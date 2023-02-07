ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jon & Kate Gosselin’s Daughter, Mady, 22, Claps Back Amid ‘Extremely Harmful’ Online Bullying

It’s been 16 years since the reality TV show Jon and Kate Plus 8 became a sensation, and now Kate and Jon Gosselin‘s daughter, Mady, 22, is speaking out against online bullying. After an online hater commented about “triangulation” and a family “wedge”, the 22-year-old had enough and posted a video in response. “Replying to @slagathor42 i’ve been getting hate mail since i was 6 but that doesn’t mean you need to keep sending it. learn how to respect people’s boundaries and practice kindness. i bet your life will be so much more enjoyable because of it!”, she captioned the clip via her TikTok account.
realitytitbit.com

Sad family news left Matt Roloff crying after devastating and tragic loss of Papa

Four generations of The Rollofs came to an end after longtime followers of Little People, Big World received the sad news of the death of one of the most important members of the family – Matt’s father. But what happened, what was the Roloff tragic family news and loss and why was Matt Roloff crying during the episode?
netflixjunkie.com

ANOTHER ROYAL EXIT! Princess Eugenie and Husband To Follow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle For Another Move Abroad?

Speaking of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the one thing that remains constant with all their controversies is the infamous Megxit of 2020. At the dawn of the deadly pandemic, the estranged couple called it quits with the Royal Family and went their separate ways. As of now, the Sussex couple is well settled in the state of California USA with their adorable kids, Archie and Lilibet. However, just as we thought it was the last of such daring moves in history, here comes another by Princess Eugenie.
