Governor Stitt responds to trans-rights protest
Oklahoma's Governor has responded to a State Capitol protest that sparked national attention.
KOCO
Oklahoma Veterans Commission chair blames Kintsel for canceled meeting
OKLAHOMA CITY — One day after the Oklahoma attorney general said Gov. Kevin Stitt illegally appointed members to the state's Veterans Commission, the group's meeting was canceled. Waiting outside of the building where the meeting was planned, some members of the commission said Joel Kintsel, the executive director of...
KOCO
Oklahoma AG says Stitt illegally appointed members to Veterans Commission
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma attorney general said Thursday Gov. Kevin Stitt acted illegally when he appointed members to the state's Veterans Commission. Attorney General Gentner Drummond said Stitt, who has been in an ongoing feud with former members of the commission, did not follow the law and the "entire episode has been nothing short of a spectacle."
oklahomawatch.org
Oklahomans Debunk False Claims of a Violent Protest at the State Capitol
Peaceful demonstrations and rallies are a common sight at the Oklahoma State Capitol. Early last February, hundreds of anti-abortion activists arrived at the Capitol building to advocate for bills outlawing the procedure. Six weeks later, demonstrators opposing turnpike expansion in Norman filled the halls of the Capitol to express their frustration to lawmakers.
New medical marijuana bills introduced in Kansas Legislature
In Kansas, growing support for medicinal pot is happening slower than some would like.
KOCO
Thousands of supporters, roses fill Oklahoma Capitol for yearly tradition
OKLAHOMA CITY — Thousands of supporters and roses filled the Oklahoma Capitol for a yearly tradition. The annual tradition at the Oklahoma Capitol took on a new tone this year. Rather than rallying legislators to ban abortion, Wednesday’s "Rose Day" was more of a celebration. Since the last...
'Trans Lives Matter' protesters occupy Oklahoma State Capitol: ‘This is our house!’
Trans Lives Matter protesters chanted "this is our house," and "protect trans kids," inside the Oklahoma state Capitol Monday during Gov. Kevin Stitt’s State of the State address.
Trans-rights group peacefully protests at Oklahoma Capitol
With lawmakers getting ready to hear Governor Kevin Stitt deliver his fifth State of the State address, trans-rights activists protested on the south steps of the Capitol.
Oklahoma lawmakers propose changes to citizen-led petitions
In a Senate Judiciary committee meeting Tuesday, lawmakers voted affirmatively for Senate Bill 518, pertaining to the state’s initiative petition process.
‘No future!’ If Rep. Kristey Williams has her way, there won’t be a next generation of Kansans
You might not imagine Rep. Kristey Williams, R-Augusta, as a punk rocker with a safety pin through her nose screaming: “No future!” But that’s the ultimate effect of her proposals to radically reshape Kansas public education, directing state dollars to unregulated and unaccredited private schools. At a hearing Monday, the education budget committee chairwoman showed […] The post ‘No future!’ If Rep. Kristey Williams has her way, there won’t be a next generation of Kansans appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KTUL
Oklahoma bill increasing penalties for firearm thefts moves forward
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker wants gun thieves to face a tougher punishment. Luckily for Senator Darrell Weaver of District 24 in Moore, his bill aiming to increase the penalties for firearm thefts in Oklahoma was approved by the Senate Public Safety Committee on Thursday. Senate Bill...
KOCO
Early voting continues for Feb. 14 election in many Oklahoma communities
OKLAHOMA CITY — Early voting is underway for several elections across the Oklahoma City metro. Many cities, including Oklahoma City and Norman, will choose councilors, and communities will also vote on important issues like taxes and school bonds. Some of the school districts that have bonds on the ballots...
KOCO
Oklahoma State Regents release diversity, equity and inclusion data requested by Walters
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education released data on diversity, equity and inclusion programs after state Superintendent Ryan Walters requested it last month. During a January Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting, Ryan Walters requested this data from the regents to examine how much money...
kosu.org
Not mentioned in Gov. Stitt's State of the State address: Oklahoma and tribal-state relations
After nearly three years of tense relations with tribal leaders over the model gaming compact and the landmark Supreme Court decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma, Gov. Kevin Stitt didn't talk about Oklahoma's 39 federally recognized tribes during his annual State of the State address on Monday. In the last couple...
Oklahomans Are Very Concerned With China’s Intent
The BIG NEWS over the past couple of weeks has been the Chinese spy balloon that was shot down by the U.S. Military. With China back in the news the topic of Chinese investors buying up land in Oklahoma is back. THERE ARE 2 POSSIBLE REASONS WHY CHINA IS BUYING...
pryorinfopub.com
How gun commerce has changed in Oklahoma since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Oklahoma since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Senator "Shocked" To Learn That Oklahoma Teachers Don't Have Paid Leave; New Laws Will Expand Medicaid, TANF Benefits
Family leave for new mothers, along with expanding Medicaid and more cash assistance for expectant mothers is now being discussed at Oklahoma's capitol. Programs like this have been pushed before by proponents on the political left, but with the banning of abortions in Oklahoma, Republicans in the new legislative year are considering how they can support new mothers and families:
Oklahoma County sheriff attends State of the Union
An Oklahoma sheriff was in attendance as a guest at the State of the Union address.
kosu.org
'Never took a sick day in seven years': Oklahoma teacher moms and the realities of no paid maternity leave
On a chilly Saturday morning in February, 11-week-old Luke Myers gleefully gurgled and grunted at his mother sitting next to him on the couch. That mom, Karli Myers, holds dear time like this with her baby. Karli Myers is a first-time parent and an English teacher at Sapulpa High School....
kswo.com
Local dispensaries weigh in on legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahomans will cast their ballots on State Question 820, calling for the legalization of recreational marijuana. On March 7, Oklahomans will vote to decide whether they want to legalize recreational marijuana. Local dispensaries in Lawton are in favor of the measure, saying it will generate a...
