neareport.com
Cause of Marshall Price’s in-custody death released
PARAGOULD, Ark. – The death certificate for Marshall Ray Price, who died in custody of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department last December, was released to family this week. The certificate states that the immediate cause of death was hypovolemic shock. The certificate goes on to state that the...
Kait 8
Police: Thousands spent after victim’s wallet stolen
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are looking for three people suspected of stealing a woman’s wallet and using her credit cards to make thousands of dollars of purchases. According to the initial incident report, officers responded to the Kroger on South Caraway on Tuesday, Feb. 7, regarding a...
actionnews5.com
Sheriff: Deputy ‘terminated’ following assault arrest
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A sheriff’s deputy found himself on the wrong side of the bars and out of a job. According to a preliminary incident report, the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6:46 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, to an undisclosed home regarding a “physical altercation.”
Kait 8
Shooting victim nervous about future while out of work
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man thought getting shot was bad enough, but he said thing got even worse. Kenneth Vann recalled the moments his life flashed before his eyes after a disagreement turned violent. Vann and his girlfriend were shot Tuesday, Jan. 31, on Cartwright Street. They drove...
Kait 8
Weeks after woman hit and killed, sister also hit
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Less than a month after her sister was hit and killed, family members say her sister was seriously hurt when she was also hit by a car. According to the preliminary incident report, a 2015 Dodge Dart driven by 23-year-old Brian O’Neal Ewing of Jonesboro struck 40-year-old Dorothy Mucherson on East Johnson Avenue just west of the Bridge Street intersection.
One Woman Dead & Four Wounded After Shooting At Fredo Bang Concert
Police have already arrested two suspects.
Kait 8
One shot in ‘ongoing dispute’
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police say an “ongoing dispute” led to multiple shootings, sending one person to the hospital. Sgt. Robin Haught-Angel, public information officer for the Blytheville Police Department, said Tuesday that officers responded to calls of shootings at two different locations on Sunday, Feb. 5. One...
whiterivernow.com
Newport Police identify woman killed in concert shooting
Police have identified the woman killed in a Sunday morning shooting at a concert in Newport. According to Newport Police Chief Larry Dulaney, Tamrionna Jarrett, 19, of Augusta, died in the shooting incident that occurred at a rap concert at the Old Branch building on Clay Street. The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. Four others were injured.
Kait 8
Crews respond to three-vehicle crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Law enforcement is currently at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Jonesboro. The crash happened on Interstate 555 near Nice Pak Products. One person was loaded into an ambulance, but it is unclear what the extent of their injuries is. Arkansas State Police is...
Kait 8
Caregiver charged for attempting to overdose victim with medication
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A 56-year-old Jonesboro woman is behind bars after police said she tried to overdose the person she was caring for with medication. Grace Racicot was arrested on Friday, Jan. 27 for criminal conspiracy to commit capital murder, treason, or a class Y felony, according to online records.
Kait 8
Driver identified in deadly crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have identified the driver who died in a suspected stolen vehicle crash. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, on State Highway 135 in Oak Grove. David M. Crawford, Jr., 28, of Corning...
One dead in West Memphis homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot multiple times in West Memphis on Sunday. West Memphis Police responded to a shooting call on the 2900 block of S.L. Henry shortly before 3 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was later […]
Kait 8
1 injured after crash causes gas leak, evacuations
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash that caused part of Jonesboro to evacuate Monday night sent one person to the hospital. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, the person had unknown injuries Monday night. Police confirmed that around 7:30 p.m., a car crashed on East Highland Drive near Hytrol and...
Kait 8
1 dead and 1 injured in Independence County crash
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One man died and another suffered injuries after a crash early Saturday morning. According to Arkansas State Police, the crash at happened at 7:43 a.m. on Feb. 4 on Highway 69 in Independence County. Terry Engles, 69, of Mount Pleasant, was traveling south in the...
KTLO
Body found in vehicle in White River identified
A body found in a vehicle in the White River has been identified as an Independence County woman. Izard County Sheriff Charley Melton says no foul play is suspected in the death of 52-year-old Anita Farrier of Southside. Sheriff Melton says his office received a message from the Stone County...
Kait 8
Traffic Alert: Crash on Hwy. 49 stalls morning commute
BROOLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency services are on the scene of a crash on Highway 49. According to a Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 dispatcher, the crash occurred near the Pine Log Road intersection just north of Brookland. No word at this time on the number of vehicles involved or...
ktmoradio.com
Nurse at KHS Arrested
A nurse at Kennett High School has been arrested after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 15 year old student. According to Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Jain, a warrant was issued Wednesday charging 26 year old Candice Johnson with two counts of statutory rape and two counts of sexual contact with a student.
Kait 8
Paragould girl ecstatic over Make-A-Wish dream come true
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - “Move that bus!” Screams and excitement filled the parking lot of Greene County Tech Primary School. One girl watching with particular interest was 7-year-old Hadleigh Lenderman. “Hadleigh! Hadleigh! Hadleigh!” students screamed over and over. It was not a typical day at school...
Kait 8
Jonesboro streets closed due to flooding
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After hours of steady rain, several Jonesboro streets are flooded. Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 urges you to use caution when driving during this storm. Jonesboro police said at least two cars floated into the ditch on Race Street. Motorists are urged to avoid these areas and to...
Kait 8
Highways shut down due to flooding
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – With heavy rainfall happening in Northeast Arkansas, several highways have been closed. According to IDrive Arkansas, seven highways have been closed due to flooding. Here are the following areas that are being impacted:. Highway 115 (Lawrence County) as of 6:24 p.m. Highway 117 (Lawrence...
