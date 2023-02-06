SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — A call of shots fired in the Wheelersburg area led to the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of multiple firearms including, a grenade launcher. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Lang Slocum in Wheelersburg. Upon arrival, contact was made with multiple residents who said their homes had been struck by gunfire, and the individuals involved had been shooting guns for nearly an hour prior to arrival.

WHEELERSBURG, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO