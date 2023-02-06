Read full article on original website
Hometown Hero | Melissa Booton
When Michael Pedneau lost his class ring on a visit to West Virginia nearly 50 years ago he never thought he'd see it again until he received an interesting call from a Kanawha County deputy after a search warrant last week. Domestic violence victim pushes to change W.Va. divorce law.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY. MAN IN CUSTODY AFTER HE STOLE FUNERAL HOME TRUCK WITH GRAVE VAULT THIS PAST WEEKEND IN INEZ
FEBRUARY 9, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. ‘GRAVE’ CRIMES: MARCUS DYLAN THOMPSON (LEFT PHOTO), 24, OF ULYSSES, KY., AFTER HIS ARREST BY MINGO COUNTY DEPUTIES ON MONDAY, AFTER HE STOLE A FUNERAL HOME TRUCK WITH A GRAVE VAULT IN ITS BED (PHOTO RIGHT), ON SATURDAY AND THEN ABANDONED IN WEST VIRGINIA ON SUNDAY.
People camping on Kanawha County coal company’s property given 10 days to leave
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A group of people who have made a campsite on a coal company’s property in the Cedar Grove area of Kanawha County have been given 10 days to leave. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and the Cedar Grove Police Department chief accompanied Kanawha County Legal Process to […]
Protesters gather at W.Va. Capitol to push for answers following death of Laney Hudson
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Protests continue for Laney Hudson, a 13-year-old girl who was struck and killed by an off-duty Cabell County deputy in his cruiser in late December. Friends and family have been protesting, mostly in Huntington, since Hudson's death. On Thursday, they decided to make the trip...
Crash sends man to the hospital
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man is in the hospital following a crash late Thursday evening. Jackson County, West Virginia dispatchers say it happened just after 11 p.m. Dispatchers say a man driving a tractor trailer was on the Ravenswood Bridge when he went off the roadway, ending up about 50 feet off the exit ramp.
I-64 accident shuts down I-64 near Huntington Mall exit
Crews fight brush fires throughout Wayne County
Crews in Lawrence County worked Thursday night to contain a massive brush fire near the Pedro area. Local Ohio schools receive school safety grant funding. Staff at the South Point Local School District discuss how they will use safety grant funding to enhance safety and security.
Backup reported in Cross Lanes following I-64 accident
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traffic is backing up Friday afternoon following a two-vehicle accident in the westbound lanes of I-64 near the Cross Lanes exit. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the slow and middle westbound lanes are closed. Traffic is backed up to the Institute I-64 exit. Further information has not...
First Warning Forecast
Crash closes Route 60 in Putnam County, West Virginia
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A vehicle crash has closed a portion of Route 60 in Putnam County. Putnam County dispatchers say the two-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of Route 60 and Main Street in Hurricane. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes are shut down at this time, dispatchers say. There is no word […]
Copper theft investigation turns up class ring lost nearly 50 years ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A copper theft investigation turned up something much more rare and valuable in its own special way. While executing a search warrant Wednesday in the Cabin Creek area, detectives found a class ring inside a vehicle that dated back to 1965, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.
Suspect holds up video gaming parlor
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies are trying to locate a man involved in an apparent holdup overnight at a local gambling establishment. Metro 911 got a call just before midnight from Ivy’s in Kanawha City. The caller claimed a man had come into the establishment armed with a gun, but then quickly took off. It was unclear if the suspect got any money in the incident.
Tractor-trailer fire shuts down lanes of I-64
Hubbard Street Dance troupe takes to Keith-Albee stage
Crews in Lawrence County worked Thursday night to contain a massive brush fire near the Pedro area. Crews in Wayne County have fought brush fires throughout the county, including north of Wayne and in Prichard. Local Ohio schools receive school safety grant funding. Updated: 11 hours ago. Staff at the...
Crews fight large brush fire in southeast Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews in Lawrence County worked Thursday night to contain a massive brush fire near the Pedro area. Will Foster with the U.S. Forest Service says they’ve been working on the fire since around 6 p.m. Thursday trying to get it under control. Foster says...
Man arrested after pursuit on ATV in Kanawha County, West Virginia
UPDATE (9:39 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office tells 13 News that the suspect is a male. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person is detained after they led police on a chase on their ATV in eastern Kanawha County. Metro 911 officials say the call came in just after 8:15 […]
Cabell County Emergency Locks
A South Charleston resident reached out to WSAZ out of concern for a lack of light and a high number of potholes on Jefferson Road. Potholes patched on Jefferson Road in Kanawha County. Updated: 5 hours ago. Last week, a South Charleston resident reached out to WSAZ out of concern...
Abandoned house fire in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Huntington fire crews were on the scene of a house fire early Wednesday morning. The fire was reported shortly after 3 a.m. on the 2100 block of Madison Ave. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the home is believed to be abandoned. No injuries were reported.
Three injured in Boone County wreck
MADISON, W.Va. — Three people are recovering at area hospitals after a two-car collision on Corridor G in Boone County. Boone County deputies say the crash happened about 6:40 a.m. Thursday. A vehicle pulled into the path of oncoming traffic rom Low Gap Road onto U.S. Route 119. The collision left one victim trapped in the wreckage and a total of three victims had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Jefferson Road potholes patched one week after WSAZ inquiry
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Last week, Herman Nicely, a South Charleston resident, reached out to WSAZ out of concern for a lack of light and a high number of potholes on Jefferson Road. WSAZ then reached out to the West Virginia Division of Highways, asking if there are plans...
