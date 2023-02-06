Read full article on original website
Related
energyintel.com
Russia Faces Challenges Over Turkey Hub
As Turkey prepares to gather suppliers and buyers for a conference to discuss setting up a gas hub to supply Europe, Moscow, which first proposed the idea, has yet to agree with Ankara on the key pricing principles, sources say. The gas hub summit was originally set for Feb. 14-15,...
energyintel.com
Sanctions Undermine Russia's Decarbonization Drive
Sanctions against Moscow for its war in Ukraine look certain to increase the cost of Russia's decarbonization plan and could result in key targets being moved to reflect the new reality, some market players and industry experts note. Russian crude oil exports jumped in January to surpass prewar levels. China...
energyintel.com
ONGC Videsh CEO: Sakhalin 1 Output Stabilizing
India's ONGC Videsh (OVL) says oil output is ramping up at the Sakhalin-1 project after a new Russian operating company was formed last year following the exit of previous operator Exxon Mobil. Hardeep Singh Puri said India will continue to buy crude oil from Russia as long as it can...
energyintel.com
The Energy Weapon: What to Watch in 2023
In the year of war that's followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine last February, energy supplies and energy sanctions have been used as weapons by both sides. With European crude and product embargoes now in place, what more could come in 2023?. Options range from further sanctions from the West to...
energyintel.com
Total Speeds Up Work on Namibia Discovery
TotalEnergies is stepping up appraisal work for what many believe could be a massive oil and gas discovery offshore Namibia. Hardeep Singh Puri said India will continue to buy crude oil from Russia as long as it can get favorable prices. Smaller operators see potential in older plays like the...
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
Russians recently found a new ally-Turkish citizen now says that they are fighting with Russians against the Ukrainians
Recently, volunteers of Turkish citizenship have stepped up to join Putin in the fight against the Ukrainian military. Turkish volunteers have begun training with Putin’s troops as the leader continuously makes flailing attempts to beef up his soldier count. [i]
Kim Jong Un tells troops to prepare for war
After disappearing for 36 days, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un resurfaced Tuesday during a meeting with military officials and ordered his country to “prepare for war.”
People around the world are clamoring to adopt Aya, an orphaned baby born in the rubble of the Turkey-Syria earthquake
The Syrian baby named Aya — Arabic for "a sign from God" — was still attached to her mother by her umbilical cord when she was found.
Belarus calls Poland's closing of border crossing point 'catastrophic'
Feb 10 (Reuters) - Belarus on Friday condemned as "catastrophic" a decision by Poland to close a border checkpoint between the two countries, saying it could lead to a collapse on both sides of the border.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
After months of stalemate, it looks like Russia's long-feared new offensive in Ukraine has begun
Russian troops have been making fresh attempts to push west from the Ukraine cities of Kreminna and Svatove, defense assessments say.
Ukrainian troops equipped with devastating HIMARS are waiting for US targeting data before firing on Russian forces, officials say
One official told The Washington Post that Kyiv identifies targets and requests US coordinates. If the US doesn't provide them, Ukraine won't fire.
A Message to the World From Inside a Russian Prison
Leading Russian opposition figure Ilya Yashin writes from inside prison about how the world must work with Russians to resist Putin
Russia has prepared 1,800 tanks and 4,000 armoured vehicles 'for invasion in ten days'
A Ukrainian official, speaking to Foreign Policy, also estimated that Russia has 300 helicopters and 2,700 artillery systems ready for a new invasion.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
energyintel.com
Dana Gas Expresses Optimism But Cites Challenges
Dana Gas, based in the United Arab Emirates, said its adjusted net profit rose 53% to $196 million last year, reflecting higher price realizations and lower operating costs. The Canadian midstream giant says several factors, including a faulty weld, caused the large leak in its Keystone pipeline system late last year.
Turkey earthquake opened 190-mile-long fissure, satellite images show
Two enormous cracks in Earth's crust opened near the Turkish-Syrian border after two powerful earthquakes shook the region on Monday (Feb. 6), killing over 20,000 people.
energyintel.com
Russian Gas Output Drops 13%
Russian crude oil exports jumped in January to surpass prewar levels. A new report alleges that the US was responsible for explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, but Washington rejects the charge.
energyintel.com
BP Reins in Transition Plans
BP is shifting its strategy to target more investment in both fossil fuels and low-carbon energy and relaxing near-term emissions goals in response to what it sees as a medium-term energy shortage. Under a new plan, BP will invest an extra $1 billion annually in oil and gas, as well as transition businesses through the end of the decade.
Comments / 0