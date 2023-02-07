ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

The Independent

Nascar driver Kyle Busch avoids three-year prison sentence after gun found in his bag at Mexico airport

Nascar driver Kyle Busch has avoided a possible Mexico prison sentence for weapon and ammunition charges. Mr Busch, 37, was arrested by the National Guard on 27 January when staff at an airport in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo found a gun and ammunition in his luggage during a routine screening. Last week, the two-time Nascar champion was sentenced to three and a half years in prison and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, the Associated Press reported, The Mexico federal attorney’s office has since revealed that a local judge allowed conditional punishment for Mr Busch. He left...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
NBC Sports

Kevin Harvick leaves mark as behind-the-scenes mentor for ‘my kids’ in NASCAR

The longtime persona of Kevin Harvick was a NASCAR champion who made a career of making his opponents miserable. There are endless examples of destabilization by the former high school wrestler from Bakersfield who devilishly played withering mind games during title battles, gleefully shoved the competition into brawls and ruthlessly put himself and his team first at all costs.
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
