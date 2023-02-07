Read full article on original website
Related
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
FOX Sports
"Worst Running Back in the History of Ohio State" — Eddie George reflects | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Eddie George reflects with Shannon Sharpe about his rough start at The University of Ohio State including a critical fumble vs. Illinois and bouncing back in his junior season. Eddie jokingly says he felt he was the "worst running back in the history of Ohio State"
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
New Broncos head coach Sean Payton cleaning house in Denver
The Broncos‘ coaching staff around new head coach Sean Payton is starting to take shape after many assistants have parted ways with the franchise in anticipation of Payton bringing in his own staffers. According to Mike Klis of 9NEWS, “roughly 60 percent of the top coaches from last year won’t return.”
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 picks: Our experts predict Chiefs-Eagles winner
The final two teams are set. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Will Mahomes capture his second Lombardi Trophy in his first six NFL seasons, or will the...
Report: Saints, Raiders have agreed on potential Derek Carr trade compensation
This was the implication, but now it’s been put out in public. The New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders have already agreed on compensation should Derek Carr waive his no-trade clause in order to facilitate a move, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Now it’s on New Orleans to sell Carr on what they have to offer and reach an agreement on how his hefty contract will be restructured should he wish to join them, likely through an extension.
FOX Sports
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes no longer needs a supporting cast. He creates one
PHOENIX — There sometimes comes a point in a quarterback's career when he makes big money. And then the hard part begins. For the first few years of the QB's career, the franchise does everything it can to cater to his needs, because it can afford to do so.
New Derek Carr trade update revealed
While the news emerged that the Las Vegas Raiders granted Derek Carr permission to meet with the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, a trade still remains unlikely, according to Pro Football Talk. The Saints’ meeting with Carr on Wednesday signals that the two sides have agreed to compensation. Though, according to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Read more... The post New Derek Carr trade update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
atozsports.com
First-round prospect makes a vow and it involves the Cowboys
Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a prospect that should be firmly on the draft radar for the Dallas Cowboys. There shouldn’t be much debate about that. Not after he turned into one of the best receivers in the nation while playing for the Buckeyes. Smith-Njigba’s career was highlighted by a sophomore season in which he posted 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns.
NFL World Reacts To The Derek Carr Dinner News
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had a visit with the Saints on Wednesday. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football provided an update on this meeting. Carr reportedly had dinner with head coach Dennis Allen, offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael and other members of the Saints' brass. This ...
FOX Sports
Pro Picks: Eagles' talent over Chiefs' experience
PHOENIX (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles left their dog masks at home. Back in the Super Bowl five years after winning the first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history, the Eagles took a different path to reach this one. They’re 1 1/2-point favorites against the Kansas City Chiefs, per FanDuel Sportsbook, after outscoring the Giants and 49ers 69-14 in the playoffs.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 preview: Warren Sharp predicts what Eagles, Chiefs will exploit
I've been analyzing this game for over a week. And yes, these are the two teams supposed to be here. We're lucky enough to get a Super Bowl featuring the best team from the NFC and the best team from the AFC. They've both been under scrutiny all season. When...
FOX Sports
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid pranked by press conference questions
Super Bowl Opening Night brought plenty of funny moments as coaches and players from the Eagles and Chiefs faced the media. More hilarity has ensued in the days since, especially for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes, the overwhelming favorite to win NFL MVP this...
Watch: Paige Spiranac Runs Football Drills During Super Bowl Week Coverage
The former pro golfer is a guest Super Bowl LVII correspondent for ‘Inside Edition.’
Tennessee Tribune
Texans Hire Third Black Coach in Three Years
The Houston Texans have taken a unique approach to the issue of hiring Black head coaches. While many other teams in the NFL have yet to hire their first, the Texans are working on their third one in three years. Last week they announced the signing of former San Francisco...
'Unbelievable' NFL Draft Trade Offers Are Reportedly Coming
Getting the No. 1 pick in the draft is about as big of a leverage piece as you can get in the NFL. And according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, teams will be willing to give up a lot to get their hands on that first selection should the Bears decide to move out of that pick. Per the NFL insider, the ...
FOX Sports
Dak Prescott honors late mother in Walter Payton Man of the Year speech
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott used his platform as the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award recipient for an emotional tribute to his mother, whom he called his "moral compass" and his inspiration. The two-time Pro Bowl selection lost his mother, Peggy, to cancer in 2013 when...
‘Coach’ J.J. Watt? Texans Legend Says 'No Interest!'
Texans legend J.J. Watt has great respect for DeMeco Ryans but makes clear his stance on pursuing a coaching career in the league.
FOX Sports
Colin Cowherd shares his Super Bowl LVII prediction | THE HERD
The day is nearly here! Colin Cowherd shares his official Super Bowl LVII prediction between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
Comments / 0