COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was arrested following an incident in Colorado Springs Wednesday night after reports he was chasing a woman with a “torch.”. The man’s identity wasn’t provided last time KKTV 11 News checked in with the police. Police say they received the call at about 5:52 p.m. in an area close to Airport Road and Chelton Road. According to at least one witness, a man was chasing someone with what police believe was an “extended Bic lighter” and he may have been using it as a makeshift flamethrower.

