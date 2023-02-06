ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wach.com

Brockman Elementary teacher named SC Conservation Teacher of the Year

COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- For a teacher, it's already rewarding enough to educate students. For one Richland County teacher, she's got extra recognition for one subject - environmental conservation. "Really excited, very honored." Sarah Burnham, an upper elementary teacher at Brockman Elementary School, was named South Carolina's 2023 Conservation Teacher...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Richland Two resumes school lunch debt policy after USDA waiver ends

COLUMBIA, SC — Since 2021, all meals in Richland School District Two were free for all students under a pandemic related federal waiver, now as the waivers end school districts like Richland Two have to deal with offsetting an unpaid meal debt of nearly $500,000. “We now want to...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

March for Babies Pep Up Rally hosted by WACH Fox's Dara Khaalid

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Midlands March of Dimes held its "March for Babies Pep Up Rally" at Brooklyn Baptist Church in Columbia on Thursday. The event was hosted by Good Day Columbia anchor Dara Khaalid. It kicked off the annual March for Babies walk to raise awareness and...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Two Richland One schools without water due to water main break

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Two Richland One schools are without water on Wednesday after officials say a water main break, school district officials confirmed. Officials say St. Andrews Middle School and HB Rhame Elementary are without water at this time. Portable toilets and bottled water have reportedly been delivered...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Piney Woods third graders get a visit from WACH Fox Weather School

CHAPIN, SC (WACH) — The wonderful third graders at Pine Woods Elementary School were a great audience for Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight's visit Wednesday morning. The group dove deeper into weather concepts such as the water cycle, how clouds are made, and how a forecast is put together. A...
CHAPIN, SC
wach.com

"Our students are not okay": Lawmakers push school safety legislation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Lawmakers have joined the push to make schools safer by advocating for bills that would create safe learning environments for students. Tuesday morning the South Carolina Coalition for Safer Schools hosted a press conference asking the states elected leaders to make school safety their first priority.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington suspect wanted in alleged credit card theft

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington Police needs help identifying a suspect who allegedly used a stolen credit card to make purchases at Target, Best Buy, and Home Depot on Jan. 22. The cost totaled over $500 say officials. According to authorities, the suspect drove a dark blue, older model, Ford...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Co. accident shuts intersection down for hours

Lexington Co., SC (WOLO) — Traffic is back to normal at this hour and traffic crews are currently working on fixing signal lights in Lexington. Traffic stalled from a collision that took place around 2:45 Wednesday afternoon and remained closed in the area of Sunset Boulevard and Hope Ferry Road well into late evening.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter man arrested for Dollar General Store armed robberies

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter deputies say 26 year-old Jeffery Lorenzo Miller II was arrested on Feb. 8 after he was involved in a string of armed robberies that took place at three separate Dollar General Stores in the Sumter area. The criminal activities occurred between 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Feb. 7.
SUMTER, SC
manninglive.com

Dateline covers one of Clarendon's own

Born on May 8, 1975 in Summerton, Mason Moore was the son of Mary Anne Grayson and Nebraska E. Moore II. Moore grew up in Clarendon County, attending Clarendon Hall in Summerton and graduating from Manning High School. He went on to complete his education from Western Carolina University with a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
WJBF

South Carolina woman speaks out about medical ID mix-ups

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — An Edgefield County woman is having problems with medication mix-ups and misdiagnoses because she shares the same information as another woman. “So, what happens if something should happen to me out there in that street and my children are not there, or my family members are not there, and they […]
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Sheriff Leon Lott promoted to state major general

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, who also serves as commanding general of the S.C. State Guard (SCSG), was promoted from SCSG brigadier general to two-star major general in a ceremony presided over by Governor Henry McMaster and attended by Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the state’s adjutant general. The ceremony was held at Columbia’s historic Olympia Armory, Saturday, Feb. 4.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Authorities warn of Verizon phone scam calls in Sumter County

SUMTER, SC (WACH) — Authorities are warning users to be wary of a recent spike in phone scams in the Sumter County area. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office reported that several residents have called in with concerns after receiving phone calls with a recorded message - claiming to be Verizon.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Repairs underway to fix traffic lights on Sunset Blvd. following car wreck

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Traffic lights at Sunset Blvd. and Hope Ferry Road are down Wednesday afternoon after a reported car crash, Lexington police said. The collision reportedly destroyed the signal light box at the intersection, cutting out the intersection lights. Police say it may take until 10 p.m....
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Shooting kills one man, injures another, Columbia police investigating

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert on Two Notch road around 9pm Monday night. When officers arrived at the location in the 2300 block of Two Notch road, officers found a man shot. They transported to him to the hospital. A second man who was shot arrived at the hospital. Officers were notified by medical staff that they were treating him for injuries.
COLUMBIA, SC

