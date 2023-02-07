ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

CBS Minnesota

Public safety officials warn "sextortion" is a growing crime in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Department of Public Safety says the crime of "sextortion" is growing in Minnesota, and the biggest targets are children and teens.Authorities say they've seen criminals oversees tricking them into sharing explicit photos then extorting them for money. "The crime always has the same pattern. Most often its a boy befriended on social media or gaming sites by someone purporting to be a beautiful girl. She convinces him to share an explicit photo showing face, immediately blackmails, demands money or gift cards from the victim," Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans said.The BCA says there have been hundreds of victims in Minnesota. The majority of them are boys ages 10 to 17. "Understand that, yes, this crime can happen to your child. Educate your children about the dangers of sharing images and information online, and please make sure your children know that they can come to you if they fall victim to one of these criminals," DPS Commissioner Bob Jacobson said.
redlakenationnews.com

State revokes licenses of two day-care centers linked to meal program fraud

State regulators have revoked the licenses of two adult day-care centers controlled by people indicted on charges of defrauding a federal meals program. The moves come two months after the Star Tribune first raised questions about state support of 11 day-care centers whose 14 owners or managers were charged in connection with federal nutrition fraud.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Arrest made in assault of Minnesota Congresswoman

(Washington, DC) -- An arrest has been made in the assault of Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig. Police in Washington D.C. tweeted Thursday that the suspect is charged with simple assault. The police did not provide a motive for the assault, but Craig's Chief of Staff said in a statement there was no evidence that it was politically motivated.
truecrimedaily

Minn. man found guilty after dismembered victim’s remains found in Lake Superior

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man was recently found guilty in the dismemberment of a St. Paul homicide victim whose remains were found in Lake Superior in 2021. The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office announced the verdict against Robert West on Wednesday, Feb. 8. According to the initial press release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, 34-year-old Richard Balsimo was last seen in St. Paul on June 20, 2021. The next month, his remains were reportedly discovered with the help of dive teams in Lake Superior.
SAINT PAUL, MN
kelo.com

Minnesota bank employee facing felony charges for attempting to defraud elderly customers

ANOKA COUNTY, MN (KELO.com) — An attempt to defraud elderly bank customers has a Coon Rapids, Minnesota, man facing felony charges. Kazaeem Adeseye Adelekan, 34, was charged in Anoka County District Court with identity theft. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, he was selling the identities of elderly customers of the bank where he worked to co-conspirators outside of Minnesota. The report says more than $100,000 was attempted to be stolen from the victims’ accounts.
COON RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fmr. Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura reiterates support for legalizing recreational cannabis in Minnesota Senate hearing

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A former Minnesota governor is vocally pushing to legalize recreational marijuana, and soon. Jesse Ventura testified in front of a Minnesota Senate committee Thursday in support of legalizing recreational cannabis use for adults in Minnesota."I started this. And as governor, I believed in hemp and cannabis back then. I believe in it even more now," Ventura said. "And I want to be here. I'm still alive, I'm still kicking, and I want to be here when this passes into law."Ventura says this was his first time testifying in front of a Minnesota legislative committee. He was...
fox9.com

Legalizing marijuana in Minnesota: Explosive risks tied to home THC extraction labs

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It comes in edibles, candy, and other concentrated forms – but extracting cannabis oil under the wrong conditions can be disastrous. As part of the DFL-backed effort to legalize marijuana in Minnesota, the current proposal would not only allow you to grow your own plants, but you’d also be allowed to set up your own home lab to extract cannabis oil, but only using certain limited methods.
trfradio.com

Weekly COVID-19 Figures Released

The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota are in and hospitalizations are back down after a slight increase last week. According to the Minnesota Department of Health 373 people were hospitalized, down from 404 last week. 34 were in the ICU, down from 35. 71 deaths were reported, up from 45 last week.
kfgo.com

Gun bill requiring background checks advances in Minnesota House

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A bill requiring background checks for private sales of guns is advancing in the Minnesota House. Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus Vice President Rob Doar says it’s an additional hurdle for law-abiding gun owners. According to data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics, Doar says...
KIMT

After DC assault, Minnesota Congresswoman is recovering back home

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – After being attacked in her Washington DC apartment building, Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig is recovering back in Minnesota. DC police say Representative Craig was assaulted in the elevator in her apartment building around 7:10 am Thursday but the male attacker fled when Craig defended herself. Congresswoman...
fox9.com

Murder in Texas spurs Minnesota prosecutors to reopen 2018 shooting probe

Minnesota reopen 2018 case after woman accused in husband's murder in Texas. Prosecutors in northern Minnesota are taking a second look at a 2018 case in which a woman shot and killed her fiancé during a reported domestic disturbance after that woman was just recently indicted on murder charges in the death of her current husband in Texas.
GARFIELD, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Madison Lake lawmaker’s bill would punish robocallers

Woman looking up social medial at late night lying in bed, Internet addicted. A Madison Lake lawmaker’s bill would punish pesky robocallers that disregard state laws. The Minnesota Senate Commerce Committee approved the bill from Senator Rich Draheim (R) Tuesday. Draheim’s bill would allow the AG to sue and...
wasteadvantagemag.com

Bill Would Help Build Waste Facility to Treat PFAS in Northeast Minnesota

A new bill would help spur the development of a lined landfill in northeast Minnesota that proponents say would be able to treat “forever chemicals.” Rep. Dave Lislegard, DFL-Aurora, introduced a bill that would direct $4.5 million to St. Louis County for a facility to treat per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Studies have shown the chemicals accumulate in the environment and the human body and are toxic.
boreal.org

Sextortion cases are on the rise, especially in Minnesota

Social media, video games, and online chatting with friends are just many ways to have your own presence on the internet. However, it is also a place with a lot of vulnerability. Right now, there’s a rise in sextortion cases across the country, especially targeting younger boys and teens; but young girls can be victims too.
boreal.org

Minnesota public safety committee approves four gun control bills

Minnesota lawmakers are one step closer to passing several new gun control bills. Four made it through a public safety committee Friday. With Democrats in control at the Capitol, there's a real chance for these bills to become law. To read the full story, visit the CBS Minnesota News site...
