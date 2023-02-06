Drummer Jon Wurster has been a member of North Carolina institution Superchunk for a very, very long time. Wurster is one of the best drummers and busiest men in indie rock. He also plays with the Mountain Goats and Bob Mould’s band, and he’s a big part of the long-running series The Best Show, but Wurster has been in Superchunk for longer than he’s been doing anything else. Yesterday happened to be the 30th anniversary of On The Mouth, the first Superchunk album that featured Wurster on drums. (We posted about it on Instagram, and Wurster commented.) But today, Wurster has announced that he’s no longer a part of Superchunk.

10 HOURS AGO