Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com
James Andrew Proctor, 49
James Andrew Proctor, 49, of Chillicothe, died unexpectedly February 6, 2023, in Adena Regional Medical Center. He was born November 14, 1973, in Chillicothe to James L. and Ruhama L. (Ritchie) Proctor, who survive. On May 24, 2003, he married the former Julie K. Strawser, who survives. In addition to...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Carol Ann Dreher, 53
Carol Ann Dreher, age 53, of Peebles, Ohio passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at home. She was born December 4, 1969 in Washington C.H., Ohio, the daughter of Delbert D. and Dorothy (Molden) Queen. She was a former employee of Greenfield Research and was a homemaker. She is survived...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Gary Thomas “Tommy” Zirkles, 55
Gary Thomas “Tommy” Zirkles, age 55, of Greenfield, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe. He was born August 12, 1967 in Washington C.H., Ohio, the son of Gary and Bobbie Charlene (Dorman) Zirkles. He was a 1987 graduate of Edward...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Norma Jean Savage, 95
Norma Jean Savage, 95, of Bristol Village, Waverly, passed 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2023. She was born June 30, 1927 in Westerville to the late Sherman and Idabel Brown Kreischer. On August 29, 1948 she married Lloyd C. Savage who preceded her in death on May 10, 2014. Surviving...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Robert Theodore Greenwalt, 86
Robert Theodore Greenwalt, 86, of Kingston, passed away on February 7, 2023 at his residence. He was born on June 1, 1936, in Chillicothe, the son of the late George Arthur and Harriott (Armbruster) Greenwalt. He is survived by his brother, Jack (Viola) Greenwalt; nephews, Dave (Cherie) Greenwalt and Denis...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Mark Allen Hatfield, 60
Mark Allen Hatfield, 60, of Belfry, Kentucky recently of Piketon, Ohio passed away Tuesday February 7, 2023 at his home. He was born December 29, 1962 in Yeager, West Virginia to the late Chester Euly Hatfield and Iva Joyce Herndon Hatfield. Surviving are his daughter, Kayla Robbins and husband Art...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Tolby H Chaffin, 88
Tolby “Toby” H. Chaffin, 88 of Millport-South Bloomfield, OH passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Ohio Health Berger Hospital in Circleville, OH. He was born on July 2, 1934 to the late Albert and Ottlee (Horsley) Chaffin in Jackson County, OH. He was a 1954 graduate...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Investigation continues into a fire at a residence on Mingo Rd. in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire at a home on Mingo Road in Ross County. The call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers Thursday afternoon. According to the police report obtained by the Guardian, deputies spoke with the resident, who stated that someone was “trying to kill him”, and that they had started the fire at his home.
tourcounsel.com
Columbus City Center | Shopping mall in Ohio
Columbus City Center (known locally as City Center) was a 1,250,000 sq ft (116,000 m2), three-level shopping center in Columbus, Ohio. It was located in the city's downtown, near the Ohio Statehouse, next to the Ohio Theatre, and connected to a Hyatt hotel. The mall had a large parking structure attached that, despite the mall's closure in 2009, is still used extensively by downtown workers.
wosu.org
Former Columbus police officer Andrew Mitchell's murder retrial is delayed again
The murder re-trial of the former Columbus police vice officer Andrew Mitchell will not start Monday as previously scheduled. Mitchell's state trial is now set for April 10. That's about a year after Mitchell's last trial ended in a mistrial because of a hung jury. Mitchell is charged with murdering...
NBC4 Columbus
Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car
Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car. Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck …. Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. Columbus police officer charged with dereliction …. A...
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Samira and Matt Bartez
Sept. 4, 2021 & June 11, 2022 | You might recognize Samira (Azeez) and Matt (Bartko) Bartez from our story on creating a new last name. But their backstory and wedding days are just as interesting!. The pair first met in October 2019, a month after they matched on Bumble....
columbusmonthly.com
A Chillicothe True Crime Case Inspires Tiffany McDaniel’s “On the Savage Side”
Early on in Tiffany McDaniel’s new novel, “On The Savage Side,” the character Mamaw Milkweed has a conversation with her two young granddaughters about witches. “A witch is merely a woman who is punished for being wiser than a man. That’s why they burned her,” she explains. “They tried to burn away her power because a woman who says more than she’s supposed to say, and does more than she’s supposed to do, is a woman they’ll try to silence and destroy.”
WSAZ
Crews fight large brush fire in southeast Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews in Lawrence County worked Thursday night to contain a massive brush fire near the Pedro area. Will Foster with the U.S. Forest Service says they’ve been working on the fire since around 6 p.m. Thursday trying to get it under control. Foster says...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman arrested for infant’s death in Brown Co.
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio — A woman has been arrested for charges relating to the death of an 11-week-old infant that occurred last year. On September 24, 2022, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an unresponsive infant at 4515 State Route 286 in Mount Orab, Ohio. The infant was transported to Mount Orab Mercy Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. An investigation was launched by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown County Coroner’s Office.
WSAZ
Former Ohio Sheriff indicted months after resignation
POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Former Meigs County, Ohio Sheriff Keith Wood has been indicted on charges stemming from his time in office for allegedly withdrawing public funds for personal use. According to an indictment filed in Meigs County Common Pleas Court, a grand jury returned a five-count indictment on Wood.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Keynote speakers announced for Shawnee State’s “Shawnee Game Conference 2023”
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Shawnee State University’s Shawnee Game Conference (SGC) has revealed its keynote speakers for the 2023 event. Jarryd Huntley and Timothy Rodabaugh will be this year’s headliners, and the conference is set to take place on March 10th and 11th. According to the announcement, Timothy...
FireRescue1
3 members of Ohio FD die within days of each other
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three members of the Columbus Division of Fire have died within a week. Battalion Chief Richard Richardson died in late January of occupational cancer, according to Columbus Firefighters Union Local 67. He served for 34 years, the department said. “Richardson’s legacy of leadership and Brotherhood lives...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Name released in fatal Ross Co. crash
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — According to the Chillicothe Patrol Post, a 2013 light green Chevrolet Spark driven by 56-year-old Karl F. Brown from Chillicothe was traveling southbound on Veterans Parkway when it went left of center and collided head-on with a 2011 white Peterbilt 357 driven by 55-year-old William L. Odel from Chillicothe, who was traveling northbound.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters battle an overnight fire in Lucasville
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Scioto County battled a structure fire in the early hours of this morning. The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Bethel Hill Road, and crews were quickly dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, the structure was found to...
Comments / 0