Bakersfield, CA

PETE TITTL: Comfort food with drive-thru ease at new Rusty's

I know I'm late to it, but I'm finally catching up on "Yellowstone," the greatest TV show since "The Sopranos." Co-creator/writer Taylor Sheridan has done a Shakespearean job with these characters struggling to keep a cattle ranch alive in Montana, with the Dutton family fighting each other and so many folks with evil intentions. Great music and dialogue. Who knew a family business could inspire such treachery?
Taft fire decimates businesses

The Kern County Fire Department battled flames Wednesday night consuming a strip mall in Taft. Six engines and four trucks extinguished fires at several businesses in the 400 block of Center Street. No one was injured, and the Taft Police Department and Kern County Fire arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.
Man who killed Bakersfield 3 member seeks murder conviction reversal

An attorney representing a man convicted of murdering a Bakersfield 3 member — a group of three local people who either were killed or disappeared — filed this week an opening brief with the 5th District Court of Appeal to argue for the reversal of his client’s murder conviction.
Man sentenced to 77 years to life in downtown Bakersfield shooting

A man was sentenced to 77 years to life in prison Wednesday for shooting another man in his back while the victim walked in downtown Bakersfield. “The victim is very lucky to have survived and the defendant is very lucky to not have killed anybody else,” said deputy district attorney Cyrus Shahbazian during the hearing prior to sentencing.
CHP: BPD officer didn't brake at stop sign in collision that killed 1, went at high speed

A preliminary investigation by the California Highway Patrol into a crash involving a Bakersfield Police Department patrol car and a civilian’s car — which led to a man dying — shows a BPD officer didn’t brake at a stop sign while going at a “high rate of speed” when it collided into another vehicle, according to a search warrant filed in Kern County Superior Court.
