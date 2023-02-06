Mayor Miller and Atrium Health Navicent marked January 2023 as Birth Defects Awareness Month in Macon-Bibb County

Macon, GA – According to the city officials, birth defects are a leading cause of death in the first year of life, associated with 20% of infant deaths nationwide.

In Georgia, 3940 babies are born with birth defects each year and 1 in 6 infant deaths in Georgia is due to birth defects.

The aim of Birth Defects Awareness Month is to inform Americans that awareness of birth defects helps families get the information they need to seek proper care before, during, and after pregnancy.

