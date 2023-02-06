ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire County, WI

Fox11online.com

Northeast Wisconsin continuing to see inconsistent snow this winter

(WLUK) -- When you looked outside Wednesday, you may have noticed there was a lot more brown than white. Even though we’re still in the middle of winter here in Northeast Wisconsin, it seems as though we’re seeing less snow yet again. The question is, how many days have we been seeing little to no snow on the ground?
GREEN BAY, WI
KAAL-TV

Close, but no cigar

We will not see impact from the main band of snow from a passing winter storm system. It moves by the area off to our southeast, impacting areas of eastern Iowa into southern Wisconsin. It is there, some 5-8″ of snow will fall and corresponding travel impacts will be felt.
WISCONSIN STATE
KOOL 101.7

Possible Fireball Was Spotted In Minnesota Sky

A fireball was possibly spotted in the Minnesota sky on the early morning of February 8th, 2023. If you're wondering what exactly causes a fireball in the sky, they are just meteors that burn up when they fall into the Earth's atmosphere. These are also super common as an object typically strikes Earth's atmosphere about 40 times a year if not more. What is crazy, is that typically fireballs are seen in populated areas, rather than major cities.
MINNESOTA STATE
KOOL 101.7

Watch Out! Here Are The Most Dangerous Animals In Wisconsin

Similar to Minnesota, Wisconsin has a vast landscape of plains, farmland, and forests. The Dairy State is also home to some dangerous animals. Dangerous animals come in all shapes and sizes, and some could even sneak into the house. Don't get me wrong, the Badger state is absolutely beautiful, and it's a vacation destination for a lot of people.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

What are those large stripes across Wisconsin highways?

(WFRV) – Drivers in Wisconsin may have noticed large stripes that appear to be painted across local highways and might be wondering why they are there, state officials have provided an explanation. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the large stripes are actually thermoplastic coatings that are...
WISCONSIN STATE
97X

Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin

Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
WISCONSIN STATE
KOOL 101.7

Minnesota Company Has The Best Way To Prevent Theft

Here's one new way to prevent theft! We all know by now that crime - whether a scam or a physical crime - isn't going anywhere. It looks like one Minnesota company knows that and found quite the way to adapt. I follow a bunch of different crime accounts on...
CHASKA, MN
Channel 3000

LIST: Snow emergencies declared for Thursday's winter storm

MARSHALL, Wis. -- With another winter storm set to move into southern Wisconsin late Wednesday into Thursday, multiple communities have declared snow emergencies to allow crews to remove snow from streets. Here's the latest list of communities that have declared a snow emergency.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

FIRST ALERT DAY: Rain switching to snow; Check the live radar

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Strong low pressure will move in from the south today. This low will bring accumulating snow to most of southern Wisconsin. The system’s moisture content is slightly lower than previous models indicated, so snow totals have been cut back slightly. The heaviest band of snow will produce 4 to 6 inches of accumulation. The First Alert Weather day remains as hazardous travel conditions are expected throughout the day.
WISCONSIN STATE
wxpr.org

Proposal floated for lifetime fishing license in Wisconsin

If you're angling for more time on the water, a new proposed law could get you there. Some lawmakers in Wisconsin are pushing for a lifetime fishing license: a one-time purchase that would allow Wisconsin residents to fish on the water and the ice. "We really want to promote our...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Looking ahead to snow

A student reported an 8th grader had a gun in a classroom. The DNR says there are plenty of sturgeon and plenty of spearing licenses. Will there be enough ice?. Wisconsin's deputy insurance commissioner toured the East River, which has a history of flooding. Woman rescued from Fond du Lac...
WISCONSIN STATE
KOOL 101.7

Minnesota Man Drove Over 100 Miles To Turn Himself In For DWI

Drinking and driving is a big problem in the United States and if you get caught it could mean big fines, loss of your license, and even possible jail time, on top of the danger of getting in an accident and hurting or killing someone else. But despite that on top of reinforced law enforcement people do it all the time.
NEW ULM, MN
13abc.com

US Coast Guard issues warning on Great Lakes ice conditions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Coast Guard issued a warning Tuesday stating that ice conditions are unstable on the Great Lakes. The warning follows two separate but major rescues Monday in Wisconsin and Michigan that resulted in 25 people being saved. The Coast Guard is asking that all winter...
WISCONSIN STATE
KOOL 101.7

KOOL 101.7

