Government boosts funds for low-income senior food program
Harrisburg, Pa. — The federal government is making food more accessible to low-income seniors in Pennsylvania. The government is channeling $8.8 million in increased funding to the Farmers Market Nutrition Program, including an increase in the number of low-income seniors that can receive Senior Food Boxes. The funds come from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. ...
Non-Profit Thrift Store Provides Resources To Formerly Incarcerated Women
After serving 10 years for a non-violent drug charge, D'Marria Monday became all too familiar with the struggles of reintegrating into "normal" life. "What happens when we re-enter into the community is we come home and we've served our time, but we come home and society punishes us more,” Monday said.
CBC News
'We could fill 200 houses,' says tiny home community founder
It's been just over a year since the first people moved into the 12 Neighbours Community, a tiny home development in Fredericton, and founder Marcel LeBrun says it's now grown to 44 units and 45 members. That includes seven people who arrived in the north-side community in recent days. Forty-two...
CBC News
Clan Mothers want to buy vacant Point Douglas lot for $1, build transitional housing for women
A group led by Indigenous women hopes to build a healing village on a plot of vacant land in Point Douglas — but first they need the City of Winnipeg to sell it to them. The city is considering a proposal — brought to its property and development committee Thursday — to sell a Maple Street property to the Clan Mothers Healing Village for $1. The group wants to build a transitional housing and social enterprise facility for women and two-spirit people at risk of violence and sexual exploitation.
Financial assistance available Retool Workforce Program
Acadiana Workforce Solutions will partner with South Louisiana Community College to provide financial assistance for participants with barriers to employment.
bestcolleges.com
Billions in Federal Relief Funding Went Directly to Community College Students
Community colleges sent more than $4.5 billion in emergency financial aid to students, using Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) money in 2021, according to the Department of Education. Edited by. Published February 7, 2023. Almost half of community college students received grants as part of the Higher Education Emergency...
Catholic Charities announces new program focused on immigration legal issues
According to a press release, The Diocese of Sioux City, Catholic Charities of Sioux City and immigration lawyer Revathi Vongsiprasom of Siouxland Immigration Law are forming a partnership to help those in the community called the Welcome Partnership.
Two Public Allies Alumni Join the National Board of Directors
Public Allies, an organization that has been dedicated to social justice and racial equity for thirty years, is honored to announce the appointment of two new board members to the Public Allies National Board of Directors, Dr. Meredith Shockley-Smith and Shavonda Sisson. The election of these two accomplished Black women...
Criminal Justice advocates tell Supervisors “coercive” reentry services company should not receive $3.2 million contract
Liz Blum of Decarcerate Sacramento speaking at a Sacramento BOS meeting Wednesday, September 14, 2022.Photo by(Screenshot by Robert J Hansen) Sacramento criminal justice advocates are urging the Board of Supervisors (BOS) to not approve a $3.2 million request from the Sheriff’s Office for a contract with a private for-profit company, for reentry services.
