Duxbury, MA

WCVB

Bed, Bath & Beyond closing 12 stores in Mass.

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing at least 12 stores across Massachusetts. The company is shuttering its locations in North Dartmouth, Raynham, North Attleboro, Dedham, Hudson, Burlington, Leominster, Hadley and Pittsfield. The company also announced in December that it was closing its stores in Seekonk, Milford and Dorchester. The retailer...
LEOMINSTER, MA
WCVB

Man killed, 2 others injured in Plymouth, Massachusetts, house fire

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A man was killed and two other people were hurt, including a woman who was seriously injured, in a house fire in Plymouth Friday morning. Fire officials responded to the home on Post N Rail Avenue following a Life Alert notification at 5:24 a.m., officials said.
PLYMOUTH, MA
thelocalne.ws

Ipswich resident Alex Howe reported missing

IPSWICH — A missing persons report has been filed with the Ipswich Police Department for local resident Alex Howe. A familiar face around the downtown area, he has not been seen or heard from in at least five days. Ipswich chief of police Paul Nikas said, “Alex was last...
IPSWICH, MA
WCVB

Boston firefighters battle vehicle fire inside I-93 tunnel

BOSTON — Rush-hour traffic in downtown Boston was impacted Thursday afternoon by a vehicle fire in the Interstate 93 tunnels that travel underneath the city. According to Massachusetts State Police, the vehicle caught fire on the southbound side of the highway just south of the exit for the Mass. Pike.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Crews in Plymouth battle early morning house fire

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Plymouth have been working to contain a fast-burning fire that broke out early Friday morning. Video from the scene showed flames shooting out of the roof of a home in the area of Post N Rail Ave., where crews were first called to the residence sometime around 5 a.m.
PLYMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

Brockton Hospital remains closed after fire

BROCKTON - Brockton Hospital is still closed after a 10-alarm fire Tuesday caused the hospital to evacuate 160 patients.In a statement, the hospital said there are no emergency services and the hospital is closed. However, outlying buildings on the campus are open and seeing scheduled patients."Please be assured our priority is to get Brockton Hospital safely up and running as soon as possible to continue to support our community with the outstanding quality care they are accustomed to," an official hospital statement read.The fire began in the transformer room Tuesday morning. By 9:45 a.m. the fire was mostly extinguished aside from some hot spots. There was a massive mutual aid response to help move patients.National Grid was called to shut the transformer and emergency generators down so firefighters could put out the flames. The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.
BROCKTON, MA
Boston

Body pulled from Charles River identified as Cambridge man

It is unclear whether police suspect foul play. State Police recovered a dead body from the Charles River Thursday. He was later identified as 55-year-old Cambridge man Tale Assalif. Assalif was reported missing to Cambridge police Wednesday after he did not show up for work, State Police said in a...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WCVB

Crane falls onto building under construction in Brookline, Massachusetts

BROOKLINE, Mass. — A crane has toppled over at a Brookline construction site, damaging a building that is still in the framing process in the Massachusetts town. Sky5 flew over the construction site on Corey Road early Wednesday evening and recorded video of the fallen crane, which had smashed through multiple levels of wood on part of what appears to be a multi-story project.
BROOKLINE, MA
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. There are so many deals you can and not to mention all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
GRAFTON, MA

