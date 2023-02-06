Read full article on original website
Related
Cats' Cupboard will move to new location following private gift
MANHATTAN - The KSU Foundation has announced a private donation will fund the renovation of the former Campus Ecumenical Center into the new home for K-State's food pantry, Cats' Cupboard. The new location will increase the panty's size from just 800 square feet to 8,000 square feet, providing enhanced space...
K-State College of Arts and Sciences announces student ambassadors
MANHATTAN — The College of Arts and Sciences at Kansas State University has selected 31 new student ambassadors. Student ambassadors gain valuable leadership experience and are offered scholarship opportunities based on involvement. The College of Arts and Sciences student ambassadors aim to promote pride in and develop awareness of...
MHK commissioners will revisit parking fees for Aggieville employees
MANHATTAN - On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, a dozen community members voiced concerns about the Aggieville Parking Garage fees, specifically for employees of Aggieville businesses during the public comment section of the Manhattan City Commission Meeting. Following the more than 45 minutes of public comments, Mayor Mark Hatesohl was the...
New ordinance prohibits MHK City Commissioners from holding dual offices
MANHATTAN - On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the Manhattan City Commissioners voted 3-2 to approve Ordinance No. 7629. Ordinance No. 7629 amends section 2-15 of the Code of Ordinances to prohibit dual office holding by a City Commissioner while simultaneously serving in other local, state, federal or partisan elective office.
Wamego woman caught with cocaine, handguns
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects for multiple allegations involving drugs and guns. On Feb. 5, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2007 Pontiac G6 driving southbound on U.S. Highway 75 near 126th Road, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During...
Riley County Arrest Report February 10
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. VICENTE ADRIAN YESCAS SOTO, 36, Wichita, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. EDGAR ROJAS, 27,...
Man accused in fatal chase, crash that killed Kansas woman
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a 2021 high-speed chase and crash that killed a Kansas woman have made an arrest. On Sunday, Robert Eugene Love Jr., 44, of Auburn, Kansas was arrested on a Jackson County warrant for first degree murder, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. In May...
Police make arrest for arson fire in bathroom at Manhattan High
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an alleged arson fire at Manhattan High School have made an arrest. Just after 10a.m. Thursday, police arrested 16-year-old Jason Lucas of Manhattan in the 2300 block of Oak Street after he was found in his vehicle in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Kansas woman hospitalized after violent SUV crash
REPUBLIC COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 8a.m. Friday in Republic County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 GMC Terrain driven by Amber Cherney, 22, Cuba, Kansas, was southbound on 260 Road just north of Shady Road. The driver swerved and the SUV entered...
JC man arrested in connection with Feb. '22 Aggieville homicide
MANHATTAN - Riley County Police have arrested a third suspect in the February 5, 2022 homicide of Joshua Wardi in Aggieville. 27-year-old Edward Wright of Junction City was arrested on February 7th, 2023, for his involvement in the homicide. Wright was arrested on a Riley County District Court (RCDC) Warrant...
Father, son arrested after meth lab catches fire in Pott. Co.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY - On Tuesday, February 7th, 2023, the Pottawatomie County Dispatch received a 911 call around 12:43 pm reporting a structure fire in the 400 block of E. Plum Street, Louisville, Kansas. Upon arrival crews discovered a mobile home with smoke coming from the inside. A father and son...
#1 Lady Raiders host Cowgirls seeking seventh straight win
With the regular season winding to a close, both in league and overall the Wamego and Abilene girls’ basketball teams will meet for one of two final Friday games this year. The Lady Raiders enter this contest at 15-1 overall, ranked as the #1 team in Class 4A while Abilene comes in at 2-13.
Little Apple Post
Manhattan, KS
9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 0