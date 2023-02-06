Cameron Seldon was listed as a wide receiver when he signed with Tennessee in December and played that position at the All-American Bowl last month, but his position is a little ambiguous as he starts his career with the Vols as one of their early enrollees. Ranked a top-100 overall player and one of the best athlete prospects in the 2023 class by 247Sports, Seldon is expecting to start out at running back, he told GoVols247 last month before officially joining the program. Regardless of if he stays in the backfield, shifts out to receiver or plays both during his time at Tennessee, offensive coordinator Joey Halzle said the Vols see the potential “to do some really fun stuff” with a player with a unique skill set like Seldon.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO