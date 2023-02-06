Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Denny's Permanently Closes in BloomingtonBryan DijkhuizenBloomington, IN
Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
Related
Xavier Johnson Injury Update: Indiana Point Guard Says Regular Season Return 'My Main Goal'
Injured Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson said his surgically repaired foot is feeling much better, and he told HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew that he still plans on being back on the floor at some point in the regular season.
WATCH: John Calipari Speaks After Kentucky's 88-73 Loss to Arkansas
Kentucky head coach John Calipari spoke to media following the Wildcats' ugly 88-73 home loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday night. The short press conference can be seen above. More on the loss to Arkansas HERE. Kentucky will return to action on Saturday afternoon, hitting ...
ESPN releases updated Bracketology as college basketball races heat up for March Madness
The race for March Madness heated up as ESPN’s Joe Lunardi released his latest bracketology Tuesday morning. “It’s both refreshing and rare when the major polls make sense,” Lunardi wrote for ESPN. “This is one of those times, as Purdue managed to lose narrowly at rival Indiana and retain its No. 1 ranking. The Boilermakers clearly have the best NCAA tournament résumé, but pollsters typically miss or ignore that on a week-to-week basis.”
Hummel chimes in on Purdue, Big Ten and more
Through his broadcasting roles with ESPN and the Big Ten Network, Purdue alum Robbie Hummel has gotten a front-row seat to watch his alma mater put together one of the finest seasons in the history of Purdue men’s basketball. Despite a defeat on Saturday at rival Indiana, the Boilermakers...
Football World Reacts To Marvin Harrison Jr's Announcement
On Wednesday afternoon, the football world became aware of a piece of memorabilia from the Georgia-Ohio State playoff game. Javon Bullard leveled Marvin Harrison Jr in a controversial play that left Harrison out for the rest of the game. Just over a month later, a signed photo of the play was ...
High school basketball game ends with ridiculous score
Weatherford and Anadarko high schools played an insane game Tuesday night in Oklahoma, with the Weatherford Eagles jumping out to a 4-2 lead … and holding on to win, 4-2. Eagles win the offensive shootout against Anadarko. #GoEagles pic.twitter.com/gWqF8FKS0G — Weatherford Eagle Athletics (@WfordEagles) February 8, 2023 Two obvious questions everyone immediately wanted to know: Read more... The post High school basketball game ends with ridiculous score appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sports World Shocked By UConn Women's Basketball Loss
UConn is not used to losing, especially not twice. After falling to top-ranked South Carolina in a national championship rematch Sunday, the Huskies fell 59-52 to Marquette on Wednesday night. It's the first time in 30 years the women's basketball powerhouse has lost two games in a row. Yes, you ...
Big, bruising back Braylen Russell puts forth a top 10 as recruitment heats up
Running back Braylen Russell has released a top 10 list of programs pursuing him. Russell, out of Benton (Ark.) High School listed, in no particular order, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Baylor, Purdue, Kansas, Kansas State and Cincinnati. Russell, a big 6-2, 230-pound, bruiser of a back,...
Four star offensive tackle JacQawn McRoy announces top-10 schools
The Vols continue to make progress on the recruiting trail for the class of 2024. Four-star offensive tackle, and a top Tennessee target, JacQawn McRoy announced his top-10 schools on Feb. 4. Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Ole Miss, Oregon, and Tennessee are McRoy’s top schools. The...
Two Michigan Hoopers Could Leave School Early After This Season
Michigan's basketball season isn't going overly well, but two players have played well enough to be considered early entrants in the upcoming NBA Draft.
Twitter Reacts to Jameson Williams Photo with Cade Cunningham
Jameson Williams recently paid a visit to the Detroit Pistons.
Top 2024 Running Back James Peoples Names Final 6 Schools
Several top programs are hot on the recruiting trail, and many are after prized recruits in the class of 2024. One of those recruits is running back James Peoples, who has recently narrowed his list of potential schools down to 6. The four-star recruit out of San Antonio, TX revealed his ...
CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports
Walk into a sports bar and mention the name Brian Kelly and be prepared for a lengthy debate. You’ll hear his defenders bring up his great record. His detractors will bring up his poor big-game record. Kelly is a polarizing guy and that’s all par for the course with him. But on Thursday, a debate Read more... The post CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Vanderbilt nails buzzer-beater in huge upset win
The Vanderbilt Commodores pulled off a college basketball upset their fans will never forget on Wednesday night in Nashville. Vanderbilt‘s Tyrin Lawrence nailed a buzzer-beating three to give the Commodores a 66-65 win over — SEC and in-state rival — No. 6 Tennessee. Trailing 65-63 with 4.8 seconds remaining, Vanderbilt executed an inbounds play beautifully Read more... The post Vanderbilt nails buzzer-beater in huge upset win appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Memphis Grizzlies Are Annoying and They Haven't Even Won Anything Yet
Ja Morant is not choosing the fun path.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN analyst predicts 2 B1G teams will reach College Football Playoff in 2023
Bill Connelly sees a pair of Big Ten teams in the College Football Playoff at the end of the 2023 season. ESPN analysts made a series of predictions about the upcoming season, and Playoff picks were on the list. Connelly has Georgia, Michigan, Oregon and Ohio State in the final 4.
Report: Bears Will Fetch 'Unbelievable' Trade Offers For No. 1 Pick
Ever since claiming the No. 1 pick in this spring's NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears have been the subject of much intrigue around the league. The Bears are not expected to draft a quarterback, with several reports indicating that they plan to build around former first-round pick Justin Fields. So, ...
What draft picks do the Pacers have?
The Pacers had traded away all their second-round picks until 2027 so they used the trade deadline to restock, adding three second-round picks in exchange for taking on more than $10 million in salary from the Milwaukee Bucks. Using ESPN, basketball-reference.com and Pro Sports Transactions, here are the picks the...
Prominent Linebacker Transfer Announces Big Ten Commitment
Over the years, the Big Ten has seen its fair share of great linebackers. Names like LaVar Arrington and A.J. Hawk defined the conference's trademark physical play. A new transfer to the Iowa Hawkeyes hopes to add his name to that illustrious list. Linebacker Nick Jackson announced on Wednesday ...
Notre Dame offensive coordinator search: Report on vetted candidates
The question surrounding Notre Dame football this offseason went from “how will the offense look with an elite quarterback?” to “who is going to call plays for this offense?” in no time. Tommy Rees took an offer to be the offensive coordinator at Alabama last week,...
The Big Lead
New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
10K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.https://www.thebiglead.com/
Comments / 0