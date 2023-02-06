ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

NJ charges Paterson officer who shot, wounded fleeing person

By Mike Catalini
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05v2sm_0keYy2QC00

New Jersey's top law enforcement official brought criminal charges Monday against a police officer he said shot a fleeing person in the back, wounding him severely.

Attorney General Matthew Platkin said the state filed charges of second-degree aggravated assault and official misconduct against Paterson Police Officer Jerry Moravek.

The charges stem from a June 2022 incident in which Moravek saw the victim, who is not identified in the charging documents, run past him soon after hearing gunshots. Moravek shouted for the person to drop the gun before firing, striking him in the back.

Platkin said the person did not have a gun in his possession or within reach. A firearm was found near the site of the shooting, according to the charging document, but Platkin said there was no DNA or fingerprint evidence linking it to the man.

"We have promised to never be complacent and we have made a commitment to stand up against unnecessary and excessive uses of force by those with a duty to protect the public," Platkin said.

Moravek's attorney, Patrick Caserta, said in a statement that his client had been falsely accused. He said the officer had a duty to pursue the person he thought had fired shots.

“During a short foot chase, there came a time when Officer Moravek believed his life and the life of other people in the street was at risk. He believed at that split-second that the person he was chasing was turning to fire that handgun at him and he realized that if he missed, the bullets could strike anyone nearby,” the statement read.

Moravek made repeated calls for an ambulance afterward, Caserta added.

Video released from the incident shows Moravek asking the person he shot why he ran from him.

“I was scared. I don't have no gun, though” he said.

Platkin said the officer didn't give the person he shot a warning that he was going to fire or order him to stop running or get down on the ground.

The shooting left bullet fragments in the person's spine, Platkin said. He has not been able to walk since, according to the charging document.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh said in a statement that a preliminary review found that Moravek followed guidelines while responding to a service call and after hearing gunshots fired. The mayor, a Democrat, cited the pending legal process and said he wouldn't comment further.

The charges come as New Jersey has sought to increase scrutiny of police officers involved in shootings. In late 2020, Platkin's predecessor issued new use-of-force rules barring physical force against civilians except as a last resort, among other requirements.

In 2019, New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed a measure requiring the state attorney general to conduct investigations when police fatally shoot someone.

Platkin, a Murphy appointee, said Monday's charges don't stem from that law and presenting the case to a grand jury isn't required, but his office “will not hesitate” to do so in cases like this one.

Paterson is a city of nearly 160,000 people about 20 miles (30 kilometers) west of Manhattan .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrnjradio.com

Crash leads to firearms arrest in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested Tuesday after a three-vehicle crash led to the discovery of a firearm in Denville Township, according to police. The crash happened on Feb. 7 on Route 46 eastbound, police said. During the course of the investigation, it...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Video Shows Denville Man's Fatal Shootout With Denville and Morristown Police

DENVILLE, NJ – The state Attorney General’s Office today released video from a Dec. 31 police-involved shooting that involved police from Denville and Morristown and claimed the life of a Denville man. The man, James Allandale, 61, formerly known as James Allan, was shot and killed in a Pine Brook motel when he exchanged gunfire with Denville Police Sgt. Fred Jackson and Morristown Police Sgt. James Krauss, said the state. The video can be seen here. “According to the preliminary information, members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (“SERT”) were at the motel to assist Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office detectives with taking...
DENVILLE, NJ
CBS New York

Paterson police officer accused of violating N.J.'s use-of-force policy

PATERSON, N.J. -- A Paterson police officer is now facing criminal charges after shooting a man in the back.The New Jersey attorney general said the shooting violated the state's use-of-force policy.Video from the early morning hours of June 11 shows officers responding to calls of a large crowd causing a disturbance. During that call, they found a gun."Everything's good?" one officer says on the footage."Yeah, I got the weapon right here," another officer responds.But seconds later, shots can be heard in the distance. Officer Jerry Moravek is seen running toward that sound. Not long after, a man in a white...
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Missing Mom Found Dead In Shallow Grave In Kearny: Prosecutor

A 33-year-old Jersey City woman reported missing Monday, Feb. 6 has been found dead, authorities said. Luz Hernandez's body was found in "what appeared to be a shallow grave" in the area of Central Avenue and Third Street in Kearny, around 4:55 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

A year of anguish and still no answers for family of N.J. man last seen with police | Calavia-Robertson

For a whole year, Wanda Maldonado has been living without her corazón — without her missing son, Felix DeJesus, who she calls her heart. Since he’s been gone, her energy’s been depleted, she hasn’t slept well on most nights and cries several times a day, nearly every day. She was crying, too, on Thursday, at Paterson’s Westside Park, where she and a group of about 50 of her family’s closest relatives and friends gathered to pray and host a vigil in her son’s honor.
PATERSON, NJ
CBS New York

Man, 64, struck and killed by vehicle crossing Route 22 in N.J.

MOUNTAINSIDE, N.J. -- A man was struck and killed by a car as he was crossing Route 22 early Thursday morning in Mountainside, New Jersey. Police say the 64-year-old victim was hit around 4:30 a.m. between New Providence Road and Mountain Avenue. Authorities say the 62-year-old driver of the car stopped after the crash. It's now under investigation. 
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Four charged after armed home invasion robbery

SOUTH SPRING VALLEY – Four people are in the Rockland County Jail following their arrests on Sunday morning for allegedly committed an armed home invasion robbery at a residence in South Spring Valley. Ramapo Town Police arrested the four as they were attempting to flee the area after the...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Retired NJ cop charged with stealing $47,000

⚫ Former NJ police officer accused of ripping of the NJ PBA. ⚫ Retired Long Beach officer Jason Hildebrant allegedly swiped $47,000. ⚫ He was serving as Treasurer of the NJ PBA Ocean County Conference. A retired Long Beach police officer has been arrested and charged with stealing money from...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy