Colorado Springs, CO

KKTV

Crews respond to suspected homeless campfire in Old Colorado City

OLD COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters responded to what they believe was a homeless campfire in an abandoned building in Old Colorado City on Friday morning. According to firefighters, the fire was small and inside an abandoned building on South 23rd Street. By 7:45 a.m., firefighters said...
COLORADO CITY, CO
KXRM

FPD Officer on life support after falling 40 feet from bridge

Fountain Police Department (FPD) Officer Julian Becerra, who was critically injured after he fell 40 feet from a bridge in Colorado Springs in pursuit of a stolen vehicle suspect, is "currently on life support and surrounded by his family and friends," according to Lisa Schneider, the spokesperson for FPD.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KKTV

Man witnessed people tackle car theft suspect in Colorado Springs after crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On the southeast side of Colorado Springs, community members jumped into action after a crash on Hutchinson Drive and East Fountain Boulevard. The incident all began in the early afternoon hours on Thursday when someone left their car stalling or puffing on Circle Drive. The suspect saw this as an opportunity to drive off with the vehicle. The vehicle’s owner chased after the car on foot and that’s when police say the suspect hit another vehicle.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Multiple crashes in Colorado Springs near Fountain and Circle may be linked to stolen vehicle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News is working to learn more following a crash and a large law enforcement presence along a busy Colorado Springs road on Thursday. 11 News learned of the crash just after 1:30 p.m. near S. Circle Dr. and E. Fountain Boulevard. When 11 News arrive on the scene, part of westbound Fountain was closed. One vehicle was on its side and a jeep was off the road.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Man suspected of chasing woman with makeshift flamethrower in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was arrested following an incident in Colorado Springs Wednesday night after reports he was chasing a woman with a “torch.”. The man’s identity wasn’t provided last time KKTV 11 News checked in with the police. Police say they received the call at about 5:52 p.m. in an area close to Airport Road and Chelton Road. According to at least one witness, a man was chasing someone with what police believe was an “extended Bic lighter” and he may have been using it as a makeshift flamethrower.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

18-year-old killed in Colorado Springs crash near Citadel Mall identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police released the name of the 18-year-old killed in a two-car crash that happened near the Citadel Mall Sunday. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, Gary Verdine Latrell Velasquez-Toby was killed after he was ejected from a vehicle. At 1:27 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the intersection of Academy The post 18-year-old killed in Colorado Springs crash near Citadel Mall identified appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado couple indicted for tree trimming scam

A Colorado couple was indicted for a tree trimming scam that targeted more than 50 older adults, according to attorney general, Phil Weiser. Last year, Arvada police arrested Joseph Camillo Tyler and Amelia Marie Tyler. The couple is accused of conning people as old as 95 out of more than $40,000 from February 2020 until October 2022. The Tylers are currently in Jefferson County Detention Center, being held on two charges of suspiciously violating the state's Organized Crime Control Act. 
ARVADA, CO
KXRM

Man killed in crash on Palmer Park Boulevard, identified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died following a crash that occurred on Sunday, Feb. 5. 18-year-old Gary Verdine Latrell Velasquez-Toby of Colorado Springs was ejected from the vehicle during a two-vehicle crash near the corner of Academy Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard. Speed and alcohol appear […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Deadly crash involving pedestrian reported in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was killed after he was hit by multiple vehicles while crossing a busy intersection in Colorado Springs early Wednesday morning. A spokesperson with the Colorado Springs Police Department said when they reached Fountain and Jet Wing just after 5:30 a.m., the victim was dead in the roadway and several cars were pulled over.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Major power outage in Colorado Springs tied to crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A major power outage in Colorado Springs was caused by a crash on Tuesday. At about 5:30 p.m. Colorado Springs Utilities reported the outage impacting about 4,200 customers happened after a vehicle hit “electric equipment.” The estimated restoration time for all customers at about 5:30 p.m. was one to four hours near Powers and Barnes on the northeast side of the city.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Shelter in place lifted north of Cripple Creek, CR1 open

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 2/8/2023 10:47 p.m. (CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo.) — The shelter in place north of Cripple Creek has been lifted, according to TCSO, and County Road 1 is now back open in both directions. The shelter in place order was put into effect to keep locals off the limited number of routes that emergency crews […]
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO

