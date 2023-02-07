Read full article on original website
Utah highway speed limits temporarily lowered after elk collisions
Speed limits on certain Utah highways are being temporarily lowered due to vehicle collisions with elk in recent weeks.
More wildlife bridges, fences may be added with $20 million in state funding
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — More than $100 million will need to be spent to build additional wildlife crossings and fences as part of Utah's aim to keep wildlife off of its highways. The Utah Department of Transportation has temporarily reduced the area's speed limit to 60 mph due...
Utah's drought status drops dramatically over month, year
While most of Utah is still under the effects of the current drought, conditions have improved dramatically over the past month thanks to the nonstop snow that seems to be falling across the state.
Earthquake safety in the winter looks different, expert says
SALT LAKE CITY — Monday’s earthquake in Turkey and Syria has devastated several areas. Cold weather patterns are only making the situation more challenging. One expert said that earthquake safety is important specifically in cold weather. Utah’s Earthquake Program Manager John Crofts told Dave and Dujanovic what dangers...
Utah hasn’t had this much snowfall since 2011, according to NWS
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is currently in the middle of a 10-year high in snowfall. You have to go back more than 10 years to find a year in which the state has had this much snowfall. “Well, we really haven’t seen a snowpack this deep and expansive...
Winter storms in Utah and their impact on reservoirs
Utah is ahead of schedule with moisture received; over the weekend we recorded moisture levels that we don't typically accumulate until early April.
Cameras at Parleys Canyon wildlife overpass show plenty of animal traffic
The Parleys Canyon wildlife overpass went viral in 2020 when footage from the bridge was viewed over 3 million times. That video highlights just some of the animals that crossed in front of the cameras including moose, bobcats, bears, porcupines, mule deer, and coyotes. The $5 million wildlife overpass was...
5 Important Things I Learned Driving To Salt Lake City From Twin Falls
I was born and raised in Utah and hopefully, you don't judge me too harshly for that. I still have a lot of family members down in Salt Lake City so I've made the drive dozens of times over the last 15 years. What Is The Drive Like From Idaho...
Light snow, cold temperatures leave roads messy
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's not a lengthy storm, but the snowfall Monday is happening exactly as thousands of people are commuting to work on roads that would be treacherously slippery even without more accumulation. The 2News Weather Team issued a First Alert Weather Morning for the AM...
This Fascinating Utah Town Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
Abandoned places have a certain beauty about them. These destinations can take us back in time, even if nature is slowly reclaiming them. While there are several abandoned locations around the state that are more well-known than others, Spring Canyon, Utah is one that is often overlooked but worth discovering.
Thousands of dead birds are washing ashore at the Great Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY — Tens of thousands of dead birds are washing up on the shores of the Great Salt Lake. Wildlife experts say it’s all very normal. John Luft, program manager of the Great Salt Lake Ecosystem Program, said millions of birds migrate to Utah every winter. Between 10,000 to 20,000 of these birds die and end up in the Great Salt Lake.
Here's why Utahns are seeing gas prices nearing $4 a gallon
Over the past several days, Utahns have seen gas prices sneaking back up again and as of Friday, it costs drivers on average $3.76 for a gallon of gas. Here's why gas prices are increasing once again.
DWR issues emergency statewide ban on ‘shed hunting’ amid harsh winter conditions
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has announced a statewide emergency closure to "shed hunting" in an effort to help wintering big game, particularly deer populations. The last time shed hunting was prohibited in Utah was 2017.
Amid showdown over Colorado River cuts, a Flaming Gorge fishing guide hopes the 'leftovers' are enough
A grinning fisherman often needs two hands to hold a massive lake trout on a sunny day at the Flaming Gorge Reservoir, which straddles the Wyoming-Utah border. Jim Williams has been a guide here for more than 30 years, and said some of the best trophy fish in the Rockies call these waters home.
Does Utah have the greatest snow on earth?
Nonprofit Bus Visits Utah Valley University to Encourage …. A nonprofit bus, Utah Black History Museum, that travels around Utah teaching Black history made a stop at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. Playground Safety Tips. Experts in Utah share some ways parents can determine how safe a playground is before...
New report recommends 'urgent action' to save Great Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new report outlines the challenges facing the Great Salt Lake and solutions policymakers should take to ensure the state’s largest body of water doesn’t dry up. That report from the Great Salt Lake Strike Team, which is made up of representatives...
Splitting the Great Salt Lake into two
e Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands is preparing to increase the height of a berm along the causeway at Great Salt Lake by five feet as directed by Governor Spencer Cox. In doing so, the berm will effectively act like a dam and separate the lake into two separate bodies of water. While this is temporary, some have concerns it will lead to relaxed water conservation efforts.
Utah’s Tiger Trout State Record Broken Twice in One Week
The state of Utah has announced a new tiger trout record. A fisherman named Fatu Katoa hauled the massive hybrid fish through an ice fishing hole on December 30, 2022. It edged out the previous record by a mere half of an inch. Katoa later released the trout back into Joe’s Valley Reservoir, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (UDWR).
The 10 Most Stolen Cars In Utah
If you have had your car stolen in the state of Utah in 2022, you're not alone. Hundreds of vehicles are stolen every year in the state of Utah, and every year the National Insurance Crime Bureau or NICB compiles an annual auto theft report detailing America's top 10 most stolen vehicles in each state.
