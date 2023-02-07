Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Say 'I Do' for Free on Valentine's Day: A Group Wedding in Marietta for Hopeless Romantics and Cheapskates Alike!"DeanLandMarietta, GA
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in GeorgiaTravel MavenAtlanta, GA
9 Atlanta Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyAtlanta, GA
Popular Georgia restaurant opens new Atlanta spotKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Superbowl Sunday watch parties across AtlantaTravel with Dr ShakiraAtlanta, GA
wabe.org
Atlanta-based contemporary dancer Leo Briggs centers work around trans and queer liberation
In 2021, “City Lights” began our series “Speaking of Art” to highlight the many diverse visual artists in our city. We have since expanded our series to include “Speaking of Music” and “Speaking of Comedy,” and today, we add “Speaking of Dance” to our collection.
wabe.org
Multidisciplinary Atlanta artist Crystal Jin Kim transforms mother-of-pearl into works of art
On the “City Lights” series “Speaking of Art,” local artists share insights into their influences, processes and experiences in town. This edition features Atlanta-born filmmaker and visual artist Crystal Jin Kim. A writer and director of her own narrative film projects, Kim also pursues photography, drawing and painting. Still more ways Kim expresses her creativity include the making of functional ceramics, and she incorporates crafting materials like mother of pearl in her art panels.
wabe.org
'Marry Me a Little: A Stephen Sondheim Revue' speaks of loneliness, love and proximity
It’s a Saturday night, and two urban singles are looking for something to do while cooped up in their own apartments. Merely Players presents “Marry Me a Little: A Stephen Sondheim Revue,” a production about heartache, loneliness and love. It’s on stage through Feb. 18 at the Doraville Civic Center. Scott Rousseau is the director, and he joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to gush over the lesser-known Sondheim gems celebrated in this production.
wabe.org
Local quintet known as glimmers are a hopeless romantic pop rock band
On City Lights’ series “Speaking of Music,” local musicians share work and stories in their own voices. Today we feature Atlanta’s Maggie Schneider, member of the local quintet known as glimmers. The band considers themselves unapologetic “hopeless romantics,” and their blend of pop and rock celebrates their own friendship as much as the kaleidoscopes of feelings that inform their songwriting.
wabe.org
Sweetwater 420 Fest relocates while Shaky Knees stays mum on allowing guns
Atlanta music festival woes continue in 2023 with the announcement that Sweetwater 420 Fest is scaling back, potentially because of Georgia gun laws. The massive music event at Centennial Olympic Park that touted jam bands like Widespread Panic and String Cheese Incident will now transition to a decidedly more modest experience at Sweetwater Brewery with a folk, Americana lineup.
wabe.org
Popular play turned Netflix series 'Kim's Convenience,' about a Korean-Canadian family, comes to Atlanta area
The hit play that took Canada by storm and launched a popular Netflix show has arrived in the Atlanta area. “Kim’s Convenience” is a comedic play about a Korean-Canadian family living in an up-and-coming neighborhood in Toronto. The show is on stage at Aurora Theatre in Lawrenceville through Feb. 19 and will move to Horizon Theatre in Atlanta’s Little Five Points neighborhood beginning Mar. 3.
wabe.org
Hartsfield-Jackson launches new airport employment program for high school and college students
Hartsfield- Jackson International Airport has a new apprenticeship program that aims to “close the gap” in airport operations while allowing youth to “earn while they learn” various trade skills. The program is a partnership between a few entities, including Atlanta Technical College and the Georgia Department...
wabe.org
Gov. Kemp-backed bill aims for harsher sentences for gang-related crimes; Atlanta City Council aims to crack down on catalytic converter thefts; TAG connecting Georgians to tech jobs
WABE politics reporter Sam Gringlas joins “Closer Look” to discuss the latest from the capitol as the legislative session continues. Plus, Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Lewis, who represents District 12, discusses the rise in catalytic converter thefts and how officials are working to address the issue through a new ordinance.
wabe.org
Forest Park Mayor discusses the city experiencing a resurgence
Forest Park Mayor Angelyne Butler says the city is on the cusp of a resurgence. “We are a logistics powerhouse and that is largely because of Fort Gillem, explained Butler on Thursday’s edition of “Closer Look.”. Butler further explained that more than 3,000 jobs have been created since...
