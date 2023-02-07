ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

KUTV

New report recommends 'urgent action' to save Great Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new report outlines the challenges facing the Great Salt Lake and solutions policymakers should take to ensure the state’s largest body of water doesn’t dry up. That report from the Great Salt Lake Strike Team, which is made up of representatives...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Toddler receiving care at Salt Lake hospital, battery found lodged in esophagus for weeks

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An Arizona couple has been spending a lot more time in their neighboring state of Utah after their toddler swallowed a lithium button battery. "He was only 15-months-old, so he wasn't walking yet. Being a baby, he was just eating stuff," Erica McMillan said of her son Luke, noting that he was like any baby wanting to explore this big, new world. However, Luke's curiosity prompted concern when a battery had unknowingly become lodged in his esophagus.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Lawmakers poised to get more involved in Utah's Olympic bid

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers are taking steps for what they hope will be a successful Olympic bid for the Beehive State to bring the winter games back in either 2030 or 2034. Two new pieces of legislation, sponsored by Rep. Jon Hawkins (R-Pleasant Grove), are focused...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Here's how some want to spend Utah's extra tax dollars

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers are trying to decide how to spend a lot of extra money, and so far, there are a lot of hands out wanting a piece of the pie. Even after accounting for tax cuts, infrastructure, and inflation, the state of Utah has a surplus of around $1.2 billion. But Sen. Jerry Stevenson (R-Layton), the Senate’s budget chief, told KUTV 2News lawmakers have requests totaling more than $3 billion.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Bipartisan group of lawmakers pushing steps to clean Utah's air

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are pushing for steps to clean up the state's air. During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, members of the bipartisan Clean Air Caucus outlined several dozen bills and proposals that aim to tackle the problem. That...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Voters will likely make final call on food tax, House leader says

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — People rallied on Utah’s Capitol hill Thursday afternoon to axe the food tax. With just weeks left in the legislative session, House and Senate leaders say they're discussing what to do about the food tax. For many, getting rid of it can't come soon enough.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Jam out for a good cause at Utah charity concert

KUTV — You can catch a rocking good show this weekend all while supporting a wonderful cause. Gary Robison and Jon Gossett gave Elora all the details on the upcoming benefit concert. For more information on the cause head to lifesworthlivingfoundation.webflow. Watch Fresh Living every weekday at 1 pm...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Gender identity video fallout: State directors to be 'held accountable' for content

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2News exclusive on a state-produced video encouraging teachers to have students—including young children—“explore their gender identity” and have “gender play” in the classroom, is now reverberating throughout state government. Jon Pierpont, chief of staff to Governor Cox,...

