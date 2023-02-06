ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

energyintel.com

Russia Faces Challenges Over Turkey Hub

As Turkey prepares to gather suppliers and buyers for a conference to discuss setting up a gas hub to supply Europe, Moscow, which first proposed the idea, has yet to agree with Ankara on the key pricing principles, sources say. The gas hub summit was originally set for Feb. 14-15,...
energyintel.com

Sanctions Undermine Russia's Decarbonization Drive

Sanctions against Moscow for its war in Ukraine look certain to increase the cost of Russia's decarbonization plan and could result in key targets being moved to reflect the new reality, some market players and industry experts note. Russian crude oil exports jumped in January to surpass prewar levels. China...
energyintel.com

ONGC Videsh CEO: Sakhalin 1 Output Stabilizing

India's ONGC Videsh (OVL) says oil output is ramping up at the Sakhalin-1 project after a new Russian operating company was formed last year following the exit of previous operator Exxon Mobil. Hardeep Singh Puri said India will continue to buy crude oil from Russia as long as it can...
energyintel.com

The Energy Weapon: What to Watch in 2023

In the year of war that's followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine last February, energy supplies and energy sanctions have been used as weapons by both sides. With European crude and product embargoes now in place, what more could come in 2023?. Options range from further sanctions from the West to...
energyintel.com

Total Speeds Up Work on Namibia Discovery

TotalEnergies is stepping up appraisal work for what many believe could be a massive oil and gas discovery offshore Namibia. Hardeep Singh Puri said India will continue to buy crude oil from Russia as long as it can get favorable prices. Smaller operators see potential in older plays like the...
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
energyintel.com

Dana Gas Expresses Optimism But Cites Challenges

Dana Gas, based in the United Arab Emirates, said its adjusted net profit rose 53% to $196 million last year, reflecting higher price realizations and lower operating costs. The Canadian midstream giant says several factors, including a faulty weld, caused the large leak in its Keystone pipeline system late last year.
energyintel.com

Russian Gas Output Drops 13%

Russian crude oil exports jumped in January to surpass prewar levels. A new report alleges that the US was responsible for explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, but Washington rejects the charge.
energyintel.com

BP Reins in Transition Plans

BP is shifting its strategy to target more investment in both fossil fuels and low-carbon energy and relaxing near-term emissions goals in response to what it sees as a medium-term energy shortage. Under a new plan, BP will invest an extra $1 billion annually in oil and gas, as well as transition businesses through the end of the decade.

