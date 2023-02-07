Read full article on original website
Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate
CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
State senator introduces amendment to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas
State Sen. Joshua Bryant introduces a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas.
Wyoming Crossover Voting Bill Defeated In Senate Committee
A bill that was aimed at eliminating crossover voting in Wyoming was voted down in a legislative committee on Thursday, marking the latest failure of legislation aimed at people who change parties to vote in state primary elections. House Bill 103 here. The measure would have prevented people from changing...
Iowa Senator Proposes 5 Bills Targeting Eminent Domain
(Des Moines) Iowa Senator Jeff Taylor has proposed five bills targeting eminent domain and carbon pipelines. They would offer different levels of protections to landowners such as banning pipelines from using eminent domain altogether to stopping companies from surveying private land without permission. The Sioux County senator says pipeline projects shouldn’t use eminent domain if there’s no public use.
coloradopolitics.com
Veteran tax relief bills from Colorado Springs lawmakers killed in committee | FOCUS ON THE SPRINGS
Two bills to provide tax relief for veterans sponsored by Colorado Springs Republicans were killed in committee on Thursday — the day before the state legislature celebrated Military and Veterans Appreciation Day. Senate Bill 106, sponsored by Sen. Bob Gardner and Rep. Mary Bradfield, would have made permanent the...
KELOLAND TV
Senate votes to strip member of voting rights
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
Why Are Women Now Required to Cover Their Arms in the Missouri State House?
Last week, lawmakers in the Missouri House of Representatives voted on a new rules package that would require women to cover their shoulders (while leaving the dress code for men unaltered). The previous dress code for women mandated “dresses or skirts or slacks worn with a blazer or sweater and appropriate dress shoes or boots." The implicit sexism of the addition was noted by many.
'Barbaric' Minnesota abortion bill lambasted by state senator: 'Future generations will look back in horror'
Republican State Sen. Julia Coleman called the new abortion legislation "dangerous" and criticized Democrats for denying Republicans' efforts to make the bill more moderate.
KEVN
South Dakota Legislature poised to bar pregnant women from getting medical marijuana
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A bill that prevents a doctor from issuing a medical marijuana card to a pregnant or breastfeeding woman passes the House of Representatives Wednesday. The sponsor, Republican Rep. Fred Deutsch said House Bill 1053 was needed to protect pregnant women’s and their babies’ health. He...
fergusnow.com
Minnesota House Passes ‘Driver’s Licenses for All’ Bill
(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota House voted last night (Monday) to allow undocumented immigrants to obtain drivers licenses, rejecting several moves by Republicans to have the licenses look different than standard driver’s licenses. Willmar Representative Dave Baker proposed undocumented immigrants’ licenses be in a vertical format with...
Bill to criminalize drag shows advances in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a bill that would make it a crime to perform drag shows and cabaret performances in the presence of children or in public places. The House voted 79-13 to advance the bill to the Senate when the chambers exchange passed legislation in March. […]
One of the most powerful rich families in American politics just got their son in the Senate
Former Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and his family have been among the foremost supporters of conservative candidates.
KIMT
House passes bill to restore voting rights to people released from prison
Rep. Cedrick Frazier addresses the media Feb. 2 ahead of House Floor debate on HF28. The bill, which later passed the House, would restore voting rights to people convicted of a felony upon their release from incarceration. Photo by Catherine Davis/Session Daily. The Minnesota House passed a bill to restore...
The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.
President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
Rumored Senate candidate Elissa Slotkin announces divorce from husband after moving to home of lobbyist, donor
Democratic Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, a rumored Senate candidate, announced she and her husband of 12 years are divorcing.
House bill requiring waiting period for gun purchases passes committee
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee discussed a firearms bill Tuesday that would put a waiting period in place for gun purchasers. House Bill 100 would require buyers to wait 14 days before they could legally obtain a firearm. The waiting period would begin the day a federal background check was […]
Abortion Bill Removing Exemptions For Rape, Incest Passes Wyoming Vote
A bill that would remove exemptions for rape and incest cases under Wyoming abortion law passed a committee vote in the Wyoming Legislature on Wednesday and now moves on to the Wyoming House. You can read House Bill 152, the ''Life is a Human Right Act," here. The law is...
The Jewish Press
NY Senate Passes ‘Gotcha’ Bill for Third Time
This past week, the New York State Senate passed legislation (S-1242) sponsored by Senator Simcha Felder (D-Brooklyn) that protects New Yorkers from hefty “gotcha” fines for expired inspection stickers. The law — if also passed by the Assembly — will require the Department of Motor Vehicles to provide...
Senators pass bill to crack down on those refusing to pull over for police
He states that one recent report from larger cities which looked at fleeing vehicles showed 77% of them were not stolen
Washington state senators propose a bill to ban drivers from making a "right turn on red" near certain facilities
Washington state senators proposed a bill that would prohibit drivers from making a right turn at a red light within 1,000 feet of certain places such as schools, parks, hospitals, and any other facility with high levels of pedestrian traffic. Crosswalks have been significantly less safe and less comfortable for pedestrians.
