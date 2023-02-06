Read full article on original website
Gary Thomas “Tommy” Zirkles, 55
Gary Thomas “Tommy” Zirkles, age 55, of Greenfield, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe. He was born August 12, 1967 in Washington C.H., Ohio, the son of Gary and Bobbie Charlene (Dorman) Zirkles. He was a 1987 graduate of Edward...
Ella M. Williams, 77
Ella M. Williams, age 77, of Hillsboro, passed away peacefully, February 7, 2023, at her home. She was born on August 13, 1945, in Morgantown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Fred Anderson Sr. and Doris (Nies) Anderson. Ella attended the Chapel of Hope in Greenfield for 19 years. She...
James Andrew Proctor, 49
James Andrew Proctor, 49, of Chillicothe, died unexpectedly February 6, 2023, in Adena Regional Medical Center. He was born November 14, 1973, in Chillicothe to James L. and Ruhama L. (Ritchie) Proctor, who survive. On May 24, 2003, he married the former Julie K. Strawser, who survives. In addition to...
Carol Ann Dreher, 53
Carol Ann Dreher, age 53, of Peebles, Ohio passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at home. She was born December 4, 1969 in Washington C.H., Ohio, the daughter of Delbert D. and Dorothy (Molden) Queen. She was a former employee of Greenfield Research and was a homemaker. She is survived...
Mark Allen Hatfield, 60
Mark Allen Hatfield, 60, of Belfry, Kentucky recently of Piketon, Ohio passed away Tuesday February 7, 2023 at his home. He was born December 29, 1962 in Yeager, West Virginia to the late Chester Euly Hatfield and Iva Joyce Herndon Hatfield. Surviving are his daughter, Kayla Robbins and husband Art...
Norma Jean Savage, 95
Norma Jean Savage, 95, of Bristol Village, Waverly, passed 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2023. She was born June 30, 1927 in Westerville to the late Sherman and Idabel Brown Kreischer. On August 29, 1948 she married Lloyd C. Savage who preceded her in death on May 10, 2014. Surviving...
Robert Theodore Greenwalt, 86
Robert Theodore Greenwalt, 86, of Kingston, passed away on February 7, 2023 at his residence. He was born on June 1, 1936, in Chillicothe, the son of the late George Arthur and Harriott (Armbruster) Greenwalt. He is survived by his brother, Jack (Viola) Greenwalt; nephews, Dave (Cherie) Greenwalt and Denis...
Tolby H Chaffin, 88
Tolby “Toby” H. Chaffin, 88 of Millport-South Bloomfield, OH passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Ohio Health Berger Hospital in Circleville, OH. He was born on July 2, 1934 to the late Albert and Ottlee (Horsley) Chaffin in Jackson County, OH. He was a 1954 graduate...
Investigation continues into a fire at a residence on Mingo Rd. in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire at a home on Mingo Road in Ross County. The call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers Thursday afternoon. According to the police report obtained by the Guardian, deputies spoke with the resident, who stated that someone was “trying to kill him”, and that they had started the fire at his home.
Keynote speakers announced for Shawnee State’s “Shawnee Game Conference 2023”
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Shawnee State University’s Shawnee Game Conference (SGC) has revealed its keynote speakers for the 2023 event. Jarryd Huntley and Timothy Rodabaugh will be this year’s headliners, and the conference is set to take place on March 10th and 11th. According to the announcement, Timothy...
Firefighters battle an overnight fire in Lucasville
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Scioto County battled a structure fire in the early hours of this morning. The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Bethel Hill Road, and crews were quickly dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, the structure was found to...
Guns and a grenade launcher seized from a Wheelersburg residence
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — A call of shots fired in the Wheelersburg area led to the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of multiple firearms including, a grenade launcher. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Lang Slocum in Wheelersburg. Upon arrival, contact was made with multiple residents who said their homes had been struck by gunfire, and the individuals involved had been shooting guns for nearly an hour prior to arrival.
Ohio A.G., Dave Yost, and Dollar General reach agreement over deceptive pricing
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General, Dave Yost, and Dollar General have reached an agreement to avoid a temporary restraining order sought by Yost against the Tennessee-based retailer over allegations of deceptive pricing. The agreement was reached this week in the Butler County Common Pleas Court and outlines the steps that Dollar General must take to ensure that their prices match the prices displayed on their shelves.
Woman arrested for infant’s death in Brown Co.
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio — A woman has been arrested for charges relating to the death of an 11-week-old infant that occurred last year. On September 24, 2022, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an unresponsive infant at 4515 State Route 286 in Mount Orab, Ohio. The infant was transported to Mount Orab Mercy Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. An investigation was launched by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown County Coroner’s Office.
Former Meigs Co. Sheriff indicted on several felony charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former Meigs County Sheriff, Keith Wood, has been indicted on five counts by a grand jury in Meigs County. The indictment was handed down on Wednesday, following allegations that Wood withdrew public funds for personal use. The indictment includes charges of theft in office, telecommunications fraud, misuse of credit cards, and two counts of soliciting or accepting improper compensation.
High winds wreak havoc across Ohio
SCIOTO VALLEY — High winds continue to wreak havoc across much of the Buckeye State this afternoon. Much of the Scioto Valley is under either a Wind Advisory or a High Wind Warning until 7 p.m. this evening. Several downed trees across the area have caused traffic delays, according...
Firefighters respond to mobile home fire in Circleville
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency services are currently responding to a working fire at a mobile home located in the 500 block of Renick Avenue. The call was received by dispatchers shortly after 2 p.m. and fire crews, along with law enforcement, quickly rushed to the scene. At this...
Twin Township trustees vote to terminate EMS services in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — One Ross County Township announced that they would no longer be providing EMS services for residents. The Twin Township Board of Trustees voted last month to terminate EMS services within their area. Trustees cited the struggles the township has had in responding to emergency calls.
Waverly City Schools Superintendent resigns effective immediately
WAVERLY, Ohio — The Superintendent of Waverly City Schools resigned Wednesday night. The resignation of Ed Dickens happened during a public board meeting in the small village in Pike County. The Guardian reported last week that Dickens’ contract would not be renewed at the end of the school year....
New police reports allege more misconduct by two Adena doctors
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Allegations of misconduct continue to be reported to law enforcement against doctors at Adena Health System. On Wednesday, the Guardian obtained police reports alleging that two doctors stalked and sexually harassed fellow coworkers. The Guardian reported earlier this month on accusations against Dr. Gustavo Barrazueta....
