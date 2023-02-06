ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

ESPN analysts put two USC games among most exciting for 2023 season

ESPN held another roundtable discussion among seasoned college football analysts on Thursday, which included picks for games to be most excited for in 2023. The Trojans landed two games on the list, matchups with Colorado and Utah. Blake Baumgartner went with USC's road contest against the Buffaloes and new head...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Armando Bacot Speaks Out: ‘We Came Back for a Reason. And This Isn’t It.’

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --- The door remained closed to North Carolina's locker room for 37 minutes before sports information director Steve Kirschner and athletic director Bubba Cunningham emerged. Minutes later UNC senior big man Armando Bacot met with an entire hoard of media for just under six minutes. He spoke honestly and from the heart about changes that needed to made following Carolina's embarrassing 92-85 loss to Wake Forest, a game where UNC trailed by as many as 26 in the second half.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
247Sports

Details on ‘One-in-a-Million’ WR Recruit David Washington

Among roughly three dozen prospects offered by Notre Dame over the last 30 days, wide receiver David Washington stood out to Irish Illustrated. Out of Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, the six-foot, 185-pound junior shows outstanding route running talent within a polished, eye-popping skill set. In several ways, he may draw comparisons to Notre Dame 2023 receiver signee Rico Flores given his hard-charging style and well-rounded nature.
INDIANA STATE
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' win at Kentucky

The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up a signature win on the road with their 88-73 victory against the Kentucky Wildcats inside Rupp Arena in Lexington (Ky.). The Hogs improved to 17-7 on the year and 6-5 in SEC play with their fifth straight conference win. The Razorbacks led 41-40 following a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Cleveland Browns: Receiver Solved, Now Defense #BrownsMockDraftCountdown Day 19, 2/9/23

We're back in the mean mock streets of the OBR! Thanks for joining us. This has been a fun first week of full mock drafts with free agency included as we aim to give you the best look at all the possible scenarios the Browns can chase in order to get things back on track and make a playoff run in 2023. Yesterday we made a trade for Daron Payne. Today we get even spicier as it involves a player-for-player swap. In order to read Jack's decisions and have this mock make more sense, click here!
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Iowa Football: Five Hawkeyes invited to 2023 NFL Combine

The 2023 NFL Combine will be riddled with former Iowa Hawkeyes. On Wednesday, five Hawkeyes were officially invited to the combine. Linebacker Jack Campbell, defensive backs Riley Moss and Kaevon Merriweather, tight end Sam LaPorta and defensive end Lukas Van Ness will all have an opportunity to increase their draft stock.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Versatile freshman Seldon gives Vols potential ‘to do some really fun stuff’ on offense

Cameron Seldon was listed as a wide receiver when he signed with Tennessee in December and played that position at the All-American Bowl last month, but his position is a little ambiguous as he starts his career with the Vols as one of their early enrollees. Ranked a top-100 overall player and one of the best athlete prospects in the 2023 class by 247Sports, Seldon is expecting to start out at running back, he told GoVols247 last month before officially joining the program. Regardless of if he stays in the backfield, shifts out to receiver or plays both during his time at Tennessee, offensive coordinator Joey Halzle said the Vols see the potential “to do some really fun stuff” with a player with a unique skill set like Seldon.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
427K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy