FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Local family looking for answers after son experienced 'unimaginable act of hate' at Portland schoolEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Salem PD requiring body cameras, but Portland officers still camera freeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Check your lottery tickets now - Winning ticket worth $1 million sold in OregonBeth TorresOregon State
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Kentucky
What better way to spend the best holiday of the year than with a steamy, cheesy slice of the best pizza in Kentucky! Where can you find it, you ask? Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza restaurant in every state. "We’ve done the detective work to find the best pizza in every state, using a combination of local knowledge, sales figures, rave reviews, and simply following our noses," the magazine said about its process.
Here Are The 10 Best Small Towns In Florida
There's something inherently charming about small towns. They have the urban vibes and amenities of big cities while maintaining that cozy, close-knit feeling. Even though they don't offer nearly as much as their metro counterparts, they make up for it with neat restaurants, quaint shops, special attractions, and other amazing features.
This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Pizza
Pizza is one of America's most popular comfort foods. They're perfect for simple get-togethers, parties, or if you just don't feel like cooking for tonight. For those looking for the most delicious pizza pie, Reader's Digest has you covered. "We’ve done the detective work to find the best pizza in...
Chick-Fil-A Testing Out New Sandwich In South Carolina
Veggie lovers, rejoice! Chick-fil-A is expanding into the plant-based culinary world with a brand new sandwich and they are testing it out right here in South Carolina. The popular fried chicken chain is rolling out a new "plant-forward" menu item that doesn't have any chicken. The new sandwich will be made with cauliflower, which director of menu and packaging Leslie Neslage called the "hero" of the new sandwich inspired by the chain's famous original fried chicken sandwich.The veggie has long-been used by many as a substitute for meaty items, such as chicken wings.
This Is Arizona's Best Mom And Pop Restaurant For Incredible Comfort Food
There is nothing quite like a heaping helping of comfort food. And what better place to get it than the state's best "mom and pop" eatery?. LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best mom and pop restaurants in every state for incredible comfort food. The website states, "Dreaming of a down-home meal just like Mama used to make? Sometimes good old-fashioned comfort food is the only thing that will do and, fortunately, there are plenty of places across the States that dish up exactly that."
Rising Star 4ourty8 Takes Connecticut Hip Hop Scene by Storm
The state of Connecticut has a deep hip hop legacy, and 4ourty8 is honoured to be a part of it. He was influenced by the streets and the hardships of his hometown of Waterbury. Taking cues from the greats in the field, he perfected his craft as a rapper and producer while adding his own distinctive spin.
Fetterman In The Hospital After Feeling Lightheaded
Fetterman In The Hospital After Feeling Lightheaded. (Washington, DC) -- Senator John Fetterman is in the hospital after complaining of feeling lightheaded. A spokesman for the Pennsylvania Democrat says Fetterman was hospitalized Wednesday night, and that initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke. Fetterman defeated celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in November to win the Senate seat, despite suffering a stroke last May that compromised his speech. His spokesman says the 53-year-old lawmaker will remain in the hospital overnight as doctors run additional tests.
Georgetown Township home hit in drive-by shooting
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive-by shooting last night near Hudsonville. A home in Georgetown Township was hit with gunfire around 9 p.m. Sheriff's deputies found shell casings outside the home. No one was hurt. A dark SUV was seen leaving the area...
