ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

A remarkable city for everyone: Truist invests $15M in GoATL Affordable Housing Fund

By Donnell Suggs
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BcqQu_0keYxNuP00

Truist, the Charlotte-based banking giant and namesake of the Atlanta Braves home field, sent representatives to the south side of Atlanta to help announce a financial investment in what Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens often refers to as one of the pillars of his administration: affordable housing. Truist will invest $15 million with $14 million earmarked for the Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta’s GoATL Affordable Housing Fund. $1 million will go towards an economic inclusion fund that will support small businesses by helping to launch them in the area. Southeast and Southwest Atlanta have oftentimes been the last parts of the city to receive financial investments of this size.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J7yp4_0keYxNuP00
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said, “We can lean on the public/private partnerships because it works.”
Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

The $15 million is the largest investment in the GoATL Affordable Housing Fund, which serves “critical community housing needs,” according to its website, since its launch in 2018.

“The first pillar of my moving Atlanta forward is that we have a city for all,” Dickens said of making affordable housing more of a reality and less of what it is at the moment, a mission and goal for so many that live in Atlanta. “This group project is really in full effect today.”

Dickens has made known his plan for creating 20,000 units of affordable housing by 2030. “When I say it’s a group project that means that all of us have to put in on it,” Dickens added about what is a collaboration between the city, big business and a not-for-profit, such as Focused Communities Strategies, which has an office McDonough Blvd., where the event was hosted.

Truist Chairman and CEO Bill Rogers said of the investment, “Our purpose is to inspire and build better communities. Atlanta is a remarkable city and it needs to be a remarkable city for everyone.” Truist had previously invested $2 million in the Atlanta Affordable Housing Fund. Rogers said if that investment in affordable housing, “We like to invest in things that work.”

Saez added, We’re all part of the same community. This is where families live, where organizations are built and investments in these communities are very important.”

The mayor believes collaborations that involves private investors like Truist, while also involving the city can have an impact on how housing is built going forward. Not just in Atlanta, one of the fastest growing housing markets among major metropolitan cities in America, but around the country. “We can lean on the public/private partnership because it works,” he said.

“Affordable housing works when these two entities come together,” Jim Wehner, Focus Communities President said.

The post A remarkable city for everyone: Truist invests $15M in GoATL Affordable Housing Fund appeared first on The Atlanta Voice .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capitalbnews.org

Tenants Denied Rent Relief Express Outrage Over City’s $10M in Unused Funds

Cherie Miller was angry Monday morning when she heard that city leaders had announced plans to send $10 million in unused COVID-19 rent relief funds back to the federal government. The 55-year-old grandmother is in the process of being evicted from the Capitol Gateway Apartments near Downtown, where she’s been...
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta

Atlanta is home to dozens of neighborhoods and is surrounded by just as many suburbs, all unique and worth visiting. The city is often discussed in terms of areas “inside the perimeter” (ITP) and “outside the perimeter” (OTP), referring to the highway that loops around the city. In this article, we’ve focused on some of […] The post 7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Atlanta to return $10M in emergency rental assistance to federal government

The city of Atlanta will return $10 million in emergency rental assistance funding to the federal government after the money wasn’t provided to needy residents before the December 2022 deadline. The money was meant to help people with housing costs during the pandemic, through COVID-19 relief packages. The city received $21 million in additional rental […] The post Atlanta to return $10M in emergency rental assistance to federal government appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
theatlanta100.com

Tyler Perry expanding Atlanta studios

With the property title granted on Dec. 28 for $8.4 million, the Tyler Perry Studios campus in Southwest Atlanta will expand by 37 acres. Previously, Perry has said a future expansion could include an all-new entertainment district with retail stores, restaurants and dinner theatres. Some popular movies and series that...
ATLANTA, GA
PYMNTS

Visa to Hire 1,000 Workers for New Atlanta Office

Visa plans to hire 1,000 workers to staff the company’s new Atlanta offices. The expansion is part of Visa’s goal to have a strong presence in the communities “where it does meaningful business,” the company said in a Wednesday (Feb. 8) news release. “Atlanta, for instance,...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

These metro Atlanta hospitals are hiding the costs of care: report

ATLANTA — A new report by PatientRightsAdvocate.org (PRA) found several Georgia hospitals are not complying with a Federal Hospital Price Transparency law. The law took effect in January 2021 as part of the Affordable Care Act. It requires all U.S. hospitals to post the costs of many of its services online. This allows the consumer to shop around for the lowest price and make sure they’re not getting overcharged.
ATLANTA, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Mayor Andre Dickens at the center of training center debate

Mayor Andre Dickens heard two different sides of Atlanta's opinions on the proposed Public Safety Training Center during his public appearances on Feb. 7. The facility was approved by Atlanta City Council in September 2021 after hours of public comments opposing it. Following that decision, some protesters began to live in the forest to stop the development. On Jan. 18, 2023, an operation to remove protesters from the forest resulted in the death of activist Manuel Terán and the injury of a Georgia state trooper.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantatribune.com

HBCU Grads Celebrate Grand Opening of New Location at Prestigious Atlanta College

As featured on the New York Times, Good Morning America, USA Today and Forbes, the famed Black-owned gourmet pizza chain, Slim & Husky’s are celebrating their newest opening in Atlanta at the prestigious Morehouse College, which ranks #4 among HBCU’s in the U.S., this Monday, February 13th. Clint, Derrick, and EJ will also be hosting a Lunch & Learn Experience on campus with students from the School of Business this Friday, February 10th before their grand opening next week. We would love to arrange an interview with you and the remarkable friends/partners that dish out innovative pizza creations to underserved communities. The three best friends share the mission to empower communities while using pizza as their vehicle to engage, offering quality food, employment opportunities, and community events as the company expands across the nation. Slim & Husky’s was ranked #5 out of 101 in The Daily Meal’s 101 Best Pizzas in America.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy