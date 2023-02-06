Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KHQ Right Now
45 dogs ready for adoption after being saved from euthanasia in Texas
SPOKANE, Wash. - Earlier this year, members of the Path of Hope rescue drove from Spokane to Texas to rescue 47 dogs from euthanasia. Now, the rescue says those pups are ready for adoption. Path of Hope is a Spokane-based nonprofit dedicated to rescuing pregnant dogs and puppies from euthanasia...
KHQ Right Now
Local restaurant gets broken into overnight
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Supper Club was broken into early Tuesday morning, as an unknown suspect appeared to have smashed the front glass window with a rock. “Damn it. Just God damn it,” the official Facebook page said in a post announcing the news. “I would like just one single moment where things go right and I don’t have to fight so freaking hard to stay standing.”
KHQ Right Now
Empire Health Foundation briefs Spokane City Council on efforts to close Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - Representatives from the Empire Health Foundation updated the Spokane City Council on efforts to close Camp Hope at the council's study session on Thursday. Empire Health Foundation President Zeke Smith touched on a range of topics, including crime, population and the steps that have been taken to move residents into better housing situations.
KHQ Right Now
‘I just said thank you Lord': Benefits resume for Spokane veteran wrongfully declared dead
SPOKANE, Wash. — After weeks of stress and heartbreak, a wrong has been made right for a local veteran. Earlier this week, we brought you a ‘Help Me Hayley’ story of a mix-up with serious consequences for Benny Robinson. In October, Benny’s wife of 57 years, Billie Frances, passed away. When he alerted the military to her death, so his military checks could be adjusted, Benny says he was the one mistakenly marked as deceased.
KHQ Right Now
MAC exhibitions showcase beadwork of South African, Indigenous Pacific Northwest women
SPOKANE, Wash. - A touring exhibition at Spokane's Museum of Arts and Culture is showcasing a novel form of bead art, the ndwango, developed by women living and working together in rural KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. An upcoming exhibition will feature beadwork a little closer to home. The exhibition, "Ubuhle Women:...
KHQ Right Now
Detectives investigated a pair of deadly shootings in Spokane and Spokane Valley
Detectives with the Spokane Police Department and Spokane Valley Police Department are investigating two deadly shootings that occurred Wednesday night. You can find more on the shooting in Spokane Valley here, and more on the Spokane shooting here.
KHQ Right Now
Coeur d'Alene man convicted of assault, injury to child
COUER D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d'Alene man faces up to life in prison for a series of crimes, including assault and injury to a child, according to the Kootenai County Prosecutor's Office. Keenon L. Keyes, 36, has two prior felony convictions on his record, meaning he will be sentenced...
KHQ Right Now
Eastern State Hospital patient found, charged with 3rd-degree escape
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - The civil commitment patient who walked away from Eastern State Hospital Tuesday evening was located by Airway Heights Police Department on Thursday. According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office, police made contact with the man and took him into custody. He was booked into Spokane County jail for a Washington State Department of Corrections hold. He faces a misdemeanor charge of third-degree escape.
KHQ Right Now
Kaiser Permanente customers in Colfax frustrated over pharmacy policy change
COLFAX, Wash. - Some Kaiser Permanente health insurance patients say a new rule that took effect this year is limiting where they can get their prescriptions filled. They say they can take their prescriptions to their local pharmacy, but after the second refill patients are required to take their prescriptions to a Kaiser pharmacy or get them filled through Kaiser's mail-in pharmacy system.
KHQ Right Now
2 suspects detained in Kootenai County, shelter-in-place warning lifted
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Idaho State Police (ISP) shed light on the pursuit and capture of two suspects Wednesday afternoon, that triggered a shelter-in-place warning near Latour Creek and Buckner Road. According to a release from ISP, law enforcement in St. Regis, Montana, learned a rented 2023 Chevy Tahoe...
KHQ Right Now
17-year-old killed in Perry District drive-by, vehicle potentially recovered
SPOKANE, Wash. - The suspect vehicle involved in the drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Perry District has potentially been recovered, thanks to a tip from an observant citizen, according to Spokane Police Department (SPD). In a brief update on Thursday afternoon, SPD Corporal Nick Briggs also stated the victim who...
KHQ Right Now
Man found dead inside house after shooting on 2nd and Havana
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man found dead on 2nd Avenue and Havana Street Wednesday night was shot inside a home, according to new information shared by Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). On Feb. 8 at around 8:40 p.m., deputies responded to the scene after a caller reported a shooting,...
publicola.com
Bills Would End Requirement that Low-Income, Disabled People Pay Back Cash Benefits
When Dawnetta Sparks, who lives in Spokane, became disabled several years ago, she qualified for Washington state’s Aged, Blind, and Disabled (ABD) cash assistance program, which provides a small source of income to people who become temporarily disabled or are waiting to qualify for federal disability benefits. Sparks said...
Man fatally shot during Missoula home invasion identified
Authorities have released the name of the man who was shot and killed during a Sunday afternoon home invasion in Missoula.
KXLY
Convicted Spokane killer arrested again for assault
SPOKANE, Wash. — Less than 10 years after he was sentenced to prison for killing a woman on the Centennial Trail in Spokane, a man has been arrested again for assault in Spokane. Avondre Graham was sentenced in November 2013 for killing Sharlotte McGill as she walked her dog...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane police arrest suspect in connection to Thursday evening homicide
SPOKANE, Wash. - Officers with the Spokane Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to the death of a woman on the 500 block of West Sinto Avenue Thursday evening. Jean Kirkpatrick, 45, was taken into custody and charged with murder Thursday evening, according to a release from SPD. SPD...
FOX 28 Spokane
Shelter-in-place warning issued for Kootenai County residents near Latour Creek, Buckner Road
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – A shelter-in-place order has been issued by Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) for the area near Latour Creek and Buckner Road while several law enforcement agencies search for two suspects who fled from pursuit on Wednesday. Two suspects were fleeing from Kootenai County deputies...
KHQ Right Now
Search warrants obtained for 3 persons of interest in fatal shooting on 2nd and Havana
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Search warrants for three persons of interest were obtained Thursday as part of an investigation into a fatal shooting on 2nd Avenue and Havana Street. Included in the court filings was testimony from what allegedly led up to the homicide. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, a call...
KHQ Right Now
Suspect eludes deputies in Athol, investigators attempt to identify witness
ATHOL, Idaho - Investigators at Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) are requesting help identifying a woman who may have information regarding an incident in Athol on Monday. The details of the information were not shared, however KCSO did state it involved a suspect eluding deputies. The woman appears to be...
KXLY
I-90 closing between Division and Freya in Spokane to remove the Magnolia Pedestrian Bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you plan on driving on I-90 between Division and Freya this weekend, you will need to make changes to your commute. WSDOT says they will be closing I-90 in both directions between Division and Freya in order to remove the Magnolia Pedestrian Bridge in Spokane.
Comments / 0