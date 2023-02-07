Read full article on original website
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bruno’s 6th Street Market brings pizza back to Bend neighborhood
Since 1978, Bruno’s Pizza was a staple in Bend. After seven years of being closed, it’s back in action — now going by Bruno’s 6th Street Market. “For seven years and then through the pandemic, there was a different market here, and we decided to bring back a little pizza to the neighborhood,” said co-owner Eric Wellman.
thesummitpinnacle.com
Downtown’s Beloved Dudleys to Stick Around
At the heart of Bend, nestled beside Good Drop Wine Shoppe, lies a world of books. Downtown’s premier bookstore, Dudley’s, may look slightly unassuming from the outside—the building it’s housed in was built over a century ago—but the interior continues to amaze. The store is split into an upper and lower level: the lower houses fiction and bestsellers alongside a cafe, while the upper offers niche and used books. Rather than just selling run-of-the-mill bestsellers, though, Dudley’s prides itself on offering titles not seen anywhere else.
kbnd.com
Pilot Shortage Brings Bigger Planes To RDM
REDMOND, OR -- Amid a widespread pilot shortage, airlines don’t plan to add more flights to existing routes any time soon. What passengers can expect are fuller flights and bigger planes. "We’re not seeing any decrease in frequency but, instead of adding maybe a fourth flight to - say...
KTVZ
Furry Friends: Bertha is a very playful and fun girl
Bertha is a 5- or 6-year-old, 100-pound Lab mix -- a very playful dog who's fun to be around. This active girl is waiting to meet you at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend tourism declining according to ‘Visit Bend’ trends update
Visit Bend presented its biannual tourism-trends update to Bend City Council on Monday. Despite some local perceptions, tourism is on the decline. “There’s definitely been a softening in the industry in the last couple months. The reality is, the transient room tax is coming in about 10% softer than it did last year during the same few months,” President and CEO of Visit Bend Kevney Dugan said.
bendsource.com
Handel's Ice Cream Chain Opens Store in Bend
I — ce cream chain Handel's Homemade Ice Cream is opening a store in Bend. The grand opening for the Bend store, located at 61165 S. Highway 97, just north of the Murphy roundabout, is scheduled for this weekend, happening from Friday, Feb. 10 through Saturday, Feb. 11. The grand opening will include raffles for free ice cream, face painting, special character appearances and more. Among the raffle prizes: free ice cream for a year for the first 100 guests to arrive on Feb. 11.
Raid on NE Bend duplex turns up surprise: dangerous drug lab making psychedelic hallucinogen DMT
A raid Wednesday morning on a northeast Bend duplex that’s been the subject of numerous investigations turned up a surprise – an active, dangerous drug lab allegedly used to extract the hallucinogen DMT, officials said. The post Raid on NE Bend duplex turns up surprise: dangerous drug lab making psychedelic hallucinogen DMT appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend, Redmond home prices hold steady as new year begins, report says; Bend sales hit recent low
Bend and Redmond median home sales prices held fairly steady in January, though the number of sales in Bend hit a recent low of 84, a report out Monday indicated. The post Bend, Redmond home prices hold steady as new year begins, report says; Bend sales hit recent low appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
How deep is dog love? Several people fall through ice trying to rescue dogs
Two ice rescues in two days. Both incidents involved dogs breaking through ice and pet owners trying to rescue their canine companions also falling through the ice. “Watching this dog in distress, I felt I had to do something.”. Robert Yee of Bend was taking his dogs for a walk...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Justy’s’ no more: Popular Bend eatery changes its name
A popular dining establishment on Bend’s west side is getting a new name. Justy’s Bar and Grill is changing its name to “Lifty’s“. The change was prompted by a trademark issue. But the the owners put a lot of thought into the new name. “The special...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon; $50,000 ticket sold in Redmond
Someone in Oregon bought a $1 million Powerball ticket for Saturday night’s drawing. And here in Central Oregon, someone is set to be $50,000 richer. But nobody won the big prize, sending the jackpot to an estimated $747 million for Monday night’s drawing. The numbers drawn were: 2, 8, 15, 19, 58 and Powerball 10.
centraloregondaily.com
Washington state man arrested for robbery at Sisters area homeless camp
A Washington state man was arrested Tuesday after sheriff’s deputies say he robbed someone at a homeless camp near Sisters and vandalized another camp. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says Dana Roy, 42, showed up at Mainline Station around 8:00 a.m. and made “concerning comments” about the camps located across Highway 20. After arriving deputies spoke with Roy, they released him after determining no probable cause.
KTVZ
Accessory dwelling units — ADUs — an increasingly popular way to add housing on existing Bend lots
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Chamber and Simplicity by Hayden Homes held a special resource fair Tuesday evening to help more people follow the recently widened path toward adding needed housing on the property, through the addition of ADUs -- accessory dwelling units. The resource fair at Open Space...
KTVZ
Oregon representative proposes ‘Alyssa’s Law’ to combat response time in school emergencies
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon state representative Emerson Levy is proposing new legislation to the Committee of Education. The legislation is titled "Alyssa's Law" and it addresses law enforcement response time when a life-threatening emergency occurs. The law calls for the installation of silent panic alarms that are directly linked to law enforcement, so in case of any emergency they can get on the scene as quick as possible.
elkhornmediagroup.com
4 arrested after Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit locates an active clandestine lab during search warrant
Deschutes County- (Released by: Sergeant Kent Vander Kamp) On February 8th, 2023, at approximately 8:00 AM, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit, in collaboration with the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, executed a search warrant on the 1400 block of NE Tucson Way within the city of Bend. This home is a duplex with shared walls in a residential area.
KTVZ
Rep. Emerson Levy of Bend proposes ‘Alyssa’s Law,’ school silent panic alarms to speed response time
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- State Rep. Emerson Levy, D-Bend, said Friday she is proposing legislation aimed at saving lives in schools with a mobile-based silent panic alarm system for emergencies. The legislation, also being passed or considered in state legislatures across the country, is known as "Alyssa's Law", and it...
Prineville woman taken to hospital after crash downs power lines, closes Hwy. 126 east of Powell Butte
A Prineville woman's SUV left Highway 126 east of Powell Butte and struck a power pole and two fences Monday evening, Oregon State Police said. The crash and downed lines closed the highway for about six hours, prompting ODOT to establish a detour around the scene. The post Prineville woman taken to hospital after crash downs power lines, closes Hwy. 126 east of Powell Butte appeared first on KTVZ.
