ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Retailers suffer disappointing January as consumers brace for more bill rises

By Josie Clarke
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rYtYD_0keYxRC500

Retailers have suffered a disappointing January as consumers kept a tight rein on spending ahead of another round of household price rises.

Total UK retail sales increased by 4.2% in January – less than half the 11.9% rise seen a year earlier and below the three-month average growth of 5.2%, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC)-KPMG retail sales monitor.

And even the meagre rise in sales masked a significant drop in volumes, taking into account historically record levels of inflation.

Figures show own-brand ranges remain popular across food and non-food products, and big ticket items are also seeing customers trade down.

Sales of clothing continued to prop up the high street, with men’s clothes and shoes the strongest category in January, while energy efficient appliances remained a top purchase for consumers.

The figures come as households prepare for another round of energy and mortgage increases, while water bills in England and Wales will also rise by an average of 7.5% in April.

Many retailers discounted heavily to entice consumer spend, and while there were bargains to be had in the January sales, retailers continue to be hit by lower margins and falling volumes

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “As Christmas cheer subsided, retailers felt the January blues as sales growth slowed.

“Many retailers discounted heavily to entice consumer spend, and while there were bargains to be had in the January sales, retailers continue to be hit by lower margins and falling volumes.

“The coming months will continue to be challenging for retailers and their customers. Consumer confidence remains stubbornly low and looming rises in household bills and mortgages mean discretionary spending will remain weak.”

Paul Martin , UK head of retail at KPMG, said: “As we head into a difficult time for consumers, the short-term outlook for the retail sector remains challenging.

“With the latest interest rate rise and utility price increases heading our way, shrinking household incomes means we will continue to see a shift in what consumers buy and where they buy from.”

Meanwhile, data from Barclays shows consumer card spending grew 9.7% year on year in January as New Year sales, blockbuster film releases and a surge in holiday bookings led to strong performances across retail, entertainment, and travel.

As we head into a difficult time for consumers, the short-term outlook for the retail sector remains challenging

Paul Martin, UK head of retail at KPMG

However, the figure was inflated by last January’s ongoing Covid restrictions, which caused a drop in non-essential spending at the time.

Spending on utilities grew 44.7% – the highest rate of growth since Barclays began tracking this data in April last year.

Supermarkets saw slightly higher growth than in December, although this was primarily due to rising food prices as well as consumers cooking more from scratch instead of ordering fast food, and the travel sector enjoyed a 66.1% spending boost as holidaymakers booked getaways for the year ahead.

Despite the cost-of-living squeeze, the majority of consumers say they are confident in their household finances and ability to live within their means each month, at 63% and 70% respectively – the highest level since last July.

However, the percentage who say they are concerned about rising household bills is unchanged at 92%.

Esme Harwood, director at Barclays, said: “January saw a number of categories bounce back from last year’s Plan B restrictions thanks to Brits booking holidays, taking trips to the cinema and snapping up bargains in the sales.

“However, while it’s encouraging that confidence in household finances saw a slight boost, it is clear that Brits will still need to find ways to manage their budgets over the coming months amid rising grocery price inflation and mounting utility bills.”

Comments / 0

Related
OilPrice.com

A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas

When the energy crisis hit a nadir two years ago, highly indebted E&P companies quickly changed their operational playbook, adopting stricter cost discipline, cutting back on expensive drilling programs and vowing to return more cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. But E&Ps are not the only...
Motley Fool

1 Unstoppable Stock Up 114% From Its 52-Week Low With Plenty of Room to Run

Meta Platforms stock suffered a peak-to-trough loss of 76% between 2021 and 2022. The company has refocused on its core platforms, and its business is roaring back to life. There's plenty for Meta investors to look forward to, especially since its stock is still discounted relative to the rest of the tech sector.
coinchapter.com

ChatGPT Cousin Warns China Will Crash Stock Market After Valentine’s Day

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — If you are a stock trader, your Valentine’s Day this year may turn scary instead of romantic. According to the artificial intelligence bot Dan-GPT, the jailbreak version of ChatGPT, the stock market will crash on Feb 15, just hours after you finish your romantic dinner with your significant other. The bot warns that “investors should be cautious and prepared for the possibility of a market crash on this date.”
NASDAQ

The S&P 500 Chart Just Flashed a Major Warning to Investors

I worked in dealing rooms around the world for a couple of decades and have made a living from markets, one way or another, for another two decades, so when people come into my workspace, they are often surprised. They expect to see me surrounded by screens showing charts, each one buried in a mass of squiggles, lines, and drawings. What they find instead is one screen that is more likely to be focused on a news feed than a chart, and an armchair where I am often found, seemingly staring into space. That is because I generally rely more on fundamental analysis than I do technical for idea generation. Once I have an idea, I use charts for timing a trade or investment, but they are rarely the spark.
Sourcing Journal

Fed: 2023 Will See ‘Significant Decline’ in Inflation

Falling prices at retail suggest that inflation is moving in the right direction. That’s according to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who forecasted that 2023 would be “a year of significant declines in inflation,” with notable shifts already happening in the consumer goods sector. Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation hovers at 5 percent—down from a 40-year high of 9.1 percent in June 2022. Powell believes it could reach the 2 percent global standard that the Fed is shooting for in 2024, he told an audience at the Economic Club of Washington on Tuesday. “We have two goals that Congress has assigned us:...
WASHINGTON STATE
thebiochronicle.com

5 benefits of migrating to Canada

Several people across the globe are very much interested to migrate to Canada because of the migrant-friendly programs launched by the nations like Canada. Canada has been very much successful in providing people with a welcoming attitude in terms of allowing several people to apply for immigration so that everybody can have the best experience in this particular nation. But at this particular point in time availing the Canada immigration services in Dubai is definitely a good idea and the following are some of the basic benefits of depending on such options:
NASDAQ

Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management

Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published on Feb....
Simplemost

Ready to retire abroad? There are the best countries for a pleasant retirement

Retiring abroad can offer advantages that staying at home may not. For instance, there’s the prospect of experiencing a new culture and taking in all the sights and sounds of an unknown foreign landscape. In addition, retirees who decide to relocate overseas could benefit from a much lower cost of living, where their pension or savings will go further than they would at home. Finally, those who choose to retire abroad have the chance to enjoy an improved quality of life with warmer climates, breathtaking scenery and more relaxation time in their daily routine.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy