Florida State

Inside the Magic

Disney Responds to Planned Government Takeover of Florida Property

Over the last few months, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has made it very clear that he wants the government to take over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the special ruling that allows Disney to act as its own form of government. This desire to strip Disney of its self-governing status...
Variety

DeSantis to Take Control of Disney’s Orlando District Under New Bill

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would get to appoint all five leaders of Disney’s special tax district in Orlando, under new legislation that was released on Monday. The bill would make good on DeSantis’ promise last year to take over the district, after Disney criticized a state law that restricts instruction on gender identity and sexual identity. The Legislature passed a bill last spring to dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which covers nearly 40 square miles in Orange and Osceola counties, including Disney World, EPCOT and other attractions. Disney has controlled the district since its inception in 1967. The new legislation would...
MSNBC

'Outrageous': Florida teacher rips DeSantis’ censorship, criminal threats

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing a new law forcing teachers to remove books from classrooms that are not deemed “appropriate.” So-called “Woke Busters” are joining DeSantis’ effort and forcing libraries and schools to remove “offensive” books. Florida public school teacher Andrea Phillips joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber, calling the law “outrageous,” and adding students “don't have books to read.” The New York Times' Michelle Goldberg also joins “The Beat.” Feb. 7, 2023.
Teen Vogue

Ron DeSantis Is Erasing Black History From Florida Schools

This February marks the first Black History Month in Florida since governor Ron DeSantis announced his proposal for the “Stop W.O.K.E” act. Much of that proposal ended up being adopted into a sweeping bill called the “Individual Freedom Act,” which DeSantis signed into law. Given the chilling effect this legislation has had on public education in the Sunshine State, there are real questions about just how celebratory this month will actually be for Black history in classrooms. After all, just as February got underway, DeSantis announced plans to prevent state colleges from funding programs on diversity, equity, and inclusion.
PSki17

As Insurance Carriers Leave Florida, State Legislature Introduces New Insurance Law

Florida's insurance market has not been in good condition for some time. Progressive began opting out of existing policies in 2021, citing the state's massive insurance fraud problems and increasing storm damages. Two others - Southern Fidelity Insurance and Weston Property & Casualty - became insolvent, forcing their customers to find new policies. Seeing the adverse impact business in the state was having on its competitors, United Property & Casualty announced plans to leave three hurricane-prone states, Florida included.
Enigma In Black

Who Was bell hooks, And Why Does Ron DeSantis Want Her Erased From AP Black Studies? (Opinion)

Let's get the reason for not capitalizing her name out of the way. Gloria Jean Watkins changed her name to bell hooks in honor of her maternal great-grandmother. She didn't capitalize her name because she wanted the focus to be on her work, not the person. According to bell, many feminist women were doing that at the time she did. She just happened to get famous.
Washington Examiner

DeSantis calls the bureaucrats' bluff

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has a plan for freeing public universities from the stranglehold of their diversity, equity, and inclusion bureaucracies. Before DeSantis launched this effort, it was widely believed, even among those who recognized the dangers of DEI, that there was really nothing public officials could do about the problem. Just like the weather, it was simply something we would all have to learn to live with. Public universities were thought to be outside of political control, and academic culture was thought to be too committed to DEI goals. But DeSantis is proving that something can be done. His plan is likely to make significant progress in dismantling DEI in higher education.
Tampa Bay Times

We Floridians should remember that we have sunshine laws for a reason | Letters

Government in the sunshine or government in the dark? The citizens of Florida voted a long time ago for sunshine laws in this state. It’s even specified in the Florida Constitution. Russia does not share much with its citizens, nor does China. We Americans need to be vigilant and protect the rights we struggled for and won. Our elected officials have no right to assume they are omnipotent, unless we let them. To quote a former Florida attorney general, Pam Bondi, “In Florida, transparency is not up to the whim or grace of public officials. Instead, it is an enforceable right.” Let’s keep it that way. Elected officials, from the governor on down, need periodic reminders that they work for the people in the full light of day.
The Hill

DeSantis edges closer to 2024 decision

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is on the cusp of making a final decision on a 2024 presidential run. Several Republicans familiar with the deliberations say that DeSantis is almost certain to seek the GOP’s presidential nomination. His advisers have begun reaching out to and interviewing potential hires for a campaign and are gaming out the…
