Government in the sunshine or government in the dark? The citizens of Florida voted a long time ago for sunshine laws in this state. It’s even specified in the Florida Constitution. Russia does not share much with its citizens, nor does China. We Americans need to be vigilant and protect the rights we struggled for and won. Our elected officials have no right to assume they are omnipotent, unless we let them. To quote a former Florida attorney general, Pam Bondi, “In Florida, transparency is not up to the whim or grace of public officials. Instead, it is an enforceable right.” Let’s keep it that way. Elected officials, from the governor on down, need periodic reminders that they work for the people in the full light of day.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO