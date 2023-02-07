It’s been 16 years since the reality TV show Jon and Kate Plus 8 became a sensation, and now Kate and Jon Gosselin‘s daughter, Mady, 22, is speaking out against online bullying. After an online hater commented about “triangulation” and a family “wedge”, the 22-year-old had enough and posted a video in response. “Replying to @slagathor42 i’ve been getting hate mail since i was 6 but that doesn’t mean you need to keep sending it. learn how to respect people’s boundaries and practice kindness. i bet your life will be so much more enjoyable because of it!”, she captioned the clip via her TikTok account.

3 DAYS AGO