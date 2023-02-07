At the heart of Bend, nestled beside Good Drop Wine Shoppe, lies a world of books. Downtown’s premier bookstore, Dudley’s, may look slightly unassuming from the outside—the building it’s housed in was built over a century ago—but the interior continues to amaze. The store is split into an upper and lower level: the lower houses fiction and bestsellers alongside a cafe, while the upper offers niche and used books. Rather than just selling run-of-the-mill bestsellers, though, Dudley’s prides itself on offering titles not seen anywhere else.

