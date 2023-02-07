Read full article on original website
Builder of York's first 'skyscraper' helped people to freedom
YORK, Pa. — A lone man sits silently in his top hat and suit, keeping a watchful eye on Philadelphia Street in York. His hand clasps a lantern, one that perhaps signaled freedom seekers to his home in the darkness of night. Unveiled just last year, the statue is...
Police say disappearance of York girl “suspicious”
YORK, PA – Police in Northern York County are searching for 18-year-old Aniya Bailey, saying her disappearance earlier this week is deemed suspicious at this time. Bailey was last seen Wednesday at around 6 pm at her job at the Crumbl Cookies store on Town Center. When her father returned to pick her up from work, she was gone. Instead, a police investigation learned she entered a Lyft vehicle at around 7 pm and was last pinged in Hanover from her cell phone. Aniya Bailey is 5′ 2″ 115 lbs. with black hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen The post Police say disappearance of York girl “suspicious” appeared first on Shore News Network.
Body found inside home, homicide investigation started in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One individual is in custody after police discovered a body inside a home. According to Columbia Borough Police Department, the investigation started at around 8:18 a.m. on Friday after finding a dead person in a house on the 500 block of Ave. H. Authorities...
Highest-rated bars in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated bars and pubs in Harrisburg on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. When Stacker was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants.
Woman found dead in Harrisburg after heart attack
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — UPDATE | A City of Harrisburg official released more information about the body found by 3rd and South Street in Harrisburg on Wednesday. According to the Director of Communications for the city, Matt Maisel, a 30-year-old woman was found shortly after 3 p.m. An...
Two dogs shot in their Lancaster County backyard
HOLTWOOD, Pa. — Last Wednesday, a quiet evening turned to tragedy for two friends in Holtwood, Lancaster County after their two dogs were shot. Amber Zercher says the evening began when she met with Jennifer Porterfield for dinner, and allowed their two German Shepherds, Oliver and Ranger, to play in the backyard.
Officials release cause of death for woman who died on Harrisburg street
Foul play has been ruled out in the death of a woman whose body was found Wednesday afternoon on a Harrisburg street, authorities said. The 30-year-old woman found around 3 p.m. in the area of North Third and South streets died from a heart attack, according to Harrisburg spokesman Matt Maisel. He said an autopsy was conducted Thursday morning.
Mayor Williams’ Equity Roundtable returns for second year
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams’ Equity Roundtable returned for a second year, dedicated to making the City of Harrisburg a more diverse and inclusive capital city. A total of 40 members are a part of the Equity Roundtable. The committees meet every month and then...
Fleet feet opens new store in Dauphin County
A sneaker store has opened its doors on the East Shore. Shelby and Fred Joslyn opened a Fleet Feet store on the West Shore in 2015. And on Thursday, the couple opened Fleet Feet Harrisburg on the East Shore in the High Pointe Commons shopping center at 4640 High Pointe Blvd. in Swatara Township. The Joslyns, originally from New York, moved to the area eight years ago to open their first Fleet Feet store.
This Rustic Restaurant In Pennsylvania Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking
Have you ever gotten into a rut when it comes to dining out? Maybe you consistently go to the same restaurants over and over again. Even though those go-to spots dish up delicious food, sometimes you need a break from the same-old same-old. Treat yourself – and your taste buds – to an old-fashioned, home-cooked meal at this country restaurant in Pennsylvania that might shoot straight to the top of your list of favorites.
Harrisburg man convicted after delivering drugs resulting in death
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Harrisburg was convicted of drug delivery resulting in death, as well as criminal use of a communication facility in Lancaster County Court on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office stated that 29-year-old Thomas Wiley Jr. of the 100 block...
Where to get the best pizza in the Midstate, according to Yelp
(WHTM) — It’s National Pizza Day, a day where ignoring all the groceries you bought and ordering a pizza is totally acceptable. Here is a list of the highest rated pizza shops in the Midstate, according to Yelp. These pizza shops all had at least 20 reviews. Adams...
New ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin opens in Lancaster County
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A new ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin officially opened its doors to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Lititz. The new Dunkin is owned and operated by Dunkin franchisee Eddie and Parth Delvadia, who currently own six different Dunkin locations across Pennsylvania. According to...
Woman who died in Harrisburg considered a ‘suspicious death,’ officials say
UPDATE: Officials release cause of death for woman who died on Harrisburg street. A woman’s death in Harrisburg is being considered suspicious after she was found in downtown Harrisburg Wednesday afternoon. Harrisburg spokesman Matt Maisel confirmed that the woman was found in the area of North 3rd and South...
Mom poured everything into her only child, who was fatally shot while working in Harrisburg
A Dauphin County judge on Wednesday sentenced Tyree Smith and Charles Anderson to state prison for shooting a Houston truck driver in the head after the victim’s friend pulled a gun on them in 2021. Each of the men will spend up to 20 years in state prison for...
Harrisburg Mall planned for demolition, shoppers react
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The area where the Harrisburg Mall sits could look completely different in a few years. On Tuesday, the owners of the 50-year-old complex submitted redevelopment plans that would demolish most of the mall. “I’m not super surprised that they’re thinking about closing it down," said Sasha...
Craving a Sandwich? These Are Best Sandwich Shops in Harrisburg
The best sandwiches always comes down to the freshness of the ingredients, and the bread. From turkey to meatballs, lettuce, tomato, cheese - whatever you choose - it all has to be fresh.
Lancaster County man wanted for allegedly stealing, pawning TVs
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – An Ephrata man is wanted for allegedly stealing four televisions and pawning them. Ephrata Police say on two occasions, William Kump allegedly walked out of the Ephrata Walmart with flat-screen televisions. During both occasions, police say Kump allegedly took two televisions and walked past the registers without paying.
Mars Wrigley fined after two employees trapped in chocolate tank, Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — OSHA has officially fined Mars Wrigley for an incident that involved two of their employees being trapped in a chocolate tank. According to OSHA, the employees had been involved in the control of hazardous energy when using the Dove chocolate batching 20 micron tank.
Juveniles caught with guns, chased by officers in Lancaster City
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Two juveniles were charged after being caught with firearms and leading officers on a foot chase in Lancaster City. The Lancaster Bureau of Police says the incident happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday night when three juveniles were seen on Pershing Avenue that matched the description of suspects involved in an earlier incident where shots were fired.
