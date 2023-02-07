ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton shares his feelings about Kyler Murray

Sean Payton likely could have had the Arizona Cardinals head coach job if he wanted it, and many believe he turned it down in part because he did not want to coach Kyler Murray. Payton insists that is not true. Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw, who worked alongside Payton as an analyst for FOX... The post Sean Payton shares his feelings about Kyler Murray appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
People

J.J. Watt's Decision to Retire Was Largely Because 'He Wanted to Be with Koa,' Says Wife Kealia

"The way it worked out, it was just the perfect time and it couldn't have been better for us and Koa," Kealia tells PEOPLE There were multiple factors that went into J.J. Watt's decision to retire from the NFL in December, but "a huge part" was his desire to be home with their 3-month-old son Koa, his wife Kealia Ohai Watt says. "I think that there were obviously many things that went into his decision," Kealia, 31, tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. "I know he wanted...
ARIZONA STATE
People

Patrick Mahomes' Mom Randi Shares a Sweet Throwback Photo Ahead of the Super Bowl: 'Blessed'

The Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback's mom Randi Mahomes is getting emotional as her son makes his second Super Bowl appearance in three years on Sunday Patrick Mahomes' mom could not be more excited to cheer her son on at another Super Bowl. In an Instagram post Thursday, Randi Mahomes said that she's "blessed" to be able to watch him take that hallowed field again this Sunday as Patrick and the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles. And she celebrated the moment with a sweet throwback picture of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Derek Carr’s visit with the Saints has concluded

Derek Carr finished two days in New Orleans, visiting with the Saints, Sean Fazende of Fox 8 reports. The quarterback’s wife, Heather, accompanied him on the trip, Fazende adds. Carr and several of the team’s brass, including coach Dennis Allen and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, had dinner Wednesday night...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Report: Greg Williams leaves Cardinals to join Packers

The Packers have hired Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. He will replace Jerry Gray, who left for Atlanta last week. Williams, 46, spent the past four seasons with the Cardinals under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Williams followed Joseph...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Ja’Marr Chase shares interesting remark about Joe Burrow’s contract

Ja’Marr Chase shared an interesting remark about Joe Burrow’s contract this week. The Cincinnati Bengals have some incredible weapons on their team — especially on offense. Due to salary cap constraints, it will probably be difficult for them to keep all their top players. That’s part of the reason why there has been some talk of Tee Higgins potentially being traded.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Eagles' official hype video will make you go insane

The interminable wait between the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl is nearly over. Eagles fans have been biding their time, shrugging off complaints from 49ers and doubts about their quarterback from talking heads all over the country. The weekend has finally arrived and it's time to go into...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Kliff Kingsbury in Houston to interview for Texans staff

Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has apparently returned from his one-way trip to Thailand. According to multiple reports, Kingsbury is in Houston on Friday to discuss joining DeMeco Ryans’ staff with the Texans. Kingsbury is presumably a candidate to be the club’s offensive coordinator. He called the offensive plays...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Report: Brock Purdy plans to have UCL surgery on Feb. 22

There’s now a little more clarity on the timeline for quarterback Brock Purdy‘s upcoming UCL surgery. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Purdy will meet with Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas on Tuesday, Feb. 21, and plans to have surgery on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Rapoport adds that Purdy is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Tucker explains why 49ers must explore Lance as starting QB

The 49ers will have two young quarterbacks to choose from next season in Trey Lance and Brock Purdy, both of whom will be looking to bounce back from injury and prove they're worthy of the starting role. Lance, the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, has plenty...

