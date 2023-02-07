ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 1

Related
kslnewsradio.com

Earthquake safety in the winter looks different, expert says

SALT LAKE CITY — Monday’s earthquake in Turkey and Syria has devastated several areas. Cold weather patterns are only making the situation more challenging. One expert said that earthquake safety is important specifically in cold weather. Utah’s Earthquake Program Manager John Crofts told Dave and Dujanovic what dangers...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Utah snowpack at a 10-year-high

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is in the middle of a 10-year high when it comes to snowfall. Glen Merrill, a hydrologist with National Weather Service Salt Lake said Utah’s snowpack is currently 167% of the median for the state. “We really haven’t seen a snowpack this deep...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Light snow, cold temperatures leave roads messy

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's not a lengthy storm, but the snowfall Monday is happening exactly as thousands of people are commuting to work on roads that would be treacherously slippery even without more accumulation. The 2News Weather Team issued a First Alert Weather Morning for the AM...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Thousands of dead birds are washing ashore at the Great Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY — Tens of thousands of dead birds are washing up on the shores of the Great Salt Lake. Wildlife experts say it’s all very normal. John Luft, program manager of the Great Salt Lake Ecosystem Program, said millions of birds migrate to Utah every winter. Between 10,000 to 20,000 of these birds die and end up in the Great Salt Lake.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Does Utah have the greatest snow on earth?

Nonprofit Bus Visits Utah Valley University to Encourage …. A nonprofit bus, Utah Black History Museum, that travels around Utah teaching Black history made a stop at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. Playground Safety Tips. Experts in Utah share some ways parents can determine how safe a playground is before...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

New report recommends 'urgent action' to save Great Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new report outlines the challenges facing the Great Salt Lake and solutions policymakers should take to ensure the state’s largest body of water doesn’t dry up. That report from the Great Salt Lake Strike Team, which is made up of representatives...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Splitting the Great Salt Lake into two

e Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands is preparing to increase the height of a berm along the causeway at Great Salt Lake by five feet as directed by Governor Spencer Cox. In doing so, the berm will effectively act like a dam and separate the lake into two separate bodies of water. While this is temporary, some have concerns it will lead to relaxed water conservation efforts.
UTAH STATE
Field & Stream

Utah’s Tiger Trout State Record Broken Twice in One Week

The state of Utah has announced a new tiger trout record. A fisherman named Fatu Katoa hauled the massive hybrid fish through an ice fishing hole on December 30, 2022. It edged out the previous record by a mere half of an inch. Katoa later released the trout back into Joe’s Valley Reservoir, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (UDWR).
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

The 10 Most Stolen Cars In Utah

If you have had your car stolen in the state of Utah in 2022, you're not alone. Hundreds of vehicles are stolen every year in the state of Utah, and every year the National Insurance Crime Bureau or NICB compiles an annual auto theft report detailing America's top 10 most stolen vehicles in each state.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy