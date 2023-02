Before speaking on the state of his own team, Louisville head coach Kenny Payne reflected on the Pitt program. “We’ve played a lot of good teams in this conference, guys I’m just here to tell you that probably the most complete and toughest team that we’ve faced in this conference is Pittsburgh,” Payne said. “Tough, fight, can score, can score a multitude of ways, they share the ball, they talk on defense.”

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO