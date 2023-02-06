Two Commissioners and Finance Director earned a certification that will allow them to help our retirees better understand their pension plans

Macon, GA – According to the statement, Finance Director Iuliucci and Commissioners Bronson and Wilder completed a program and earned a certification for Certified Retirement Plan Fiduciary.

The CRPF program provides consistent, regimented, and unbiased training to ensure public retirement system fiduciaries have the knowledge to confidently address the challenges they face.

Commissioner Bronson currently serves on the Fire & Police Pension Board, as well as the County Employee Pension Boards.

Commissioner Wilder also serves on the Fire & Police Pension Board, plus the Division A Pension Board, which serves the city retirees.