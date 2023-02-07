ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate

CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
WYOMING STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Senator Proposes 5 Bills Targeting Eminent Domain

(Des Moines) Iowa Senator Jeff Taylor has proposed five bills targeting eminent domain and carbon pipelines. They would offer different levels of protections to landowners such as banning pipelines from using eminent domain altogether to stopping companies from surveying private land without permission. The Sioux County senator says pipeline projects shouldn’t use eminent domain if there’s no public use.
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Senate votes to strip member of voting rights

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Vogue Magazine

Why Are Women Now Required to Cover Their Arms in the Missouri State House?

Last week, lawmakers in the Missouri House of Representatives voted on a new rules package that would require women to cover their shoulders (while leaving the dress code for men unaltered). The previous dress code for women mandated “dresses or skirts or slacks worn with a blazer or sweater and appropriate dress shoes or boots." The implicit sexism of the addition was noted by many.
MISSOURI STATE
fergusnow.com

Minnesota House Passes ‘Driver’s Licenses for All’ Bill

(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota House voted last night (Monday) to allow undocumented immigrants to obtain drivers licenses, rejecting several moves by Republicans to have the licenses look different than standard driver’s licenses. Willmar Representative Dave Baker proposed undocumented immigrants’ licenses be in a vertical format with...
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

Bill to criminalize drag shows advances in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a bill that would make it a crime to perform drag shows and cabaret performances in the presence of children or in public places. The House voted 79-13 to advance the bill to the Senate when the chambers exchange passed legislation in March. […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Εκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίας

The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.

President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
The Jewish Press

NY Senate Passes ‘Gotcha’ Bill for Third Time

This past week, the New York State Senate passed legislation (S-1242) sponsored by Senator Simcha Felder (D-Brooklyn) that protects New Yorkers from hefty “gotcha” fines for expired inspection stickers. The law — if also passed by the Assembly — will require the Department of Motor Vehicles to provide...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy