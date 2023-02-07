Read full article on original website
Biden, feds torched after beach home search: 'When does the FBI let a suspect spend a weekend at crime scene?'
The White House and federal law enforcement came under fire this week following the latest developments in Joe Biden's classified documents scandal
Hawaii woman found hogtied, strangled in bathtub in murder-suicide: Police
Johnalynn Ilae was found dead in a bathtub with zip ties around her wrist in an apartment in the Waikele area of Honolulu, Hawaii, police said.
'1923' star Harrison Ford hopes to work with wife after she left the spotlight for 20 years to raise their son
Harrison Ford opened up about wanting to work with wife Calista Flockhart on a future project. She has been out of the spotlight 20 years while she raised their son, Liam.
Nascar driver Kyle Busch avoids three-year prison sentence after gun found in his bag at Mexico airport
Nascar driver Kyle Busch has avoided a possible Mexico prison sentence for weapon and ammunition charges. Mr Busch, 37, was arrested by the National Guard on 27 January when staff at an airport in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo found a gun and ammunition in his luggage during a routine screening. Last week, the two-time Nascar champion was sentenced to three and a half years in prison and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, the Associated Press reported, The Mexico federal attorney’s office has since revealed that a local judge allowed conditional punishment for Mr Busch. He left...
NBC Sports
Kevin Harvick leaves mark as behind-the-scenes mentor for ‘my kids’ in NASCAR
The longtime persona of Kevin Harvick was a NASCAR champion who made a career of making his opponents miserable. There are endless examples of destabilization by the former high school wrestler from Bakersfield who devilishly played withering mind games during title battles, gleefully shoved the competition into brawls and ruthlessly put himself and his team first at all costs.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
JESSE WATTERS: It looks like Hunter Biden was peddling classified documents for cash
Jesse Watters weighs in on President Biden's classified documents debacle on "Jesse Watters Primetime," saying he knew the FBI would continue to search his beach house.
Major Democrat donor tied to Biden indicted for allegedly embezzling millions from suffering clients
Tom Girardi, a major Democratic donor who hosted a fundraiser for Joe Biden, was indicted by federal grand juries for allegedly embezzling millions of dollars from legal clients.
'My Three Sons' actress Tina Cole says co-star 'wasn't ready' to marry her despite 'falling in love'
Don Grady, who got his start as a Mouseketeer on “The Mickey Mouse Club,” passed away in 2012 at age 68. Tina Cole, his co-star on "My Three Sons," wrote a book titled "My Three Lives."
NYC Mayor Eric Adams in hot water with his party for saying 'woke' Democrats drive away minority voters
Mayor of New York City Eric Adams accused woke Democrats of driving away minority voters while commenting on President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.
Gabby Petito update: Newly released high-res photo shows injuries from Utah domestic call
A newly unveiled picture shows Gabby Petito moments before Moab police pulled over Brian Laundrie in response to a domestic violence call in August 2021.
'Disturbing and sad': Sen. Kyrsten Sinema blasts Republicans who shouted at Biden during State of the Union
Independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema blasted Republicans who heckled at President Biden during State of the Union speech and called him a liar.
NBA star Ja Morant’s friend banned from Grizzlies arena after league probed laser-pointing claims
The NBA released a statement following an investigation into an altercation that occurred between Ja Morant's associates and the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 29 after their game.
President Biden's State of the Union report card: Ratings from former speechwriters are in
Speechwriting experts say Biden made a good faith effort at promoting bipartisanship in his State of the Union, but did not confront the China threat as aggressively as he should have.
The FBI has found a gateway to declare Christians as criminals: Federal whistleblower
Federal whistleblower and former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin reacts to the FBI allegedly targeting the Catholics that attend Latin Mass on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
Dionne Warwick updates fans on her relationship with Pete Davidson after shooting her shot on Twitter
Dionne Warwick told Fox News Digital where she stands with Pete Davidson after tweeting she'd be dating him next. She also admitted she's not surprised by the attention her Twitter has garnered.
LeBron James fires off 3-word tweet after Nets reportedly trade Kyrie Irving to Mavericks instead of Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James fired off a cryptic tweet after the Brooklyn Nets reportedly traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.
Ex-Memphis cops charged in Tyre Nichols' death 'swarmed' Black Army vet and beat him 3 days earlier: lawsuit
Five Memphis police officers who allegedly beat Tyre Nichols to death attacked another black man three days earlier, according to a recently filed lawsuit
Lester Holt, Rachel Maddow and other NBC News, MSNBC stars absent from rank-and-file walkout
High stars such as Lester Holt and Rachel Maddow didn't appear alongside NBC and MSNBC rank-and-file Guild members who walked off the job Thursday amid a labor dispute.
