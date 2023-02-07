ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
FOX Sports

Super Bowl 2023 picks: Our experts predict Chiefs-Eagles winner

The final two teams are set. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Will Mahomes capture his second Lombardi Trophy in his first six NFL seasons, or will the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Saints, Raiders have agreed on potential Derek Carr trade compensation

This was the implication, but now it’s been put out in public. The New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders have already agreed on compensation should Derek Carr waive his no-trade clause in order to facilitate a move, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Now it’s on New Orleans to sell Carr on what they have to offer and reach an agreement on how his hefty contract will be restructured should he wish to join them, likely through an extension.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Comeback

New Derek Carr trade update revealed

While the news emerged that the Las Vegas Raiders granted Derek Carr permission to meet with the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, a trade still remains unlikely, according to Pro Football Talk. The Saints’ meeting with Carr on Wednesday signals that the two sides have agreed to compensation. Though, according to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Read more... The post New Derek Carr trade update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
atozsports.com

First-round prospect makes a vow and it involves the Cowboys

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a prospect that should be firmly on the draft radar for the Dallas Cowboys. There shouldn’t be much debate about that. Not after he turned into one of the best receivers in the nation while playing for the Buckeyes. Smith-Njigba’s career was highlighted by a sophomore season in which he posted 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Derek Carr Dinner News

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had a visit with the Saints on Wednesday. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football provided an update on this meeting.  Carr reportedly had dinner with head coach Dennis Allen, offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael and other members of the Saints' brass.  This ...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX Sports

Pro Picks: Eagles' talent over Chiefs' experience

PHOENIX (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles left their dog masks at home. Back in the Super Bowl five years after winning the first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history, the Eagles took a different path to reach this one. They’re 1 1/2-point favorites against the Kansas City Chiefs, per FanDuel Sportsbook, after outscoring the Giants and 49ers 69-14 in the playoffs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Tennessee Tribune

Texans Hire Third Black Coach in Three Years

The Houston Texans have taken a unique approach to the issue of hiring Black head coaches. While many other teams in the NFL have yet to hire their first, the Texans are working on their third one in three years. Last week they announced the signing of former San Francisco...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Dak Prescott honors late mother in Walter Payton Man of the Year speech

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott used his platform as the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award recipient for an emotional tribute to his mother, whom he called his "moral compass" and his inspiration. The two-time Pro Bowl selection lost his mother, Peggy, to cancer in 2013 when...

