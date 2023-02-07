ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Utah Jazz updated draft picks after Russell Westbrook trade

The Utah Jazz picked up another first-round draft pick by working themselves into the Russell Westbrook trade. How many future picks do they have now?. The Utah Jazz began stockpiling first-round picks this summer with the blockbuster trades of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. It seemed likely they would follow that path with some of their other veterans but a brief flirtation with the top of the Western Conference standings and the playoff race delayed things a bit.
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
ClutchPoints

Jazz’s biggest mistake at 2023 NBA trade deadline

For much of the 2022-23 campaign, plenty of fans and pundits expected that it was only going to be a matter of time until the Utah Jazz would sell off pieces that would make much more sense on a team with contending aspirations. After all, many expected the Jazz to fall off a cliff after trading away Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, the two cornerstones of their recent contending iterations.
