COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General, Dave Yost, and Dollar General have reached an agreement to avoid a temporary restraining order sought by Yost against the Tennessee-based retailer over allegations of deceptive pricing. The agreement was reached this week in the Butler County Common Pleas Court and outlines the steps that Dollar General must take to ensure that their prices match the prices displayed on their shelves.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO