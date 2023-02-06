ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

On3.com

ESPN releases updated Bracketology as college basketball races heat up for March Madness

The race for March Madness heated up as ESPN’s Joe Lunardi released his latest bracketology Tuesday morning. “It’s both refreshing and rare when the major polls make sense,” Lunardi wrote for ESPN. “This is one of those times, as Purdue managed to lose narrowly at rival Indiana and retain its No. 1 ranking. The Boilermakers clearly have the best NCAA tournament résumé, but pollsters typically miss or ignore that on a week-to-week basis.”
INDIANA STATE
On3.com

Hummel chimes in on Purdue, Big Ten and more

Through his broadcasting roles with ESPN and the Big Ten Network, Purdue alum Robbie Hummel has gotten a front-row seat to watch his alma mater put together one of the finest seasons in the history of Purdue men’s basketball. Despite a defeat on Saturday at rival Indiana, the Boilermakers...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Marvin Harrison Jr's Announcement

On Wednesday afternoon, the football world became aware of a piece of memorabilia from the Georgia-Ohio State playoff game. Javon Bullard leveled Marvin Harrison Jr in a controversial play that left Harrison out for the rest of the game. Just over a month later, a signed photo of the play was ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

High school basketball game ends with ridiculous score

Weatherford and Anadarko high schools played an insane game Tuesday night in Oklahoma, with the Weatherford Eagles jumping out to a 4-2 lead … and holding on to win, 4-2. Eagles win the offensive shootout against Anadarko. #GoEagles pic.twitter.com/gWqF8FKS0G — Weatherford Eagle Athletics (@WfordEagles) February 8, 2023 Two obvious questions everyone immediately wanted to know: Read more... The post High school basketball game ends with ridiculous score appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WEATHERFORD, OK
The Spun

Sports World Shocked By UConn Women's Basketball Loss

UConn is not used to losing, especially not twice. After falling to top-ranked South Carolina in a national championship rematch Sunday, the Huskies fell 59-52 to Marquette on Wednesday night. It's the first time in 30 years the women's basketball powerhouse has lost two games in a row. Yes, you ...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Top 2024 Running Back James Peoples Names Final 6 Schools

Several top programs are hot on the recruiting trail, and many are after prized recruits in the class of 2024.  One of those recruits is running back James Peoples, who has recently narrowed his list of potential schools down to 6. The four-star recruit out of San Antonio, TX revealed his ...
ALABAMA STATE
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports

Walk into a sports bar and mention the name Brian Kelly and be prepared for a lengthy debate. You’ll hear his defenders bring up his great record. His detractors will bring up his poor big-game record. Kelly is a polarizing guy and that’s all par for the course with him. But on Thursday, a debate Read more... The post CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Comeback

Vanderbilt nails buzzer-beater in huge upset win

The Vanderbilt Commodores pulled off a college basketball upset their fans will never forget on Wednesday night in Nashville. Vanderbilt‘s Tyrin Lawrence nailed a buzzer-beating three to give the Commodores a 66-65 win over — SEC and in-state rival — No. 6 Tennessee. Trailing 65-63 with 4.8 seconds remaining, Vanderbilt executed an inbounds play beautifully Read more... The post Vanderbilt nails buzzer-beater in huge upset win appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NASHVILLE, TN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

What draft picks do the Pacers have?

The Pacers had traded away all their second-round picks until 2027 so they used the trade deadline to restock, adding three second-round picks in exchange for taking on more than $10 million in salary from the Milwaukee Bucks. Using ESPN, basketball-reference.com and Pro Sports Transactions, here are the picks the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Prominent Linebacker Transfer Announces Big Ten Commitment

Over the years, the Big Ten has seen its fair share of great linebackers. Names like LaVar Arrington and A.J. Hawk defined the conference's trademark physical play. A new transfer to the Iowa Hawkeyes hopes to add his name to that illustrious list. Linebacker Nick Jackson announced on Wednesday ...
IOWA CITY, IA
