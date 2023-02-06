Clean Ocean Action is seeking Volunteers for Belmar Beach Clean-Up

BELMAR, NJ — Residents who are looking to keep their Jersey Shore towns healthy and beautiful have the opportunity to do so by becoming a Beach Sweep Captain for the Clean Ocean Action’s bi-annual beach clean-ups.

In April and October of this year, the nonprofit organization will be conducting thorough beach clean-ups to remove any litter and harmful items from Belmar’s beaches. In order to do so, Beach Sweep Captain volunteers are needed to help oversee the important projects.

The goal of a Beach Sweep Captain is to “lead a local beach cleanup as part of a statewide (and international) effort to stop ocean pollution,” Clean Ocean Action said. “The data collected about debris at your local site will help spread the message about the dangers of litter in the marine environment.”

While no previous experience in beach sweeps is necessary, qualifications for Beach Sweep Captains include; Physical ability to walk the beach; Some ability needed to lift medium size trash bags; Communication skills, and the ability to spread word about the sweeps (post flyers, make phone calls, send emails); and Enthusiasm for the environment.

Additionally, the Beach Sweep Captain must be over 18 years old. Younger environmentalists who want to participate can apply to be a Junior Beach Sweep Captain here.

Below is a list of some of the responsibilities Clean Ocean Action expects from Beach Sweep Captains:

Post/distribute flyers locally and spread the word about the cleanup at the assigned site

Assist in the organization of the cleanup with local officials and the public works department

Instruct volunteers at the cleanup site

Oversee debris (trash and recyclables) collection and placement

Tally data from volunteers’ data cards

Submit data to Clean Ocean Action office within two weeks of beach sweeps.

Selected Beach Sweep Captains will be given “guidelines, tips, and necessary materials” from Clean Ocean Action officials. Additionally, training sessions will be provided by the nonprofit in the spring and the fall, prior to both of the sweeps.

According to Clean Ocean Action, some of the benefits of being a Beach Sweep Captain include removing debris that litters beaches and endangers marine life, making a difference in your community, being a part of a statewide (international in the fall) citizen science event, and meeting people who share a goal to improve and protect the environment.

Clean Ocean Action, established in 1984, is a nonprofit coalition that's goal is to “improve the degraded water quality of the marine waters off the New Jersey/New York coast,” and “use research, education, and citizen action to unite and empower people to protect the ocean.”

The 2021 Clean Ocean Action Beach Sweeps resulted in tens of thousands of pieces of litter being picked up by volunteers. Some of this data includes 3,686 vape pens/e cigarettes, 3,080 disposable facemasks, and 2,172 dental floss picks.

“Last year, over 10,000 volunteers welcomed the opportunity to gather safely, get outside, and give back by participating in the Beach Sweeps,” said COA member Alison Jones in a press release. “As always, their hard work and diligent data collection provided COA with interesting insights about litter at the Jersey Shore, but thanks to the new and improved data card, we were able to track new items for the first time, including personal protective equipment, dental floss picks, e-cigarette waste, and more. This is the first step toward identifying solutions to prevent these latest ‘ocean offenders’ from littering our beaches.

To apply for the Beach Sweep Captain volunteer position, click here for an application. To learn more about the beach sweeps or Clean Ocean Action, email outreach@cleanoceanaction.org.



