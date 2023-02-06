ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmar, NJ

Clean Ocean Action is seeking Volunteers for Belmar Beach Clean-Up

TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

BELMAR, NJ — Residents who are looking to keep their Jersey Shore towns healthy and beautiful have the opportunity to do so by becoming a Beach Sweep Captain for the Clean Ocean Action’s bi-annual beach clean-ups.

In April and October of this year, the nonprofit organization will be conducting thorough beach clean-ups to remove any litter and harmful items from Belmar’s beaches. In order to do so, Beach Sweep Captain volunteers are needed to help oversee the important projects.

The goal of a Beach Sweep Captain is to “lead a local beach cleanup as part of a statewide (and international) effort to stop ocean pollution,” Clean Ocean Action said. “The data collected about debris at your local site will help spread the message about the dangers of litter in the marine environment.”

While no previous experience in beach sweeps is necessary, qualifications for Beach Sweep Captains include; Physical ability to walk the beach; Some ability needed to lift medium size trash bags; Communication skills, and the ability to spread word about the sweeps (post flyers, make phone calls, send emails); and Enthusiasm for the environment.

Additionally, the Beach Sweep Captain must be over 18 years old. Younger environmentalists who want to participate can apply to be a Junior Beach Sweep Captain here.

Below is a list of some of the responsibilities Clean Ocean Action expects from Beach Sweep Captains:

Post/distribute flyers locally and spread the word about the cleanup at the assigned site
Assist in the organization of the cleanup with local officials and the public works department
Instruct volunteers at the cleanup site
Oversee debris (trash and recyclables) collection and placement
Tally data from volunteers’ data cards
Submit data to Clean Ocean Action office within two weeks of beach sweeps.

Selected Beach Sweep Captains will be given “guidelines, tips, and necessary materials” from Clean Ocean Action officials. Additionally, training sessions will be provided by the nonprofit in the spring and the fall, prior to both of the sweeps.

According to Clean Ocean Action, some of the benefits of being a Beach Sweep Captain include removing debris that litters beaches and endangers marine life, making a difference in your community, being a part of a statewide (international in the fall) citizen science event, and meeting people who share a goal to improve and protect the environment.

Clean Ocean Action, established in 1984, is a nonprofit coalition that's goal is to “improve the degraded water quality of the marine waters off the New Jersey/New York coast,” and “use research, education, and citizen action to unite and empower people to protect the ocean.”

The 2021 Clean Ocean Action Beach Sweeps resulted in tens of thousands of pieces of litter being picked up by volunteers. Some of this data includes 3,686 vape pens/e cigarettes, 3,080 disposable facemasks, and 2,172 dental floss picks.

“Last year, over 10,000 volunteers welcomed the opportunity to gather safely, get outside, and give back by participating in the Beach Sweeps,” said COA member Alison Jones in a press release. “As always, their hard work and diligent data collection provided COA with interesting insights about litter at the Jersey Shore, but thanks to the new and improved data card, we were able to track new items for the first time, including personal protective equipment, dental floss picks, e-cigarette waste, and more. This is the first step toward identifying solutions to prevent these latest ‘ocean offenders’ from littering our beaches.

To apply for the Beach Sweep Captain volunteer position, click here for an application. To learn more about the beach sweeps or Clean Ocean Action, email outreach@cleanoceanaction.org.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iqPj6_0keYwxZ600

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Glen Rock Residents: Ridgewood Water to Discuss Water Contaminants

GLEN ROCK, NJ - Ridgewood Water is conducting an information session to discuss water contaminants, a worrisome issue for at least the past two years as residents have received alarming notices from the utility. The session is planned to be held at Borough Hall, 1 Harding Plaza, on Saturday, March 18 from 9:30 am – 11:30 am.  The purpose of the visit is to provide information regarding: PFAS/PFOAS (historical information, plans, and status) Lead line (and galvanized line) identification, replacement, and timing Residents are asked to submit questions in advance of the presentation on March 18. This will ensure that Ridgewood Water is able to come prepared with robust responses, according to the weekly borough announcement. Residents will also be able to ask questions at the session.  Questions should be submitted in advance to Council Member Teresa Gilbreath at tgilbreath@glenrocknj.net.
GLEN ROCK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rock Wall Ruined at Park Restored by Roxbury Rotary

ROXBURY, NJ – A stone wall built last year at Conkling Park in Ledgewood by volunteers from the Roxbury Rotary Club was destroyed this week by vandals who tossed the wall's rocks onto ice-covered Mooney Pond. The destruction angered and saddened Rotarian Don Schuld, the man who spearheaded the park restoration project. Schuld, who lives near the park on Mooney Mountain, noticed the destruction today during his morning walk. “More than 100 rocks were thrown onto the ice of the pond, soon to be at the bottom,” said the disheartened Navy veteran as he was en route to filing a police report. “The town’s citizens...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hillside Business Becomes First in Community to Take Part in Safe Place Initiative

