Read full article on original website
Related
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin continuing to see inconsistent snow this winter
(WLUK) -- When you looked outside Wednesday, you may have noticed there was a lot more brown than white. Even though we’re still in the middle of winter here in Northeast Wisconsin, it seems as though we’re seeing less snow yet again. The question is, how many days have we been seeing little to no snow on the ground?
KAAL-TV
Close, but no cigar
We will not see impact from the main band of snow from a passing winter storm system. It moves by the area off to our southeast, impacting areas of eastern Iowa into southern Wisconsin. It is there, some 5-8″ of snow will fall and corresponding travel impacts will be felt.
Possible Fireball Was Spotted In Minnesota Sky
A fireball was possibly spotted in the Minnesota sky on the early morning of February 8th, 2023. If you're wondering what exactly causes a fireball in the sky, they are just meteors that burn up when they fall into the Earth's atmosphere. These are also super common as an object typically strikes Earth's atmosphere about 40 times a year if not more. What is crazy, is that typically fireballs are seen in populated areas, rather than major cities.
Watch Out! Here Are The Most Dangerous Animals In Wisconsin
Similar to Minnesota, Wisconsin has a vast landscape of plains, farmland, and forests. The Dairy State is also home to some dangerous animals. Dangerous animals come in all shapes and sizes, and some could even sneak into the house. Don't get me wrong, the Badger state is absolutely beautiful, and it's a vacation destination for a lot of people.
wearegreenbay.com
What are those large stripes across Wisconsin highways?
(WFRV) – Drivers in Wisconsin may have noticed large stripes that appear to be painted across local highways and might be wondering why they are there, state officials have provided an explanation. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the large stripes are actually thermoplastic coatings that are...
A Poor Bear Was Stuck In An Icy Culvert In Minnesota For Three Days
Bears in Minnesota are still hibernating, but unfortunately, one bear got woken up early. According to Northern News Now a bear in Wannaska, Minnesota was hibernating in a culvert under a road when the area filled with melting snow and ice trapping the poor bear for days. Witnesses who reported...
Massive retail superstore closing in Wisconsin
A massive retail and grocery superstore recently announced that it would be closing at least one of its store locations in Wisconsin next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
Minnesota Company Has The Best Way To Prevent Theft
Here's one new way to prevent theft! We all know by now that crime - whether a scam or a physical crime - isn't going anywhere. It looks like one Minnesota company knows that and found quite the way to adapt. I follow a bunch of different crime accounts on...
This One Church in Wisconsin Heals and Haunts Thousands of People Every Year
Holy Hill in Wisconsin is the sight of beautiful views and a church rumored to perform true miracles, but legend says it has a dark, haunted side filled with terrifying creatures too. The Mysteries of Holy Hill. The area of Erin and Hubertus, Wisconsin is home to a breathtakingly gorgeous...
More Than 6 Inches of Snow to get Dumped on Wisconsin and Iowa
Wisconsin and Iowa are preparing for a snowstorm to dump more of the white stuff all over the place Wednesday night and Thursday. The National Weather Service says some areas could see up to 9 inches of snow which means some areas are under a Winter Storm Watchand a Winter Weather Advisory.
Minnesota + Wisconsin Included In Pine-Sol Cleaning Product Recall
A popular brand of household cleaning solution is involved in a recall effort. A large variety of Pine-Sol products is being recalled due to the potential that they are contaminated with bacteria.The Pine-Sol products were sold nationwide at major retails stores - including Minnesota and Wisconsin. The scope of this...
Storm Could Pile 6+ Inches of Snow in Wisconsin, Wintry Mix for Illinois
Before we can enjoy what hopes to be a great weather weekend ahead, there are a few days of rain and snow possible beginning Wednesday night, according to the current National Weather Service forecast. High temperatures are expected to be in the middle 40s on Wednesday (2/8) with foggy conditions...
Channel 3000
LIST: Snow emergencies declared for Thursday's winter storm
MARSHALL, Wis. -- With another winter storm set to move into southern Wisconsin late Wednesday into Thursday, multiple communities have declared snow emergencies to allow crews to remove snow from streets. Here's the latest list of communities that have declared a snow emergency.
nbc15.com
FIRST ALERT DAY: Rain switching to snow; Check the live radar
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Strong low pressure will move in from the south today. This low will bring accumulating snow to most of southern Wisconsin. The system’s moisture content is slightly lower than previous models indicated, so snow totals have been cut back slightly. The heaviest band of snow will produce 4 to 6 inches of accumulation. The First Alert Weather day remains as hazardous travel conditions are expected throughout the day.
wxpr.org
Proposal floated for lifetime fishing license in Wisconsin
If you're angling for more time on the water, a new proposed law could get you there. Some lawmakers in Wisconsin are pushing for a lifetime fishing license: a one-time purchase that would allow Wisconsin residents to fish on the water and the ice. "We really want to promote our...
Multiple toxic shock syndrome cases catch doctor's attention in WI
MINNEAPOLIS — There have been five cases of toxic shock syndrome (TSS) cases reported in Wisconsin since July 2022, according to the Department of Health Services. It even prompted DHS to launch an investigation. Wisconsin typically sees up to one TSS case per year. The last time the state...
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Looking ahead to snow
A student reported an 8th grader had a gun in a classroom. The DNR says there are plenty of sturgeon and plenty of spearing licenses. Will there be enough ice?. Wisconsin's deputy insurance commissioner toured the East River, which has a history of flooding. Woman rescued from Fond du Lac...
Minnesota Man Drove Over 100 Miles To Turn Himself In For DWI
Drinking and driving is a big problem in the United States and if you get caught it could mean big fines, loss of your license, and even possible jail time, on top of the danger of getting in an accident and hurting or killing someone else. But despite that on top of reinforced law enforcement people do it all the time.
13abc.com
US Coast Guard issues warning on Great Lakes ice conditions
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Coast Guard issued a warning Tuesday stating that ice conditions are unstable on the Great Lakes. The warning follows two separate but major rescues Monday in Wisconsin and Michigan that resulted in 25 people being saved. The Coast Guard is asking that all winter...
KOOL 101.7
Duluth, MN
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
940K+
Views
ABOUT
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0