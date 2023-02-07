Read full article on original website
Related
Inside the Magic
Disney Responds to Planned Government Takeover of Florida Property
Over the last few months, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has made it very clear that he wants the government to take over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the special ruling that allows Disney to act as its own form of government. This desire to strip Disney of its self-governing status...
DeSantis gets executive privilege. Floridians (and public records laws) get the shaft | Opinion
Under the ruling, could we find out whom the governor consulted when he rejected the Advanced Placement course in African American studies? Probably not | Opinion
More DeSantis Controversy As He Names Major Donor to UF Board
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has come under fire for his appointment of the businessperson and Republican Party donor Patrick Zalupski to the University of Florida Board of Trustees last week.
DeSantis to Take Control of Disney’s Orlando District Under New Bill
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would get to appoint all five leaders of Disney’s special tax district in Orlando, under new legislation that was released on Monday. The bill would make good on DeSantis’ promise last year to take over the district, after Disney criticized a state law that restricts instruction on gender identity and sexual identity. The Legislature passed a bill last spring to dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which covers nearly 40 square miles in Orange and Osceola counties, including Disney World, EPCOT and other attractions. Disney has controlled the district since its inception in 1967. The new legislation would...
The Rev. Al Sharpton to lead protest after Florida governor's ban of African American studies course
Rev. Al Sharpton and other civil rights leaders will travel to Tallahassee on Wednesday to protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' attempts to ban the teaching of African American history in Florida public schools.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
MSNBC
'Outrageous': Florida teacher rips DeSantis’ censorship, criminal threats
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing a new law forcing teachers to remove books from classrooms that are not deemed “appropriate.” So-called “Woke Busters” are joining DeSantis’ effort and forcing libraries and schools to remove “offensive” books. Florida public school teacher Andrea Phillips joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber, calling the law “outrageous,” and adding students “don't have books to read.” The New York Times' Michelle Goldberg also joins “The Beat.” Feb. 7, 2023.
Ron DeSantis Is Erasing Black History From Florida Schools
This February marks the first Black History Month in Florida since governor Ron DeSantis announced his proposal for the “Stop W.O.K.E” act. Much of that proposal ended up being adopted into a sweeping bill called the “Individual Freedom Act,” which DeSantis signed into law. Given the chilling effect this legislation has had on public education in the Sunshine State, there are real questions about just how celebratory this month will actually be for Black history in classrooms. After all, just as February got underway, DeSantis announced plans to prevent state colleges from funding programs on diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Which Florida Cities are Too Expensive to Live in With Only a Social Security Check for Income in 2023?
Although many of us do our best to save for retirement, some of us fall short of our goals. It's not uncommon for unforeseen circumstances and emergencies to tap out our savings and force us to rely on social security in retirement.
As Insurance Carriers Leave Florida, State Legislature Introduces New Insurance Law
Florida's insurance market has not been in good condition for some time. Progressive began opting out of existing policies in 2021, citing the state's massive insurance fraud problems and increasing storm damages. Two others - Southern Fidelity Insurance and Weston Property & Casualty - became insolvent, forcing their customers to find new policies. Seeing the adverse impact business in the state was having on its competitors, United Property & Casualty announced plans to leave three hurricane-prone states, Florida included.
BET
Miami’s Black Affairs Board Chair Apologizes To Florida Governor After Board Member Called Him ‘Racist’
Miami-Dade County’s Black Affairs Advisory Board apologized Friday (Feb. 3) to Gov. Ron DeSantis days after a member called him a racist, explaining that the member’s comment didn’t reflect the views of the entire group. “Words matter,” Pierre Rutledge, leader of the community advocacy group, said at...
Who Was bell hooks, And Why Does Ron DeSantis Want Her Erased From AP Black Studies? (Opinion)
Let's get the reason for not capitalizing her name out of the way. Gloria Jean Watkins changed her name to bell hooks in honor of her maternal great-grandmother. She didn't capitalize her name because she wanted the focus to be on her work, not the person. According to bell, many feminist women were doing that at the time she did. She just happened to get famous.
Washington Examiner
DeSantis calls the bureaucrats' bluff
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has a plan for freeing public universities from the stranglehold of their diversity, equity, and inclusion bureaucracies. Before DeSantis launched this effort, it was widely believed, even among those who recognized the dangers of DEI, that there was really nothing public officials could do about the problem. Just like the weather, it was simply something we would all have to learn to live with. Public universities were thought to be outside of political control, and academic culture was thought to be too committed to DEI goals. But DeSantis is proving that something can be done. His plan is likely to make significant progress in dismantling DEI in higher education.
We Floridians should remember that we have sunshine laws for a reason | Letters
Government in the sunshine or government in the dark? The citizens of Florida voted a long time ago for sunshine laws in this state. It’s even specified in the Florida Constitution. Russia does not share much with its citizens, nor does China. We Americans need to be vigilant and protect the rights we struggled for and won. Our elected officials have no right to assume they are omnipotent, unless we let them. To quote a former Florida attorney general, Pam Bondi, “In Florida, transparency is not up to the whim or grace of public officials. Instead, it is an enforceable right.” Let’s keep it that way. Elected officials, from the governor on down, need periodic reminders that they work for the people in the full light of day.
Biden to contrast his agenda with Republicans in Tampa as the GOP rises in Florida
Biden’s approval ratings remain low for this point in his presidency, and the majority of Americans don’t think he has accomplished much despite the passage of multiple priority bills.
Bargain Hunting: These 5 Florida Counties Have the Cheapest Home Sales Values
Florida - the nation's fastest-growing state - has been called a microcosm of the United States as a whole. Wide-ranging demographics, wealth, geography, and real estate prices make Florida one of the nation's more varied and diverse states. It's no wonder, then, that so many people are looking to move there.
How outside groups are boosting DeSantis before a possible 2024 bid
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) may still be months away from announcing a 2024 presidential bid, but multiple outside groups are putting in the work in the meantime to make sure he can hit the ground running. Three different super PACs have emerged in recent months backing DeSantis as a 2024 candidate. The goal, according…
Many Floridians Believe "Too Many" People are Moving to Florida. Some Would Consider Leaving, According to Study
If you are a Floridian who believes that you've noticed increasing traffic on the roads, more people visiting the grocery stores, and more construction around town, it may not be your imagination.
‘It’s too early:’ Florida lawmakers look at pushing back middle and high school start times
Florida lawmakers are looking into whether middle and high school is starting too early in the state.
DeSantis edges closer to 2024 decision
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is on the cusp of making a final decision on a 2024 presidential run. Several Republicans familiar with the deliberations say that DeSantis is almost certain to seek the GOP’s presidential nomination. His advisers have begun reaching out to and interviewing potential hires for a campaign and are gaming out the…
Comments / 0