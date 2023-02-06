Read full article on original website
Lonnie Holley – “I Am A Part Of The Wonder” (Feat. Moor Mother)
The Alabama visual artist Lonnie Holley was a part of the so-called outsider art world for a long time before he made his way to music, working with artists like the Black Lips and Bradford Cox. Next month, Holley will follow 2021’s Broken Mirror, A Selfie Reflection, his collaborative album with Matthew E. White, with the new LP Oh Me Oh My. We’ve posted the album’s title track, which features Michael Stipe, and the album also has contributions from people like Bon Iver and Sharon Van Etten. On his newest single, Lonnie Holley links up with Moor Mother.
Bartees Strange – “Tisched Off” & “Keekee’in” (Feat. Daniel Kleederman)
Bartees Strange, a Stereogum Artist To Watch way back in 2020, has had a hugely busy few years. He’s released two albums, 2020’s Live Forever and last year’s Farm To Table, that have established him as a vital and creative voice, an indie rocker who draws ideas and inspiration from anywhere and everywhere. And Strange has also been a big collaborator. In the past few months, he’s dropped random covers and collaborations. This year, he’ll curate the Sled Island Festival and tour with boygenius. And now he’s got two new songs out in the world.
David Guetta Made A Song With Deepfake Eminem Vocals And Played It At A Show
Artificial intelligence is getting a big push right now from various big-tech types, but the technology comes with a lot of obvious ethical concerns — especially when deepfakes are involved. Consider, for instance, this stunt by David Guetta. The French DJ-producer used two separate AI programs to create fake Eminem vocals and was so pleased with the results that he played them at a gig. In the YouTube video where he both shows off and explains this trick, he says he’s “not releasing it commercially obviously,” but it’s already a pretty wild and unsettling scenario, especially if you’re Marshall Mathers.
Jon Wurster Leaves Superchunk
Drummer Jon Wurster has been a member of North Carolina institution Superchunk for a very, very long time. Wurster is one of the best drummers and busiest men in indie rock. He also plays with the Mountain Goats and Bob Mould’s band, and he’s a big part of the long-running series The Best Show, but Wurster has been in Superchunk for longer than he’s been doing anything else. Yesterday happened to be the 30th anniversary of On The Mouth, the first Superchunk album that featured Wurster on drums. (We posted about it on Instagram, and Wurster commented.) But today, Wurster has announced that he’s no longer a part of Superchunk.
Roger Daltrey Finished A Script For His Keith Moon Biopic And Has An Actor In Mind
The Who singer Roger Daltrey has been talking about making a Keith Moon biopic for decades. Way back in 2005, when this site was still an MP3 blog, Mike Myers signed on to play the band’s tempestuous drummer, who helped define rock drumming, lived a legendarily self-destructive life, and died of an overdose in 1978. The movie has yet to transpire, but Daltrey still very much plans to make it happen, and he has a new mystery actor in mind for the starring role. (Presumably Pete Townshend will not be involved.)
Nina Nastasia & Marissa Paternoster – “You Were So Mad”
Last year Nina Nastasia ended a traumatic decade-plus hiatus from music with new album Riderless Horse. Today she has shared an updated version of that album’s “You Were So Mad,” converted into a duet with Marissa Paternoster of Screaming Females. The song debuted at Brooklyn Vegan, who also published this quote from Paternoster:
Hear Linkin Park’s Previously Unreleased Meteora-Era Song “Lost”
Linkin Park has technically been on hiatus since lead singer Chester Bennington’s death in 2017, but they have found ways to pay tribute and revisit some older material. In 2020, they reissued their debut album, Hybrid Theory, with some unreleased songs, and last year they released a deluxe version of 2007’s Minutes To Midnight. Now, the nu-metal staples are sharing a previously unreleased song called “Lost” featuring Bennington’s vocals — it’ll appear on an upcoming 20th anniversary edition of 2003’s Meteora. The track also comes with an animated music video, which you can see below.
Premature Evaluation: Paramore This Is Why
At this point in Paramore’s two-decade career, the beloved pop-punk/emo band, who have influenced a younger wave of acolytes — from Soccer Mommy to Lil Uzi Vert — are so much more famous than they probably ever imagined possible. The twist? Paramore do not play pop-punk or emo anymore, and they don’t have much interest in looking backwards, except to unearth a classic with one of their admirers (see: Billie Eilish getting Hayley Williams to un-retire “Misery Business”) or to pause and reflect on how far they’ve come.
Watch Margo Price & Sharon Van Etten Play “Radio” On The TV
Strays, the splendid new Margo Price album, features Sharon Van Etten on a song called “Radio.” (Hook: “Only thing I have on is the radio.”) Last night, Price and Van Etten played that one on James Corden’s Late Late Show, backed by a pulsing synth and a rollicking rock band. Check out their performance below.
Philip Selway – “Strange Dance”
Later this month, Radiohead drummer Philip Selway will release his third solo album, Strange Dance. We’ve already heard lead single “Check For Signs Of Life” and “Picking Up Pieces,” and now Selway is sharing the ghostly, sweetly ominous title track. True to its name, the hazy, clattering, and undeniably lovely “Strange Dance” does sound like something the supernatural would waltz to — hovering slightly above the floor, of course.
Elijah Kessler – “ZEISS” (Feat. Toro y Moi)
Rising rapper Elijah Kessler has technically been writing songs since he was a kid (back when he went by his birth name Mason), and within the last few years he’s been taken under Toro Y Moi’s wing and signed to his label, Company Records. First appearing on Toro Y Moi’s 2019 Soul Trash mixtape, Kessler now is putting out his own music. In April, he’ll release his debut LP, LIGHTSPEED, which is produced by Kessler’s early collaborator Instupendo, Nosaj Thing, and Chaz Bear, who also appears on the lead single, “ZEISS.”
Stream Flume’s New Mixtape Things Don’t Always Go The Way You Plan Featuring Panda Bear, Injury Reserve, & Isabella Manfredi
Flume has followed up last year’s Palaces album with a surprise mixtape called Things Don’t Always Go The Way You Plan. The Australian producer’s latest features leftover tracks recorded between 2012 and 2021, including some tantalizing collabs. Panda Bear appears on 2021’s “One Step Closer,” Isabella Manfredi guests on 2018’s “Rhinestone,” and Injury Reserve rap on the project’s opening track, 2018’s “Counting Sheep.” Dig into the scattered time capsule below.
Moreish Idols – “Nocturnal Creatures”
Last year, the London-based band Moreish Idols — I bet that name gets changed sooner rather than later — signed to Dan Carey’s culty indie label Speedy Wunderground and released their debut EP Float. Today, Moreish Idols drop a new single, and it’s called “Nocturnal Creatures.”
Diplo Says People Are Misreading His Response To Beyoncé Grammy Win
When Beyoncé broke the record for most Grammy wins Sunday, she did so by winning Best Dance/Electronic Album for Renaissance. Nominated against her in the category was her occasional collaborator Diplo. After Bey’s win was announced, Diplo could be seen mouthing something on the telecast. Some onlookers believed he was saying, “They bought that.” Now, as Pitchfork points out, Diplo has dispelled those notions.
Nicholas Allbrook – “Jackie”
Australia’s Nicholas Allbrook — whom you might know from Pond and Allbrook/Avery, not to mention being a touring member of Tame Impala until 2013 — has announced his fourth studio solo album. Produced by Allbrook and HOKO, and mixed by Jay Watson, Manganese follows 2019’s Wabi Sabi Bruto Bruta and will be out in June. Along with the news is a lead single and video, “Jackie.”
Scowl – “Opening Night”
The Santa Cruz rock band Scowl are about to head out on a massive North American tour with Show Me The Body, Jesus Piece, Zulu, and TrippJones. Today, they’ve announced the Psychic Dance Routine EP, their follow-up to their 2021 debut album How Flowers Grow. It was produced by Will Yip, and they’re introducing it with the fearsomely catchy “Opening Night.”
Lizzo – “Special” (Feat. SZA)
Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” won the Grammy for Record Of The Year Sunday night, but her performance at the ceremony focused on a different song: “Special,” the title track from her recent album. Today she’s released a new version of the latter track featuring a guest appearance from SZA, who featured an uncredited Lizzo on her own recent album SOS. (Look out for that one to be showered with Grammy love at next year’s event.) Hear the revamped “Special” below.
Tove Lo – “Borderline”
It was just last fall that Tove Lo released her front-to-back catchy album Dirt Femme, but it hasn’t taken the Swedish pop singer long to circle back. Tonight, she debuts a brand-new single called “Borderline,” which is a co-write with Dua Lipa. It’s technically not the first...
Burt Bacharach Dead At 94
Burt Bacharach, the pop sophisticate who co-wrote and produced countless pop classics, has died. The New York Times reports that Bacharach died at home in Los Angeles yesterday. No cause of death has been reported. Bacharach was 94. Bacharach’s family issued this statement through his social media accounts: “It is...
Two Shell – “love him”
The anonymous production duo Two Shell are one of the hottest things going in electronic music right now. We named last year’s Icons EP one of the genre’s best releases of 2022, and it seems they’re following it Friday with a new surprise EP called lil spirits. As we count down the hours to the full EP, Two Shell have shared two wonderfully squiggly tracks from the project, a haphazard intro track called “0h }{eeiiy!” and a magnificent single called “love him.” Hear those tracks below.
