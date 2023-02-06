Read full article on original website
Gary Thomas “Tommy” Zirkles, 55
Gary Thomas “Tommy” Zirkles, age 55, of Greenfield, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe. He was born August 12, 1967 in Washington C.H., Ohio, the son of Gary and Bobbie Charlene (Dorman) Zirkles. He was a 1987 graduate of Edward...
Carol Ann Dreher, 53
Carol Ann Dreher, age 53, of Peebles, Ohio passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at home. She was born December 4, 1969 in Washington C.H., Ohio, the daughter of Delbert D. and Dorothy (Molden) Queen. She was a former employee of Greenfield Research and was a homemaker. She is survived...
James Andrew Proctor, 49
James Andrew Proctor, 49, of Chillicothe, died unexpectedly February 6, 2023, in Adena Regional Medical Center. He was born November 14, 1973, in Chillicothe to James L. and Ruhama L. (Ritchie) Proctor, who survive. On May 24, 2003, he married the former Julie K. Strawser, who survives. In addition to...
Mark Allen Hatfield, 60
Mark Allen Hatfield, 60, of Belfry, Kentucky recently of Piketon, Ohio passed away Tuesday February 7, 2023 at his home. He was born December 29, 1962 in Yeager, West Virginia to the late Chester Euly Hatfield and Iva Joyce Herndon Hatfield. Surviving are his daughter, Kayla Robbins and husband Art...
Robert Theodore Greenwalt, 86
Robert Theodore Greenwalt, 86, of Kingston, passed away on February 7, 2023 at his residence. He was born on June 1, 1936, in Chillicothe, the son of the late George Arthur and Harriott (Armbruster) Greenwalt. He is survived by his brother, Jack (Viola) Greenwalt; nephews, Dave (Cherie) Greenwalt and Denis...
Investigation continues into a fire at a residence on Mingo Rd. in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire at a home on Mingo Road in Ross County. The call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers Thursday afternoon. According to the police report obtained by the Guardian, deputies spoke with the resident, who stated that someone was “trying to kill him”, and that they had started the fire at his home.
Tolby H Chaffin, 88
Tolby “Toby” H. Chaffin, 88 of Millport-South Bloomfield, OH passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Ohio Health Berger Hospital in Circleville, OH. He was born on July 2, 1934 to the late Albert and Ottlee (Horsley) Chaffin in Jackson County, OH. He was a 1954 graduate...
Norma Jean Savage, 95
Norma Jean Savage, 95, of Bristol Village, Waverly, passed 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2023. She was born June 30, 1927 in Westerville to the late Sherman and Idabel Brown Kreischer. On August 29, 1948 she married Lloyd C. Savage who preceded her in death on May 10, 2014. Surviving...
Keynote speakers announced for Shawnee State’s “Shawnee Game Conference 2023”
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Shawnee State University’s Shawnee Game Conference (SGC) has revealed its keynote speakers for the 2023 event. Jarryd Huntley and Timothy Rodabaugh will be this year’s headliners, and the conference is set to take place on March 10th and 11th. According to the announcement, Timothy...
Ohio A.G., Dave Yost, and Dollar General reach agreement over deceptive pricing
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General, Dave Yost, and Dollar General have reached an agreement to avoid a temporary restraining order sought by Yost against the Tennessee-based retailer over allegations of deceptive pricing. The agreement was reached this week in the Butler County Common Pleas Court and outlines the steps that Dollar General must take to ensure that their prices match the prices displayed on their shelves.
Firefighters battle an overnight fire in Lucasville
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Scioto County battled a structure fire in the early hours of this morning. The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Bethel Hill Road, and crews were quickly dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, the structure was found to...
Woman arrested for infant’s death in Brown Co.
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio — A woman has been arrested for charges relating to the death of an 11-week-old infant that occurred last year. On September 24, 2022, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an unresponsive infant at 4515 State Route 286 in Mount Orab, Ohio. The infant was transported to Mount Orab Mercy Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. An investigation was launched by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown County Coroner’s Office.
Guns and a grenade launcher seized from a Wheelersburg residence
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — A call of shots fired in the Wheelersburg area led to the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of multiple firearms including, a grenade launcher. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Lang Slocum in Wheelersburg. Upon arrival, contact was made with multiple residents who said their homes had been struck by gunfire, and the individuals involved had been shooting guns for nearly an hour prior to arrival.
Twin Township trustees vote to terminate EMS services in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — One Ross County Township announced that they would no longer be providing EMS services for residents. The Twin Township Board of Trustees voted last month to terminate EMS services within their area. Trustees cited the struggles the township has had in responding to emergency calls.
Alleged international crime syndicate member makes court appearance in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Julio Ernesto Jimenez-Oyaga, an alleged member of a transnational criminal organization, made his initial appearance in a U.S. federal court on February 9, 2023. Jimenez-Oyaga was extradited to the United States and arrived in Columbus on the same day, before appearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Chelsea Vascura.
Firefighters respond to mobile home fire in Circleville
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency services are currently responding to a working fire at a mobile home located in the 500 block of Renick Avenue. The call was received by dispatchers shortly after 2 p.m. and fire crews, along with law enforcement, quickly rushed to the scene. At this...
Paint Valley ADAMH Board announces retirement of Executive Director
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Paint Valley Alcohol Drug Abuse and Mental Health (ADAMH) Board announced today that Executive Director, Penny Dehner, will retire in April after 18 years of service to the organization. The Board of Directors has selected Melanie Swisher to succeed Dehner as the new Executive Director effective April 8, 2023.
Ross Co. student arrested for making threats to “shoot up” their school
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County student was arrested Thursday after authorities said they made threats to “shoot up” their school. According to reports from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified of text messages made by the student and sent to a fellow classmate saying that they had plans to bring a firearm to Adena High School, shoot up the school, and then turn the gun on themselves.
Waverly City Schools Superintendent resigns effective immediately
WAVERLY, Ohio — The Superintendent of Waverly City Schools resigned Wednesday night. The resignation of Ed Dickens happened during a public board meeting in the small village in Pike County. The Guardian reported last week that Dickens’ contract would not be renewed at the end of the school year....
Local family receives death threats after person demands money on Facebook
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County family received death threats after a person pretending to be an acquaintance messaged on social media demanding money or else. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a Bainbridge residence after receiving a call that a person was making death threats toward a family.
