Read full article on original website
Related
KUTV
More wildlife bridges, fences may be added with $20 million in state funding
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — More than $100 million will need to be spent to build additional wildlife crossings and fences as part of Utah's aim to keep wildlife off of its highways. The Utah Department of Transportation has temporarily reduced the area's speed limit to 60 mph due...
KUTV
New report recommends 'urgent action' to save Great Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new report outlines the challenges facing the Great Salt Lake and solutions policymakers should take to ensure the state’s largest body of water doesn’t dry up. That report from the Great Salt Lake Strike Team, which is made up of representatives...
KUTV
Toddler receiving care at Salt Lake hospital, battery found lodged in esophagus for weeks
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An Arizona couple has been spending a lot more time in their neighboring state of Utah after their toddler swallowed a lithium button battery. "He was only 15-months-old, so he wasn't walking yet. Being a baby, he was just eating stuff," Erica McMillan said of her son Luke, noting that he was like any baby wanting to explore this big, new world. However, Luke's curiosity prompted concern when a battery had unknowingly become lodged in his esophagus.
KUTV
Lawmakers poised to get more involved in Utah's Olympic bid
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers are taking steps for what they hope will be a successful Olympic bid for the Beehive State to bring the winter games back in either 2030 or 2034. Two new pieces of legislation, sponsored by Rep. Jon Hawkins (R-Pleasant Grove), are focused...
KUTV
Proposal to give Utah tenants more notice of rent increases fails in House committee
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A proposal to require Utah landlords to give their tenants a 90-day notice of rent increases was rejected by a House committee Thursday morning. House Bill 316, sponsored by Rep. Gay Lynn Bennion (D-Cottonwood Heights), failed to move forward in a 2 to 11 party-line vote by the House Business and Labor Committee.
KUTV
Here's how some want to spend Utah's extra tax dollars
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers are trying to decide how to spend a lot of extra money, and so far, there are a lot of hands out wanting a piece of the pie. Even after accounting for tax cuts, infrastructure, and inflation, the state of Utah has a surplus of around $1.2 billion. But Sen. Jerry Stevenson (R-Layton), the Senate’s budget chief, told KUTV 2News lawmakers have requests totaling more than $3 billion.
KUTV
Bipartisan group of lawmakers pushing steps to clean Utah's air
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are pushing for steps to clean up the state's air. During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, members of the bipartisan Clean Air Caucus outlined several dozen bills and proposals that aim to tackle the problem. That...
KUTV
Voters will likely make final call on food tax, House leader says
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — People rallied on Utah’s Capitol hill Thursday afternoon to axe the food tax. With just weeks left in the legislative session, House and Senate leaders say they're discussing what to do about the food tax. For many, getting rid of it can't come soon enough.
KUTV
Jam out for a good cause at Utah charity concert
KUTV — You can catch a rocking good show this weekend all while supporting a wonderful cause. Gary Robison and Jon Gossett gave Elora all the details on the upcoming benefit concert. For more information on the cause head to lifesworthlivingfoundation.webflow. Watch Fresh Living every weekday at 1 pm...
KUTV
Father who lost two sons to suicide calls for mental health screenings in Utah schools
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In 2013, Troy Slaymaker lost his 14-year-old son, Chance, to suicide. Three years later, his world was shattered once again when his oldest son, Travis, also took his own life. "You don't heal from this, you just try to learn to cope," Slaymaker said.
KUTV
Bill providing improved mental healthcare for first responders passed by both houses
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two years after the death of Dr. Scott Jolley, an emergency department physician, the Utah State Legislature passed a bill in his memory. “Scott’s Bill” H.B. 78 passed through both houses with unanimous votes. The bill backed by Rep. Steve Eliason (R- Sandy) first introduced in the 2022 session.
KUTV
Gala helps Utah women battling cancer get the hair of their dreams
KUTV — The Hair for Hope Gala is back again this year for an evening of food, fun and giving back to women experiencing extreme hardship so they can have the hair of their dreams. Lacy shared all the details on the event with Kari. For more information check...
KUTV
Utah parole fugitive wanted with lengthy criminal record dating back to juvenile days
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A parole fugitive with a history of running from police especially West Valley City Police is the focus of this week's At Large: Utah’s Fugitives. Rico Dan Torrez, 34, is on the Metro Gang Unit's Ten Most Wanted list for a reason. He has racked up arrests and convictions for weapons offenses, assaults, drugs, and aggravated burglary.
KUTV
For cheapest home loan, you'll soon need a higher credit score, says Utah expert
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — You will soon need a higher credit score if you want the cheapest home loan. Al Bingham, a veteran Utah home loan officer and credit score expert, said he expects credit score requirements for mortgages to change as soon as May. "Which means if...
KUTV
Ohio proposal would require verified parental consent before kids use social media
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted is leading a new proposal that would require certain online companies to obtain verified parental consent before letting kids use their platforms. The Social Media Parental Notification Act was submitted as part of Gov. Mike DeWine's 2023-2024 executive budget presented...
KUTV
Utah Sen. Mike Lee, Gov. Spencer Cox comment following State of the Union address
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Sen. Mike Lee attended his thirteenth State of the Union address Tuesday night, with Utah Gov. Spencer Cox as his invited guest. Gov. Cox said it was just exciting to be in the room for a moment he has watched on television since he was kid.
KUTV
Gender identity video fallout: State directors to be 'held accountable' for content
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2News exclusive on a state-produced video encouraging teachers to have students—including young children—“explore their gender identity” and have “gender play” in the classroom, is now reverberating throughout state government. Jon Pierpont, chief of staff to Governor Cox,...
Comments / 0