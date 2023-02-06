Read full article on original website
Meet the Pea Green Crayon at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
Brockman Elementary teacher named SC Conservation Teacher of the Year
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- For a teacher, it's already rewarding enough to educate students. For one Richland County teacher, she's got extra recognition for one subject - environmental conservation. "Really excited, very honored." Sarah Burnham, an upper elementary teacher at Brockman Elementary School, was named South Carolina's 2023 Conservation Teacher...
Law Enforcement trains for more than crime, deputies are also skilled in crisis prevention
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Law enforcement agencies across the Midlands, are experiencing more mental health calls than ever before. The unpredictable nature of the job is about more than fighting crime, it has become a profession that requires training for almost anything. In the past two weeks, two area...
Richland Two resumes school lunch debt policy after USDA waiver ends
COLUMBIA, SC — Since 2021, all meals in Richland School District Two were free for all students under a pandemic related federal waiver, now as the waivers end school districts like Richland Two have to deal with offsetting an unpaid meal debt of nearly $500,000. “We now want to...
March for Babies Pep Up Rally hosted by WACH Fox's Dara Khaalid
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Midlands March of Dimes held its "March for Babies Pep Up Rally" at Brooklyn Baptist Church in Columbia on Thursday. The event was hosted by Good Day Columbia anchor Dara Khaalid. It kicked off the annual March for Babies walk to raise awareness and...
Two Richland One schools without water due to water main break
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Two Richland One schools are without water on Wednesday after officials say a water main break, school district officials confirmed. Officials say St. Andrews Middle School and HB Rhame Elementary are without water at this time. Portable toilets and bottled water have reportedly been delivered...
Richland County officials discuss plans for Alvin S. Glenn following recent incidents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County leaders met in a press conference Thursday to address measures being taken to improve Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center following recent incidents. County administrator Leonardo Brown and county attorney Patrick Wright discussed many topics, including staffing and pay improvements, renovation of units and...
DHEC, Carolina For All partnering to bring Covid-19 vaccines to Colony Apartments
DHEC and Carolina For All, teaming up to help people who live at the Colony apartments in Columbia. For hours on Wednesday, groups were there offering help to residents as they try to get back to normal. “We were so fortunate enough to be able to get DHEC come out...
Piney Woods third graders get a visit from WACH Fox Weather School
CHAPIN, SC (WACH) — The wonderful third graders at Pine Woods Elementary School were a great audience for Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight's visit Wednesday morning. The group dove deeper into weather concepts such as the water cycle, how clouds are made, and how a forecast is put together. A...
Teen who stabbed adoptive parents, killing one, served in family court, sheriff says
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A 15-year-old who Kershaw County officials say stabbed both of his newly adoptive parents, killing the mother and injuring the father, was served five juvenile petitions on Friday, according to Sheriff Lee Boan. The teen was served in a family court hearing for murder,...
Dangerous drugs resembling children's vitamins circulating through Newberry County
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WACH) — Dangerous drugs that look like children's vitamins are now being sold on the streets in Newberry according to the Newberry County Sheriff's office. According to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office colorful vitamin sized fentanyl were confiscated during a traffic stop on Tuesday. During the same...
"Our students are not okay": Lawmakers push school safety legislation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Lawmakers have joined the push to make schools safer by advocating for bills that would create safe learning environments for students. Tuesday morning the South Carolina Coalition for Safer Schools hosted a press conference asking the states elected leaders to make school safety their first priority.
Lexington suspect wanted in alleged credit card theft
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington Police needs help identifying a suspect who allegedly used a stolen credit card to make purchases at Target, Best Buy, and Home Depot on Jan. 22. The cost totaled over $500 say officials. According to authorities, the suspect drove a dark blue, older model, Ford...
Lexington Co. accident shuts intersection down for hours
Lexington Co., SC (WOLO) — Traffic is back to normal at this hour and traffic crews are currently working on fixing signal lights in Lexington. Traffic stalled from a collision that took place around 2:45 Wednesday afternoon and remained closed in the area of Sunset Boulevard and Hope Ferry Road well into late evening.
Sumter man arrested for Dollar General Store armed robberies
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter deputies say 26 year-old Jeffery Lorenzo Miller II was arrested on Feb. 8 after he was involved in a string of armed robberies that took place at three separate Dollar General Stores in the Sumter area. The criminal activities occurred between 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Feb. 7.
Dateline covers one of Clarendon's own
Born on May 8, 1975 in Summerton, Mason Moore was the son of Mary Anne Grayson and Nebraska E. Moore II. Moore grew up in Clarendon County, attending Clarendon Hall in Summerton and graduating from Manning High School. He went on to complete his education from Western Carolina University with a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice.
South Carolina woman speaks out about medical ID mix-ups
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — An Edgefield County woman is having problems with medication mix-ups and misdiagnoses because she shares the same information as another woman. “So, what happens if something should happen to me out there in that street and my children are not there, or my family members are not there, and they […]
Sheriff Leon Lott promoted to state major general
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, who also serves as commanding general of the S.C. State Guard (SCSG), was promoted from SCSG brigadier general to two-star major general in a ceremony presided over by Governor Henry McMaster and attended by Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the state’s adjutant general. The ceremony was held at Columbia’s historic Olympia Armory, Saturday, Feb. 4.
Authorities warn of Verizon phone scam calls in Sumter County
SUMTER, SC (WACH) — Authorities are warning users to be wary of a recent spike in phone scams in the Sumter County area. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office reported that several residents have called in with concerns after receiving phone calls with a recorded message - claiming to be Verizon.
Repairs underway to fix traffic lights on Sunset Blvd. following car wreck
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Traffic lights at Sunset Blvd. and Hope Ferry Road are down Wednesday afternoon after a reported car crash, Lexington police said. The collision reportedly destroyed the signal light box at the intersection, cutting out the intersection lights. Police say it may take until 10 p.m....
Shooting kills one man, injures another, Columbia police investigating
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert on Two Notch road around 9pm Monday night. When officers arrived at the location in the 2300 block of Two Notch road, officers found a man shot. They transported to him to the hospital. A second man who was shot arrived at the hospital. Officers were notified by medical staff that they were treating him for injuries.
