It’s a Saturday night, and two urban singles are looking for something to do while cooped up in their own apartments. Merely Players presents “Marry Me a Little: A Stephen Sondheim Revue,” a production about heartache, loneliness and love. It’s on stage through Feb. 18 at the Doraville Civic Center. Scott Rousseau is the director, and he joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to gush over the lesser-known Sondheim gems celebrated in this production.

