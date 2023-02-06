ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

Nets Trade Kevin Durant: Report

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly trading All-Star forward Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder, as well as four first-round draft picks and "additional draft compensation," sources with knowledge confirmed to the Athletic's Shams Charania early Thursday (February 9) morning. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

LeBron James Sets New NBA All-Time Scoring Record

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is the NBA's new all-time leading scorer. James surpassed Basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul Jabar's previous record of 38,387 career points by scoring his 38,388th point on a jumper with 10.9 seconds remaining third period of the Lakers' 133-130 loss the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday (February 7) night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
iheart.com

Sports: UFC Star Tracy Cortez's Beach Photos Go Viral!

WATCH: Tennis Player Throws an All-Time Temper Tantrum That Involves, Not One, Not Two, But 13 Racket Smashes. Madden Simulation Predicts the Outcome of Super Bowl LVII. Kevin Durant is Headed to The Suns in a Blockbuster NBA Trade. The Rockets Lost to a King Because of a Bogus Call...

Comments / 0

Community Policy