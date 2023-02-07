Read full article on original website
Knife and empty alcohol bottles found stashed in a Colorado Springs school
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Concerned parents reached out to KKTV 11 News after rumors started circulating that several items that aren’t allowed on campus were found inside the bathroom of a Colorado Springs school. A photo sent to 11 News from an anonymous viewer shows a large knife...
Crews respond to suspected homeless campfire in Old Colorado City
OLD COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters responded to what they believe was a homeless campfire in an abandoned building in Old Colorado City on Friday morning. According to firefighters, the fire was small and inside an abandoned building on South 23rd Street. By 7:45 a.m., firefighters said...
FPD Officer on life support after falling 40 feet from bridge
Fountain Police Department (FPD) Officer Julian Becerra, who was critically injured after he fell 40 feet from a bridge in Colorado Springs in pursuit of a stolen vehicle suspect, is "currently on life support and surrounded by his family and friends," according to Lisa Schneider, the spokesperson for FPD.
Man witnessed people tackle car theft suspect in Colorado Springs after crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On the southeast side of Colorado Springs, community members jumped into action after a crash on Hutchinson Drive and East Fountain Boulevard. The incident all began in the early afternoon hours on Thursday when someone left their car stalling or puffing on Circle Drive. The suspect saw this as an opportunity to drive off with the vehicle. The vehicle’s owner chased after the car on foot and that’s when police say the suspect hit another vehicle.
Multiple crashes in Colorado Springs near Fountain and Circle may be linked to stolen vehicle
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News is working to learn more following a crash and a large law enforcement presence along a busy Colorado Springs road on Thursday. 11 News learned of the crash just after 1:30 p.m. near S. Circle Dr. and E. Fountain Boulevard. When 11 News arrive on the scene, part of westbound Fountain was closed. One vehicle was on its side and a jeep was off the road.
Man suspected of chasing woman with makeshift flamethrower in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was arrested following an incident in Colorado Springs Wednesday night after reports he was chasing a woman with a “torch.”. The man’s identity wasn’t provided last time KKTV 11 News checked in with the police. Police say they received the call at about 5:52 p.m. in an area close to Airport Road and Chelton Road. According to at least one witness, a man was chasing someone with what police believe was an “extended Bic lighter” and he may have been using it as a makeshift flamethrower.
Colorado Springs police on accident alert status: What this means for you
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are on accident alert status due to snow and potential visibility issues Thursday morning. Under accident alert, or cold reporting, crashes that fall under one or more of the following criteria can be reported within 72 hours, rather than calling police to the scene:
Fire department to provide new emergency transportation services in Manitou Springs
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Manitou Springs Fire Department officials announced Friday that the department would be providing “in-house” ambulance transport for the City of Manitou Springs. Officials said that the department’s ambulance will be staffed by one paramedic and one emergency medical technician 24/7/365, and six new...
18-year-old killed in Colorado Springs crash near Citadel Mall identified
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police released the name of the 18-year-old killed in a two-car crash that happened near the Citadel Mall Sunday. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, Gary Verdine Latrell Velasquez-Toby was killed after he was ejected from a vehicle. At 1:27 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the intersection of Academy The post 18-year-old killed in Colorado Springs crash near Citadel Mall identified appeared first on KRDO.
Court documents shed light on El Paso County rancher’s stalking arrest
FOX31 continues to follow the viral controversy in El Paso County involving a Black rancher and his wife, who claim to be harassed and terrorized by their white neighbors.
Trial begins for Colorado Springs man accused of killing his wife
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In the trial of a colorado springs man accused of killing his wife. Dane Kallungi is facing a first-degree murder charge in the disappearance of Jepsy Amaga Kallungi nearly four years ago. His defense is now saying he was pressured into giving a false murder...
Colorado couple indicted for tree trimming scam
A Colorado couple was indicted for a tree trimming scam that targeted more than 50 older adults, according to attorney general, Phil Weiser. Last year, Arvada police arrested Joseph Camillo Tyler and Amelia Marie Tyler. The couple is accused of conning people as old as 95 out of more than $40,000 from February 2020 until October 2022. The Tylers are currently in Jefferson County Detention Center, being held on two charges of suspiciously violating the state's Organized Crime Control Act.
WATCH: Colorado Springs man accused of selling secrets to appear in federal court
Man killed in crash on Palmer Park Boulevard, identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died following a crash that occurred on Sunday, Feb. 5. 18-year-old Gary Verdine Latrell Velasquez-Toby of Colorado Springs was ejected from the vehicle during a two-vehicle crash near the corner of Academy Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard. Speed and alcohol appear […]
Colorado Springs business owner says at least 17 family members are dead following earthquakes in Turkey
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The death toll continues to rise following a massive earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria and a local grill owner says 17 of his family members have died in the disaster. The Purple Onion’s owner Erdal Bengogullari is desperately trying to get updates from his...
Deadly crash involving pedestrian reported in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was killed after he was hit by multiple vehicles while crossing a busy intersection in Colorado Springs early Wednesday morning. A spokesperson with the Colorado Springs Police Department said when they reached Fountain and Jet Wing just after 5:30 a.m., the victim was dead in the roadway and several cars were pulled over.
WATCH: Local organizations looking to assess LGBTQ+ community needs in El Paso County
Major power outage in Colorado Springs tied to crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A major power outage in Colorado Springs was caused by a crash on Tuesday. At about 5:30 p.m. Colorado Springs Utilities reported the outage impacting about 4,200 customers happened after a vehicle hit “electric equipment.” The estimated restoration time for all customers at about 5:30 p.m. was one to four hours near Powers and Barnes on the northeast side of the city.
WATCH: Man dead after being hit by multiple vehicles in Colorado Springs
Shelter in place lifted north of Cripple Creek, CR1 open
UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 2/8/2023 10:47 p.m. (CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo.) — The shelter in place north of Cripple Creek has been lifted, according to TCSO, and County Road 1 is now back open in both directions. The shelter in place order was put into effect to keep locals off the limited number of routes that emergency crews […]
