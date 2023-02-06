Read full article on original website
Baseball scrimmage impressions: February 10
South Carolina had its penultimate scrimmage prior to the start of the 2023 season on Friday, and it was dominated by one man.
Gators attending game of elite 2024 prospect
DePaul’s Taylor Stapleton Talks Marketing, NIL, & the return of the Billy Blue Demon logo
In the latest edition of the WeAreDePaul podcast, we welcome in DePaul Executive Associate Athletics Director for Revenue Generation and Strategic Initiatives - Taylor Stapleton. CBS2 News in Chicago used to have a segment titled “Someone you should know.” Today we to bring you a DePaul version of that with...
Program-record four Vols named to Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List
A program-record four Vols were named to the Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List on Friday afternoon, USA Baseball announced. The pitching trio of Chase Dollander, Chase Burns and Drew Beam, along with newcomer Maui Ahuna, were all recognized on the 55-man preseason watch, which is awarded annually to the nation's top amateur baseball player.
ESPN analysts put two USC games among most exciting for 2023 season
ESPN held another roundtable discussion among seasoned college football analysts on Thursday, which included picks for games to be most excited for in 2023. The Trojans landed two games on the list, matchups with Colorado and Utah. Blake Baumgartner went with USC's road contest against the Buffaloes and new head...
Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee basketball: Jerry Stackhouse puts win among career's best, credits Rick Barnes' squad
Vanderbilt pulled a major upset on Wednesday as Tyrin Lawrence hit the buzzer-beating 3-pointer to knock off in-state rival Tennessee. The Commodores pulled back to .500 and took some pressure off coach Jerry Stackhouse in the process, earning him his first win over the Volunteers or Kentucky in his tenure at the helm in Nashville.
Kentucky basketball: Media stunned by Wildcats' home loss to Arkansas
Arkansas absolutely blistered Kentucky's defense in an 88-73 Razorback victory at Rupp Arena Tuesday night. The Razorbacks shot 66.7% from 2, 44.4% from behind the 3-point arc and 83.3% from the free throw line, taking advantage of their chances to score in the paint and in transition, two areas the Wildcats likely wanted to slow down going in.
ESPN's Jen Schroeder: 'I don't think they're going to be the big, bad Oklahoma Sooners that they've been'
NORMAN, Okla. — ESPN's Jen Schroeder is one of the best in the college softball business, so our ears always perk up when she makes a prediction—or call it a pair of predictions—like she did on the season five premier of the Out of the Box Podcast this week. And, well, they're ones Sooner Nation surely won't necessarily agree with.
Armando Bacot Speaks Out: ‘We Came Back for a Reason. And This Isn’t It.’
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --- The door remained closed to North Carolina's locker room for 37 minutes before sports information director Steve Kirschner and athletic director Bubba Cunningham emerged. Minutes later UNC senior big man Armando Bacot met with an entire hoard of media for just under six minutes. He spoke honestly and from the heart about changes that needed to made following Carolina's embarrassing 92-85 loss to Wake Forest, a game where UNC trailed by as many as 26 in the second half.
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Big, bruising back Braylen Russell puts forth a top 10 as recruitment heats up
Running back Braylen Russell has released a top 10 list of programs pursuing him. Russell, out of Benton (Ark.) High School listed, in no particular order, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Baylor, Purdue, Kansas, Kansas State and Cincinnati. Russell, a big 6-2, 230-pound, bruiser of a back,...
Four-star wing Jalen Shelley talks recent Louisville offer and SEC recruitment
Earlier this week, Frisco (Texas) native Jalen Shelley picked up an offer from Lousiville. A 6-foot-7 versatile small forward with great long-term tools, Shelley says he was impressed with Kenny Payne’s background and the conversation they had. “It was a good conversation between Coach Payne and I,” Shelley said....
Details on ‘One-in-a-Million’ WR Recruit David Washington
Among roughly three dozen prospects offered by Notre Dame over the last 30 days, wide receiver David Washington stood out to Irish Illustrated. Out of Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, the six-foot, 185-pound junior shows outstanding route running talent within a polished, eye-popping skill set. In several ways, he may draw comparisons to Notre Dame 2023 receiver signee Rico Flores given his hard-charging style and well-rounded nature.
Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas provides update on status with Bulldogs
In the time since Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested on Jan. 23 on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence, little besides the arrest report has come out about Thomas’ situation. On Friday, Thomas posted on social media showing he is in fact still with the Bulldogs.
What they were saying about Arkansas' win at Kentucky
The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up a signature win on the road with their 88-73 victory against the Kentucky Wildcats inside Rupp Arena in Lexington (Ky.). The Hogs improved to 17-7 on the year and 6-5 in SEC play with their fifth straight conference win. The Razorbacks led 41-40 following a...
Virginia LB, two-sport standout ‘very excited’ about Tennessee offer
A fast-rising Class of 2024 linebacker who’s currently committed to play another sport says he was happy to add a football offer from Tennessee last week.
Cleveland Browns: Receiver Solved, Now Defense #BrownsMockDraftCountdown Day 19, 2/9/23
We're back in the mean mock streets of the OBR! Thanks for joining us. This has been a fun first week of full mock drafts with free agency included as we aim to give you the best look at all the possible scenarios the Browns can chase in order to get things back on track and make a playoff run in 2023. Yesterday we made a trade for Daron Payne. Today we get even spicier as it involves a player-for-player swap. In order to read Jack's decisions and have this mock make more sense, click here!
Iowa Football: Five Hawkeyes invited to 2023 NFL Combine
The 2023 NFL Combine will be riddled with former Iowa Hawkeyes. On Wednesday, five Hawkeyes were officially invited to the combine. Linebacker Jack Campbell, defensive backs Riley Moss and Kaevon Merriweather, tight end Sam LaPorta and defensive end Lukas Van Ness will all have an opportunity to increase their draft stock.
Versatile freshman Seldon gives Vols potential ‘to do some really fun stuff’ on offense
Cameron Seldon was listed as a wide receiver when he signed with Tennessee in December and played that position at the All-American Bowl last month, but his position is a little ambiguous as he starts his career with the Vols as one of their early enrollees. Ranked a top-100 overall player and one of the best athlete prospects in the 2023 class by 247Sports, Seldon is expecting to start out at running back, he told GoVols247 last month before officially joining the program. Regardless of if he stays in the backfield, shifts out to receiver or plays both during his time at Tennessee, offensive coordinator Joey Halzle said the Vols see the potential “to do some really fun stuff” with a player with a unique skill set like Seldon.
