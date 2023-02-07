Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas man sentenced for death of his uncle
A Kansas man who pleaded no contest to the August 2021 stabbing death of his uncle has been sentenced.
YAHOO!
Oklahoma death row inmate claims dad confessed to 1996 murder of OU ballerina Juli Busken
A death row inmate claims he has new evidence that he is innocent of the 1996 murder of University of Oklahoma ballerina Juli Busken. Anthony Castillo Sanchez, 44, claims his father confessed before committing suicide last April. Busken was shot in the head at Lake Stanley Draper after being abducted...
“The family of Juli Busken deserves to know the truth,” Oklahoma death row inmate files for evidentiary hearing
Attorneys and the spiritual advisor of an Oklahoma death row inmate believe their client is innocent. They claim the actual perpetrator of the crime is the suspect’s father.
KTUL
Oklahoma bill increasing penalties for firearm thefts moves forward
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker wants gun thieves to face a tougher punishment. Luckily for Senator Darrell Weaver of District 24 in Moore, his bill aiming to increase the penalties for firearm thefts in Oklahoma was approved by the Senate Public Safety Committee on Thursday. Senate Bill...
Murder suspect on the run after New Mexico Supreme Court reverses suspect’s release
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The search continues for an Albuquerque man charged in an August murder, who’s now accused of cutting off his ankle monitor amid a court battle over his pretrial release. Law enforcement is searching for Joe Simon Hilario Anderson, 41, who was ordered back into custody by the New Mexico Supreme Court on Tuesday. […]
News On 6
Law Preventing Marijuana Users From Owning Guns Ruled Unconstitutional
A federal judge in Oklahoma ruled that a law preventing marijuana users from owning guns is unconstitutional. This comes after officers arrested a man and said they smelled marijuana in his vehicle, then later found a gun. Gun stores like Advanced Combat in Tulsa sell guns by the thousands every...
Oklahoma caretaker scares off bogus lawyer who nearly conned 87-year-old out of $12k
An Oklahoma grandmother was nearly conned out of $12,000 by someone posing as a lawyer allegedly trying to get her grandson out of jail for a hit-and-run.
kosu.org
'Never took a sick day in seven years': Oklahoma teacher moms and the realities of no paid maternity leave
On a chilly Saturday morning in February, 11-week-old Luke Myers gleefully gurgled and grunted at his mother sitting next to him on the couch. That mom, Karli Myers, holds dear time like this with her baby. Karli Myers is a first-time parent and an English teacher at Sapulpa High School....
Oklahoma family continues desperate search for answers for sick child with unknown condition
A 7-year-old in Wellston has ongoing health problems and Oklahoma doctors say they’re unsure what’s wrong.
KMZU
Four suspects federally charged in cocaine conspiracy that ended with Lafayette County traffic stop
KANSAS CITY – Four Oklahoma men have been federally indicted in a cocaine conspiracy that ended with a traffic stop on I-70 in Lafayette County. The indictment alleges Wilmer Anthony Mendoza-Perez, 23, Luis Gerado Nieto-Acosta, 35, Miguel Angel Anguiano-Viera, 26, and Jose Eduardo Acosta-Bermejo, 28, participated in the conspiracy from Sept. 2022 to Jan. 2023, and charges all four men with possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute.
5 City View ISD personnel arrested for failure to report
More warrants have been issued after five current and former administrators at City View ISD were booked into the Wichita County Jail on Wednesday.
KTEN.com
Texas DPS won't enforce handgun law
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that prohibits adults 18 to 20 years old from carrying handguns in public. The DPS announced the policy change in a memo that was sent to agency officers on January 10. The...
Missouri executes Leonard Taylor for 2004 quadruple murder
The State of Missouri has executed Leonard "Raheem" Taylor for the 2004 murder of his girlfriend and her three children.
cpapracticeadvisor.com
Oklahoma Man Pleads Guilty to Employment Tax Scheme
An Oklahoma man pleaded guilty yesterday to willfully failing to pay employment taxes withheld from his employees’ wages. According to court documents, Donald E. White was the president and owner of Power Utility Services, Inc., in Adair, Oklahoma. From January 2010 through December 2017, White exercised control over the...
Oklahoma AG takes over prosecution of state representative, wife
Oklahoma’s attorney general said his office is taking over the prosecution of a state lawmaker accused of several felonies alleging he misused his power to change state law so his wife could become a tag agent.
Dad accidentally drowned in Brays Bayou while in town for baby's transplant, medical examiner says
After an intensive search for 28-year-old Ridge Cole, who disappeared while jogging through MacGregor Park, the medical examiner confirmed he accidentally drowned.
KOCO
Oklahoma reports more than 3,300 new COVID-19 cases, 63 additional deaths
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state's total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,278,295. According to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 371. The Oklahoma State Department...
National Treasure: OK Dept. of Wildlife says Dept. of Libraries caught raccoon attempting heist
When the raccoon heard the movie starred Cage, he didn't think this is what they meant...
A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.
This commentary originally appeared in the Kansas Reflector. The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
KOCO
Bald eagle recovering after Oklahoma game warden finds it injured in field
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — A bald eagle is recovering after a game warden found it injured in an eastern Oklahoma field. McIntosh County Game Warden Jake Rowland received a call near Checotah that an injured bald eagle was in a pasture, according to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. Rowland found the bald eagle, which he said was pretty lively but clearly had an injured wing.
Comments / 9