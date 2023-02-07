ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KTUL

Oklahoma bill increasing penalties for firearm thefts moves forward

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker wants gun thieves to face a tougher punishment. Luckily for Senator Darrell Weaver of District 24 in Moore, his bill aiming to increase the penalties for firearm thefts in Oklahoma was approved by the Senate Public Safety Committee on Thursday. Senate Bill...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Law Preventing Marijuana Users From Owning Guns Ruled Unconstitutional

A federal judge in Oklahoma ruled that a law preventing marijuana users from owning guns is unconstitutional. This comes after officers arrested a man and said they smelled marijuana in his vehicle, then later found a gun. Gun stores like Advanced Combat in Tulsa sell guns by the thousands every...
TULSA, OK
KMZU

Four suspects federally charged in cocaine conspiracy that ended with Lafayette County traffic stop

KANSAS CITY – Four Oklahoma men have been federally indicted in a cocaine conspiracy that ended with a traffic stop on I-70 in Lafayette County. The indictment alleges Wilmer Anthony Mendoza-Perez, 23, Luis Gerado Nieto-Acosta, 35, Miguel Angel Anguiano-Viera, 26, and Jose Eduardo Acosta-Bermejo, 28, participated in the conspiracy from Sept. 2022 to Jan. 2023, and charges all four men with possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
KTEN.com

Texas DPS won't enforce handgun law

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that prohibits adults 18 to 20 years old from carrying handguns in public. The DPS announced the policy change in a memo that was sent to agency officers on January 10. The...
TEXAS STATE
cpapracticeadvisor.com

Oklahoma Man Pleads Guilty to Employment Tax Scheme

An Oklahoma man pleaded guilty yesterday to willfully failing to pay employment taxes withheld from his employees’ wages. According to court documents, Donald E. White was the president and owner of Power Utility Services, Inc., in Adair, Oklahoma. From January 2010 through December 2017, White exercised control over the...
ADAIR, OK
Colorado Newsline

A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.

This commentary originally appeared in the Kansas Reflector. The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KOCO

Bald eagle recovering after Oklahoma game warden finds it injured in field

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — A bald eagle is recovering after a game warden found it injured in an eastern Oklahoma field. McIntosh County Game Warden Jake Rowland received a call near Checotah that an injured bald eagle was in a pasture, according to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. Rowland found the bald eagle, which he said was pretty lively but clearly had an injured wing.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK

