mprnews.org
‘Rusty’ batteries could hold key to Minnesota's carbon-free power future
In central Minnesota, a first-of-its kind pilot project will test whether new battery storage technology that uses a common process — iron rusting — could play a key role in the nation's transition to cleaner energy. Great River Energy plans to install a 1.5 megawatt iron-air battery system...
Minnesota power co-op wants to invest in flexibility for fossil fuel peaker plant
Minnesota’s largest electricity cooperative wants the option to burn diesel fuel oil at a central Minnesota peaker plant as a hedge against volatile natural gas prices. Great River Energy is seeking approval from Minnesota regulators to install fuel oil equipment at its 170-megawatt Cambridge peaker plant, which now burns only natural gas. The generation and […] The post Minnesota power co-op wants to invest in flexibility for fossil fuel peaker plant appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
How do electric vehicles work? And who's actually paying for the power?
MINNEAPOLIS – Vice President Kamala Harris visited St. Cloud Thursday to highlight the push for drivers to go electric.It's a hot topic in Minnesota, with charging stations popping up in parking lots outside stores.So how do they work? And who's actually paying for the power? WCCO got the answers from Diana McKeown of Clean Energy Resource Teams."People are really excited about electric vehicles, I've seen just a huge, huge increase," McKeown said.She says while interest is high, the numbers are still low. There are about 28,000 EVs on Minnesota roads. That's less than 1% of the vehicles.Buyers pay more up...
KIMT
Sierra club celebrates signing of 100 percent clean energy bill into law
ST. PAUL, MN - On Tuesday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed a bill requiring utility companies to use 100 percent clean energy sources by the year 2040. Minnesota joins a group of 21 other states which have made similar commitments. Peter Wagenius, Legislative & Political Director of the Sierra Club...
KIMT
Minnesota House OKs food program bills
(The Center Square) – The Minnesota House approved two bills to fund food programs for students and food shelf programs. House File 5, authored by Rep. Sydney Jordan, DFL- Minneapolis, passed on a vote of 70-58. The bill would create a state program for schools to provide up to two free meals per day to all students.
‘Concern is always there’: Experts caution about ‘finite’ amount of water in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — As you may know, water is more than a moniker in Minnesota; it's a way of life. We are, officially, the land of 11,842 lakes (> 10 acres). In Minnesota, we have 201 Mud Lakes, 154 Long Lakes and 123 Rice Lakes alone, while other states — like Ohio — have 110 total lakes.
KIMT
Minnesota Pollution Control Agency talks impact of road salt on the local environment
ROCHESTER, MN - Every winter, as the snow thickens to ice, people and governments alike will apply salt to make the roads and sidewalks safer. And every summer when we all enjoy time on our rivers and lakes, some frustrated fishermen wonder why they can't nab a big one. Turns...
kvrr.com
Voters chime in on Biden administration so far
MINNESOTA (KVRR) — Vice President Harris’ visit to St. Cloud focuses on Minnesota’s push for clean energy in the coming decades. By 2030, the movement requires 80% of the state’s electricity to come from carbon-free sources. That goal will be increased to 100% by 2040. Some...
KIMT
Minnesota Democrats renew push to provide rental assistance to all low-income residents
The Minnesota Capitol. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. Minnesota could become the first state in the country to guarantee rental assistance to all low-income residents under a proposal backed by 40 Democratic state lawmakers. Housing advocates and Democratic lawmakers have introduced the bill (HF11) every year for the past three...
KAAL-TV
Two SE Minnesota cheesemakers to compete in 2023 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest
(ABC 6 News) – Two southeast Minnesota cheesemakers are set to compete for the coveted title of United States Champion at the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest. Dairy Farmers of America from Zumbrota and Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. from Rochester and Faribault, will compete among dairy processors from 35 U.S. states in the championship contest Feb. 21-23 at the Resch Expo Center in Green Bay, Wisc.
willmarradio.com
Gun control measures advance in St. Paul
(St. Paul, MN) -- A bill requiring background checks for private sales of firearms is advancing in the Minnesota House. Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus V-P Rob Doar says it's an additional hurdle for law-abiding gun owners that criminals will continue to walk around. He says according to data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics, only eight percent of criminally acquired firearms come from private sales. D-F-L Representative Brion Curran of Vadnais Heights noted the overall number of gun deaths in the U-S, is 45 thousand plus people per year. Eight percent of 45 thousand people is three thousand-600 people. The House Judiciary and Civil Law Committee also passed the so-called 'red flag' law and sent it to Ways and Means.
fox9.com
Jesse Ventura says ‘cannabis saved my life’ as he testified for legalization in Minnesota
Jesse Ventura says ‘cannabis saved my life’ as he testified for legalization in Minnesota. Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura testified in front of a Minnesota Senate Committee Thursday afternoon, telling a story about how cannabis he obtained illegally at the time helped stop his wife’s chronic seizures.
willmarradio.com
Walz to sign carbon-free electricity bill Tuesday...no nukes allowed
(St. Paul MN-) Governor Tim Walz could sign a bill as soon as tomorrow (Tues) that requires 100 percent of Minnesota's electricity come from carbon-free sources by 2040, (meaning Xcel Energy and Minnesota Power would have to drop coal and natural gas 10 years earlier than planned.) North Mankato Democratic Senator Nick Frentz says:
stcroix360.com
Minnesota legislation seeks to improve management of misunderstood fish
DNR supports effort to study and recommend changes to regulations that currently leave several species vulnerable. Significant changes could be on the way for how Minnesota regulates fishing for numerous species previously considered “rough fish.” Proposals moving forward through the state legislature would have the Department of Natural Resources revise its rules for numerous species that are largely unmanaged today.
Shooter at West Central Minnesota Lund Boat facility restrained by employees
Staff at the Detroit Lakes Tribune report a shooter was restrained by employees at a New York Mills Lund Boat Company manufacturing facility. CNN’s Karl De Vries and Clare Foran report Rep. Angie Craig is bruised but OK after an assault in the elevator of her Washington, D.C. apartment building.
Southern Minnesota News
Madison Lake lawmaker’s bill would punish robocallers
Woman looking up social medial at late night lying in bed, Internet addicted. A Madison Lake lawmaker’s bill would punish pesky robocallers that disregard state laws. The Minnesota Senate Commerce Committee approved the bill from Senator Rich Draheim (R) Tuesday. Draheim’s bill would allow the AG to sue and...
Minnesota House passes "universal" school meals providing free breakfast, lunch to students
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota House passed a bill Thursday by a vote of 70-58 guaranteeing free lunch and breakfast to all Minnesota students, regardless of income requirements set by a federal program. It's a move advocates say will reduce child hunger and ensure no kid falls through the cracks."We're going to give them the tools they need to succeed in school and that means food," said Rep. Sydney Jordan, DFL-Minneapolis.The federal government pays for free or reduced-priced meals but there are income limits for who qualifies. Under this bill, the state would pick up the tab for the difference of...
csg.org
A national scorecard on energy efficiency policies puts most Midwest states in bottom half, but Minnesota stands out as regional leader
An electrician by trade, Minnesota Sen. Jason Rarick was naturally drawn to energy topics after being elected to the Legislature in 2014. It wasn’t long before he got interested in the issue of energy efficiency, at first by helping a local electricity co-operative with a problem it was having with the state’s existing conservation program.
fox9.com
Legalizing marijuana in Minnesota: Explosive risks tied to home THC extraction labs
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It comes in edibles, candy, and other concentrated forms – but extracting cannabis oil under the wrong conditions can be disastrous. As part of the DFL-backed effort to legalize marijuana in Minnesota, the current proposal would not only allow you to grow your own plants, but you’d also be allowed to set up your own home lab to extract cannabis oil, but only using certain limited methods.
Industrial Fencing, Security Cameras Surround This Hidden Lake In Minnesota
Most of Minnesota's 10,000 lakes are lovely, inviting bodies of water-- except for this hidden lake that's surrounded by warning signs, industrial fencing and security cameras. Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes for decades now. And even though we officially have 11,842 actual lakes in our fine state (which apparently isn't nearly as catchy as '10,000 Lakes'), there's one that likely isn't included in that total, even though it's close to the size of White Bear Lake.