HILLSIDE, NJ — Hillside's Seabra's Foods is the first business in the community to join the Safe Place Initiative. Hillside Police Chief Vincent Ricciardi and members of the police department joined Seabra's Manager of Operations Manny Brito and Union County Prosecutor William Daniel to roll out the program on Friday. The Safe Place Initiative, which was developed by the Seattle Police Department, lets business patrons know that hate has no place in the community. Also, it tells any victim that they will be treated with respect and no matter their background, that they will be heard. "The Safe Place Program was created to start bridging the gap between victims of hate crimes or harassment and the police," Hillside Police said in a statement. "We acknowledge a very tumultuous past, and we are the ones that need to take that first step in letting the world know where The Hillside Police Department stands on hate, bias crimes, and harassment." Hillside Police say becoming a Safe Place business is free. Businesses can visit hillsidepolice.org to sign up. The Safe Place Initiative is not for residential use.
HILLSIDE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Nutley Hazmat, DPW Investigate Illegal Dumping in Third River

NUTLEY, NJ - Members of the Nutley Fire Department's Hazardous Material (HAZMAT) team and Department of Public Works (DPW) employees are investigating what is believed to be illegal dumping of petroleum products into storm drains that lead into the Third River.  Township officials report that on Jan 26, an oily sheen was seen on a tributary of the Third River in Booth Park. The tributary is just north of the playground area and originates from the area of Stager St. between Franklin Ave. and Ravine Ave. “All of our stormwater catch basins eventually empty into the Third and Passaic Rivers,” said Mayor...
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bayonne City Council to Seek State Funds for Upgrades to Avenue C Park

BAYONNE, NJ – For years, the pocket park on Avenue C near 19th Street has served local kids as a playground in an area of the city which is largely devoid of open space. Occupied by storefronts, apartment buildings and a few two-family houses, the area may well fit the description as a concrete or asphalt jungle, leaving local kids to rely on their parents for the long drive to 16th Street Park on the other side of town. Located on a rented lot, the park has not seen the installation of more up to date playground equipment for well-over a decade,...
BAYONNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

City of Plainfield to Make Grant Funds Available to Businesses Affected by Tuesday's Fire

PLAINFIELD, NJ — A number of businesses were destroyed or suffered significant damage, in addition to the displacement of around 30 residents, as a result of a fire that tore through a section of downtown Plainfield on Tuesday. Now, the City of Plainfield has announced it plans to utilize American Rescue Plan funds, offering grants up to $10,000 in an effort to ease some of the financial burdens business owners will face as they rebuild. This is not the first time ARPA grant funds have been made available by the administration. Local businesses hurt by the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Second Set of Prescribed Burns in Burlington County Scheduled for Wednesday

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ -- The New Jersey Fire Service announced on Wednesday, February 8 that a second prescribed burn of the week will be taking place at four Burlington County locations.  Prescribed burns, which also can be called a controlled burn, are carried out in specific areas by trained fire personnel to treat forests, scrub and grasslands according to the Fire Service.The fires can mitigate"wildland fuel accumulation," enrich soil nutrients, improve habitats for animals and plants among other benefits.  The prescribed burns on Wednesday will be taking place in:  Evesham Township on a private property Tabernacle Township on a Private Property Woodland Township at the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest Washington Twp.at Wharton State Forest Prescribed burns also will be taking place at seven other locations around the state.  The fire schedule may change based upon weather conditions.  Anyone who doubts the source of fires or smoke should call 9-1-1 or call 877-WARN-DEP.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ridgewood Recap: High School Start Time Pushed Back, Library Receives $500k Donation

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Exciting news has been pouring in for the residents of Ridgewood this week. The village is poised for a transformative change, starting with the high school, which has a school start time of 8:20 a.m. pending board approval. This would give students an extra 35 minutes of rest. Additionally, the council approved $60.5 million in bonds for Ridgewood Water. This move will create state-of-the-art infrastructure for centralized treatment plants for harmful substances, making sure that the wells are safe and clean for everyone. The transformation continues with a generous $500k donation from the Ridgewood Public Library Foundation, which will...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

FloraJoy Florist Popup Stem Bar at Nutley's Hyssop Apothecary Saturday

FloraJoy Florist will host a "Popup Stem Bar" at our Nutley Apothecary Saturday Feb. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Related Article: Cocoa Rose from Nutley's Hyssop Beauty Apothecary featured in Vanity Fair Hyssop Beauty Apothecary LLC is at 674 Bloomfield Ave., just a few doors north of the intersection of Bloomfield Ave. and High St. “Nutley’s little natural corner” according to Spinelli is also the home of an organic dry cleaner, an organic spa, and an oxygen bar. Parking is available in front of the shop and there is a parking spot on the side of the building. 
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Opening of Amazon Distribution Center Brings Jobs, Convenient Delivery to Woodland Park and Beyond

