ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Εκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίας

The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.

President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
msn.com

A New (Alleged) Liar in Congress Just Dropped

By now, many people know about serial liar Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) who made up almost his entire resume and claimed to be Jewish on the campaign trail. He’s facing various investigations and stepped down from his committee assignments but is still somehow in Congress. And now, the House GOP appears to have another fabulist on their hands!
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
Lima News

Letter: American government must show its strength

Why are American citizens standing by letting the U.S. become so weak? We are continuing to let the Biden administration, the weakest and most corrupt in modern times, continue to make America wimpy. Why?. The Afghanistan pullout showed we were weak by pulling the military out before the American citizens....
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy