Wayne County, WV

WSAZ

Hometown Hero | Melissa Booton

When Michael Pedneau lost his class ring on a visit to West Virginia nearly 50 years ago he never thought he'd see it again until he received an interesting call from a Kanawha County deputy after a search warrant last week. Domestic violence victim pushes to change W.Va. divorce law.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Crash sends man to the hospital

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man is in the hospital following a crash late Thursday evening. Jackson County, West Virginia dispatchers say it happened just after 11 p.m. Dispatchers say a man driving a tractor trailer was on the Ravenswood Bridge when he went off the roadway, ending up about 50 feet off the exit ramp.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WSAZ

I-64 accident shuts down I-64 near Huntington Mall exit

HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Crews fight brush fires throughout Wayne County

Crews in Lawrence County worked Thursday night to contain a massive brush fire near the Pedro area. Local Ohio schools receive school safety grant funding. Staff at the South Point Local School District discuss how they will use safety grant funding to enhance safety and security.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Backup reported in Cross Lanes following I-64 accident

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traffic is backing up Friday afternoon following a two-vehicle accident in the westbound lanes of I-64 near the Cross Lanes exit. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the slow and middle westbound lanes are closed. Traffic is backed up to the Institute I-64 exit. Further information has not...
CROSS LANES, WV
WSAZ

First Warning Forecast

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crash closes Route 60 in Putnam County, West Virginia

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A vehicle crash has closed a portion of Route 60 in Putnam County. Putnam County dispatchers say the two-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of Route 60 and Main Street in Hurricane. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes are shut down at this time, dispatchers say. There is no word […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Suspect holds up video gaming parlor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies are trying to locate a man involved in an apparent holdup overnight at a local gambling establishment. Metro 911 got a call just before midnight from Ivy’s in Kanawha City. The caller claimed a man had come into the establishment armed with a gun, but then quickly took off. It was unclear if the suspect got any money in the incident.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Tractor-trailer fire shuts down lanes of I-64

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Hubbard Street Dance troupe takes to Keith-Albee stage

Crews in Lawrence County worked Thursday night to contain a massive brush fire near the Pedro area. Crews in Wayne County have fought brush fires throughout the county, including north of Wayne and in Prichard. Local Ohio schools receive school safety grant funding. Updated: 11 hours ago. Staff at the...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Crews fight large brush fire in southeast Ohio

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews in Lawrence County worked Thursday night to contain a massive brush fire near the Pedro area. Will Foster with the U.S. Forest Service says they’ve been working on the fire since around 6 p.m. Thursday trying to get it under control. Foster says...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Cabell County Emergency Locks

A South Charleston resident reached out to WSAZ out of concern for a lack of light and a high number of potholes on Jefferson Road. Potholes patched on Jefferson Road in Kanawha County. Updated: 5 hours ago. Last week, a South Charleston resident reached out to WSAZ out of concern...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Abandoned house fire in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Huntington fire crews were on the scene of a house fire early Wednesday morning. The fire was reported shortly after 3 a.m. on the 2100 block of Madison Ave. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the home is believed to be abandoned. No injuries were reported.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Three injured in Boone County wreck

MADISON, W.Va. — Three people are recovering at area hospitals after a two-car collision on Corridor G in Boone County. Boone County deputies say the crash happened about 6:40 a.m. Thursday. A vehicle pulled into the path of oncoming traffic rom Low Gap Road onto U.S. Route 119. The collision left one victim trapped in the wreckage and a total of three victims had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance.
BOONE COUNTY, WV

