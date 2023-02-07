ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bruno’s 6th Street Market brings pizza back to Bend neighborhood

Since 1978, Bruno’s Pizza was a staple in Bend. After seven years of being closed, it’s back in action — now going by Bruno’s 6th Street Market. “For seven years and then through the pandemic, there was a different market here, and we decided to bring back a little pizza to the neighborhood,” said co-owner Eric Wellman.
BEND, OR
thesummitpinnacle.com

Downtown’s Beloved Dudleys to Stick Around

At the heart of Bend, nestled beside Good Drop Wine Shoppe, lies a world of books. Downtown’s premier bookstore, Dudley’s, may look slightly unassuming from the outside—the building it’s housed in was built over a century ago—but the interior continues to amaze. The store is split into an upper and lower level: the lower houses fiction and bestsellers alongside a cafe, while the upper offers niche and used books. Rather than just selling run-of-the-mill bestsellers, though, Dudley’s prides itself on offering titles not seen anywhere else.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Pilot Shortage Brings Bigger Planes To RDM

REDMOND, OR -- Amid a widespread pilot shortage, airlines don’t plan to add more flights to existing routes any time soon. What passengers can expect are fuller flights and bigger planes. "We’re not seeing any decrease in frequency but, instead of adding maybe a fourth flight to - say...
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ

Furry Friends: Bertha is a very playful and fun girl

Bertha is a 5- or 6-year-old, 100-pound Lab mix -- a very playful dog who's fun to be around. This active girl is waiting to meet you at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments...
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend tourism declining according to ‘Visit Bend’ trends update

Visit Bend presented its biannual tourism-trends update to Bend City Council on Monday. Despite some local perceptions, tourism is on the decline. “There’s definitely been a softening in the industry in the last couple months. The reality is, the transient room tax is coming in about 10% softer than it did last year during the same few months,” President and CEO of Visit Bend Kevney Dugan said.
BEND, OR
bendsource.com

Handel's Ice Cream Chain Opens Store in Bend

I — ce cream chain Handel's Homemade Ice Cream is opening a store in Bend. The grand opening for the Bend store, located at 61165 S. Highway 97, just north of the Murphy roundabout, is scheduled for this weekend, happening from Friday, Feb. 10 through Saturday, Feb. 11. The grand opening will include raffles for free ice cream, face painting, special character appearances and more. Among the raffle prizes: free ice cream for a year for the first 100 guests to arrive on Feb. 11.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

How deep is dog love? Several people fall through ice trying to rescue dogs

Two ice rescues in two days. Both incidents involved dogs breaking through ice and pet owners trying to rescue their canine companions also falling through the ice. “Watching this dog in distress, I felt I had to do something.”. Robert Yee of Bend was taking his dogs for a walk...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ ‘Justy’s’ no more: Popular Bend eatery changes its name

A popular dining establishment on Bend’s west side is getting a new name. Justy’s Bar and Grill is changing its name to “Lifty’s“. The change was prompted by a trademark issue. But the the owners put a lot of thought into the new name. “The special...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Washington state man arrested for robbery at Sisters area homeless camp

A Washington state man was arrested Tuesday after sheriff’s deputies say he robbed someone at a homeless camp near Sisters and vandalized another camp. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says Dana Roy, 42, showed up at Mainline Station around 8:00 a.m. and made “concerning comments” about the camps located across Highway 20. After arriving deputies spoke with Roy, they released him after determining no probable cause.
SISTERS, OR
KTVZ

Oregon representative proposes ‘Alyssa’s Law’ to combat response time in school emergencies

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon state representative Emerson Levy is proposing new legislation to the Committee of Education. The legislation is titled "Alyssa's Law" and it addresses law enforcement response time when a life-threatening emergency occurs. The law calls for the installation of silent panic alarms that are directly linked to law enforcement, so in case of any emergency they can get on the scene as quick as possible.
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

4 arrested after Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit locates an active clandestine lab during search warrant

Deschutes County- (Released by: Sergeant Kent Vander Kamp) On February 8th, 2023, at approximately 8:00 AM, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit, in collaboration with the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, executed a search warrant on the 1400 block of NE Tucson Way within the city of Bend. This home is a duplex with shared walls in a residential area.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Prineville woman taken to hospital after crash downs power lines, closes Hwy. 126 east of Powell Butte

A Prineville woman's SUV left Highway 126 east of Powell Butte and struck a power pole and two fences Monday evening, Oregon State Police said. The crash and downed lines closed the highway for about six hours, prompting ODOT to establish a detour around the scene. The post Prineville woman taken to hospital after crash downs power lines, closes Hwy. 126 east of Powell Butte appeared first on KTVZ.
POWELL BUTTE, OR

