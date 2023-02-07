Read full article on original website
Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism raises $5,000 to keep the Somerville Wire running temporarilyThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Defense claims she was "over-medicated"; prosecution says triple murder of her kids was "pre-meditated"Lavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a MonthEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
10 Boston Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
Boston apartments as low as $1,130 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
WCVB
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing 12 stores in Mass.
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing at least 12 stores across Massachusetts. The company is shuttering its locations in North Dartmouth, Raynham, North Attleboro, Dedham, Hudson, Burlington, Leominster, Hadley and Pittsfield. The company also announced in December that it was closing its stores in Seekonk, Milford and Dorchester. The retailer...
WCVB
Man killed, 2 others injured in Plymouth, Massachusetts, house fire
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A man was killed and two other people were hurt, including a woman who was seriously injured, in a house fire in Plymouth Friday morning. Fire officials responded to the home on Post N Rail Avenue following a Life Alert notification at 5:24 a.m., officials said.
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich resident Alex Howe reported missing
IPSWICH — A missing persons report has been filed with the Ipswich Police Department for local resident Alex Howe. A familiar face around the downtown area, he has not been seen or heard from in at least five days. Ipswich chief of police Paul Nikas said, “Alex was last...
WCVB
Boston firefighters battle vehicle fire inside I-93 tunnel
BOSTON — Rush-hour traffic in downtown Boston was impacted Thursday afternoon by a vehicle fire in the Interstate 93 tunnels that travel underneath the city. According to Massachusetts State Police, the vehicle caught fire on the southbound side of the highway just south of the exit for the Mass. Pike.
DVM 360
PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic plans to open 2 new Massachusetts locations
These are 2 of 8 PetMedic locations anticipated to open this year. PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic plans to open its doors in Burlington and Peabody, Massachusetts in April 2023. This will create more access to urgent veterinary care on Boston’s North Shore. "I have been a clinician in...
Two Green Line operators placed on paid leave after college student trapped under train, loses leg
Two Green Line operators have been placed on paid leave in connection with an MBTA trolly incident that left a Boston college student without a leg.
whdh.com
Crews in Plymouth battle early morning house fire
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Plymouth have been working to contain a fast-burning fire that broke out early Friday morning. Video from the scene showed flames shooting out of the roof of a home in the area of Post N Rail Ave., where crews were first called to the residence sometime around 5 a.m.
WCVB
Men armed with handgun tried to drill their way into Quincy, Massachusetts apartment, police say
QUINCY, Mass. — Two men armed with a gun used a drill to try to gain access to a Quincy apartment early Friday before the resident woke up and called police, officials said. Officers were called at 3 a.m. to a residence off Ricciuti Drive on a report of two men trying to break into an apartment.
Investigation underway after police pull body from Charles River in Boston
Authorities have launched an investigation after State Police pull a body from the Charles River on Thursday afternoon.
Brockton Hospital remains closed after fire
BROCKTON - Brockton Hospital is still closed after a 10-alarm fire Tuesday caused the hospital to evacuate 160 patients.In a statement, the hospital said there are no emergency services and the hospital is closed. However, outlying buildings on the campus are open and seeing scheduled patients."Please be assured our priority is to get Brockton Hospital safely up and running as soon as possible to continue to support our community with the outstanding quality care they are accustomed to," an official hospital statement read.The fire began in the transformer room Tuesday morning. By 9:45 a.m. the fire was mostly extinguished aside from some hot spots. There was a massive mutual aid response to help move patients.National Grid was called to shut the transformer and emergency generators down so firefighters could put out the flames. The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.
3 people found dead in Andover home
An investigation is underway after three people were found dead in a home in Andover, authorities said early Thursday morning.
‘A very gentle soul’: Head of St. John’s Prep in Danvers identifies student found dead in Andover
The 12-year-old boy who was found shot to death alongside his parents inside a home in Andover early Thursday morning was a beloved student at St. John’s Prep in Danvers, the school’s headmaster said.
Body Pulled From Charles River In Boston ID'd As Missing Cambridge Man: Police
The body of a 55-year-old man from Cambridge was removed from the Charles River, prompting a police investigation into its unknown circumstances. Police received a report of a dead body in the Charles River around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, according to the Massachusetts State Police.&nbs…
Investigators announce cause of Cape Cod house fire that claimed life of young boy
Investigators on Wednesday announced the “most likely” cause of a house fire on Cape Cod that claimed the life of a young boy over the weekend.
WCVB
Crane falls onto building under construction in Brookline, Massachusetts
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A crane has toppled over at a Brookline construction site, damaging a building that is still in the framing process in the Massachusetts town. Sky5 flew over the construction site on Corey Road early Wednesday evening and recorded video of the fallen crane, which had smashed through multiple levels of wood on part of what appears to be a multi-story project.
WCVB
Who killed Ruth Bayla Pearson? Police ask for help in 1975 Boston cold case
BOSTON — Boston police are asking for the public's help in finally solving the 1975 shooting death of a 61-year-old Newton, Massachusetts, woman. On Aug. 23, 1975, the body of Ruth Bayla Pearson was discovered by a passerby in a field in the Madison Park area of the city's Roxbury neighborhood.
WCVB
Hundreds displaced from Worcester apartment building for weeks after pipe bursts
WORCESTER, Mass. — Hundreds of people who live at a Worcester apartment building will not be able to return home for about a month after the damage caused by a burst pipe was worse than city officials initially feared. The Worcester Housing Authority said a pipe burst Saturday evening...
