weeks later, police had a warrant out for Little's arrest.
Journal Inquirer
Teen sentenced to 7 years in prison for fatal hit-and-run
NEW BRITAIN — A teenager has been sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty in a fatal crash in New Britain. Luis Pagan-Gonzalez, 19, is being held at the Manson Youth Institution, in Cheshire, after facing sentencing last week in New Britain Superior Court. A judge ordered during the hearing that the teen, following his prison term, serve five years of probation — during which time his exposure would max out at 13 additional years if he were to violate any conditions.
'Heartbroken' Community Honors Andover Student Killed In Apparent Murder-Suicide
More than 2,000 St. John's Preparatory community members came together to mourn the death of a sixth grade student who was tragically shot and killed at his Andover home this week. A prayer service for Sebastian Robinson and his family was held at St. John's Mahoney Wellness Center on Thu…
Eyewitness News
Police make arrest for hit-and-run that killed Trinity College student
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police arrested the driver in a hit-and-run that killed a Trinity College student. Authorities said the crash happened on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the intersection of New Britain Avenue and Henry Street. Jillian Hegarty, 20, of St. Johnsbury, VT, was taken to the...
NBC Connecticut
Man Shot While Walking Dog in New Haven
A man was shot while walking his dog in New Haven Wednesday night, according to police. The 30-year-old man told police that he was walking his dog on Dixwell Avenue, near Brewster Street, when he noticed that his left leg was bleeding, police said. Officers learned of the shooting at...
'Well-Loved' Student Found Shot To Death With Parents Inside Andover Home
Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after three family members were found shot to death at an Andover home this week. Andover Police responded to a home at 48 Porter Road after receiving a call around 3:21 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, Essex County District Attorney Paul …
Post office mailbox forced open in South Windsor
SOUTH WINDSOR — A drive-up mailbox at the post office on Clark Street was forced open early Friday morning, police said. South Windsor police responded to the post office at 850 Clark St. around 6:25 a.m. after it was reported that the mailbox appeared to be tampered with. A...
