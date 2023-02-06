ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

45 dogs ready for adoption after being saved from euthanasia in Texas

SPOKANE, Wash. - Earlier this year, members of the Path of Hope rescue drove from Spokane to Texas to rescue 47 dogs from euthanasia. Now, the rescue says those pups are ready for adoption. Path of Hope is a Spokane-based nonprofit dedicated to rescuing pregnant dogs and puppies from euthanasia...
Local restaurant gets broken into overnight

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Supper Club was broken into early Tuesday morning, as an unknown suspect appeared to have smashed the front glass window with a rock. “Damn it. Just God damn it,” the official Facebook page said in a post announcing the news. “I would like just one single moment where things go right and I don’t have to fight so freaking hard to stay standing.”
Empire Health Foundation briefs Spokane City Council on efforts to close Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. - Representatives from the Empire Health Foundation updated the Spokane City Council on efforts to close Camp Hope at the council's study session on Thursday. Empire Health Foundation President Zeke Smith touched on a range of topics, including crime, population and the steps that have been taken to move residents into better housing situations.
‘I just said thank you Lord': Benefits resume for Spokane veteran wrongfully declared dead

SPOKANE, Wash. — After weeks of stress and heartbreak, a wrong has been made right for a local veteran. Earlier this week, we brought you a ‘Help Me Hayley’ story of a mix-up with serious consequences for Benny Robinson. In October, Benny’s wife of 57 years, Billie Frances, passed away. When he alerted the military to her death, so his military checks could be adjusted, Benny says he was the one mistakenly marked as deceased.
Coeur d'Alene man convicted of assault, injury to child

COUER D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d'Alene man faces up to life in prison for a series of crimes, including assault and injury to a child, according to the Kootenai County Prosecutor's Office. Keenon L. Keyes, 36, has two prior felony convictions on his record, meaning he will be sentenced...
Eastern State Hospital patient found, charged with 3rd-degree escape

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - The civil commitment patient who walked away from Eastern State Hospital Tuesday evening was located by Airway Heights Police Department on Thursday. According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office, police made contact with the man and took him into custody. He was booked into Spokane County jail for a Washington State Department of Corrections hold. He faces a misdemeanor charge of third-degree escape.
Kaiser Permanente customers in Colfax frustrated over pharmacy policy change

COLFAX, Wash. - Some Kaiser Permanente health insurance patients say a new rule that took effect this year is limiting where they can get their prescriptions filled. They say they can take their prescriptions to their local pharmacy, but after the second refill patients are required to take their prescriptions to a Kaiser pharmacy or get them filled through Kaiser's mail-in pharmacy system.
17-year-old killed in Perry District drive-by, vehicle potentially recovered

SPOKANE, Wash. - The suspect vehicle involved in the drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Perry District has potentially been recovered, thanks to a tip from an observant citizen, according to Spokane Police Department (SPD). In a brief update on Thursday afternoon, SPD Corporal Nick Briggs also stated the victim who...
Man found dead inside house after shooting on 2nd and Havana

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man found dead on 2nd Avenue and Havana Street Wednesday night was shot inside a home, according to new information shared by Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). On Feb. 8 at around 8:40 p.m., deputies responded to the scene after a caller reported a shooting,...
Convicted Spokane killer arrested again for assault

SPOKANE, Wash. — Less than 10 years after he was sentenced to prison for killing a woman on the Centennial Trail in Spokane, a man has been arrested again for assault in Spokane. Avondre Graham was sentenced in November 2013 for killing Sharlotte McGill as she walked her dog...
Spokane police arrest suspect in connection to Thursday evening homicide

SPOKANE, Wash. - Officers with the Spokane Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to the death of a woman on the 500 block of West Sinto Avenue Thursday evening. Jean Kirkpatrick, 45, was taken into custody and charged with murder Thursday evening, according to a release from SPD. SPD...
Suspect eludes deputies in Athol, investigators attempt to identify witness

ATHOL, Idaho - Investigators at Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) are requesting help identifying a woman who may have information regarding an incident in Athol on Monday. The details of the information were not shared, however KCSO did state it involved a suspect eluding deputies. The woman appears to be...