WOODLAND PARK, NJ – Mayor Keith Kazmark and town officials cut the ribbon on the new Amazon Distribution Center located on McBride Avenue on Friday. The over 205,000 square foot facility joins the network of 35+ Amazon operations facilities already in New Jersey.  “Our building features advanced robotics that assist our associates and the work that they do,” Drew McCrossan, Site Leader said. “We are the only same-day fulfillment center in the entire network that features an area called “lockers plus”, that is an area where our local community members can come in to pick up packages and make returns. We appreciate...
WOODLAND PARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Division of Taxation Hosting Bordentown Township ANCHOR Public Outreach Event

BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ — New Jersey Division of Taxation staff will be on-hand in Bordentown Township next week to assist residents with applying for the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) program. The outreach event is taking place on Wednesday, February 15 from 5PM to 7PM at the Bordentown Township Senior Center, located at 3 Municipal Drive.  Division of Taxation staffers will be present to assist residents with the following:  Determining residents' eligibility for the ANCHOR program. Providing information such as New Jersey gross income or ID and PIN numbers (for homeowners only). which can be used when completing ANCHOR applications. Helping to file...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Nutley Girl Having a Sleepover in Bloomfield Tonight, Misses Her Humans

NUTLEY, NJ - With Friday's warm weather everyone wanted to get outside and go for a walk, including this Nutley girl. Do you know her humans? She was found Friday Feb. 10 at around 4:30 p.m. on Kierstead Ave. in Nutley.  She is a senior dog, likely blind, with an unregistered microchip. She is a poodle mix.  She is having a sleepover at the Bloomfield Animal Shelter and is looking forward to being reunited with her humans in the morning. The shelter reopens at 9 a.m. Sat. Feb 11.   To speak with Animal Control to provide information or to reclaim, please call the Bloomfield Police Department at 973-680-4141. The shelter can be contacted Saturday at 9 a.m. at 973-748-0194. 
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Plainfield Public Schools Join State Campaign to Keep Students Safe as they Walk, Bike to School

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Representatives from EZ Ride, a nonprofit organization that provides the Safe Routes to Schools Program for the New Jersey Department of Transportation and North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority's Street Smart Program, visited Plainfield High School, Maxson Middle School and Dewitt D. Barlow Elementary School as part of a campaign to help keep students safe as they walk, bike or ride in cars to and from school and to avoid becoming the casualty of a traffic accident. Lisa Lee, Deputy Director of Bike & Pedestrian Programs for EZ Ride said, “We hope the Plainfield community will be safer by...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Fundraiser Organized For Ocean County Dad Killed In Crash

BARNEGAT – A GoFundMe has raised more than $15,000 to support a family who were injured in a crash and lost their father. The crash occurred on February 2 around 8 p.m. on Route 539, the Barnegat First Aid Squad said. The family of four were taken to local hospitals. Unfortunately, the father passed away. The GoFundMe created to support his wife and children.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sunday's the Big Game - Lusty Lobster Appetizers - Guaranteed Winner

RED BANK, NJ: Oh man! Check out the picture carousel to see the delicious apps that the Lusty Lobster has made for you for the Big Game This Sunday, February 12 the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will battle for the Superbowl title. Both have records of 16 wins and 3 losses.  Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30pm, and it should be an exciting game! Order your Seafood Apps for Pickup Now Seared Tuna Party Platter - serves 8 - 10 Crab Cake Sliders served on tasty King's Hawaiian Bread, comes with 3 homemade sauces Shell Fish Appetizer: 6 each: Oysters Rockefeller, Clams Casino, Stuffed Clams Order the best seafood...
RED BANK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Council Approves $60.5 Million for Ridgewood Water

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - With no comments from the public during required hearings, council members unanimously voted to approve $60.5 million in bonds for Ridgewood Water. The funds are slated for permanent per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances treatment plants that are centralized to service all active wells. With only a dozen people in the audience, the main focus of attendees was the revised plans of the Schedler Property. Resident Matthew Rossi told the council he has immense concerns about the revisions and while he was excited about the plan when he bought his house a number of years ago, “the revised plans appear...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Open house this weekend for 35 Rose Terrace in Chatham

Welcome to this exquisite, BETTER THAN NEW 7 bedroom, 5 full, 1 half bath Center Hall Colonial located in one of Chatham's most sought after locations. Custom-built in 2017, this home boasts a welcoming open foyer, 9ft ceilings on 1st & 2nd floors, gleaming H/W floors throughout, a custom designed kitchen w/ large center island & separate eat-in area. The stunning chef's kitchen which is set just off the oversized garage & mudroom with custom built-in cubbies, flows seamlessly into the spacious FR w/gas fireplace. Sliding doors conveniently located just off the kitchen and FR lead to a beautiful, large...
CHATHAM, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Causeway Project Shut Down in Stafford

While the final phase of the multi-year, federally funded Causeway expansion and rehabilitation project on Ninth Street in Ship Bottom continues, work just 2 miles west at Marsha Drive in Stafford Township has temporarily been halted with a restart date of sometime in the fall. The work stoppage is the...
SHIP BOTTOM, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
759K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy