Mayor Miller, District One Commissioner Wynn and others celebrated the grand opening of a new affordable housing complex for seniors

Macon, GA – According to the city officials, the new affordable housing complex for seniors (Northside Village Senior Apartments) reportedly features 72 units for people 62 years and older, with rent no higher than $732 per month.

People who live there can enjoy a fitness room, community and wellness spaces, a community garden program, and onsite wellness checks from First Choice Primary Care and Atrium Health.

The property is a $15.5 million investment in Macon-Bibb, and 100% of the units are already rented, with dozens of people on a waiting list – representing the need for places like this in our community.

This senior living space is the latest in several projects and efforts to increase affordable housing spaces for people in the community, officials said.