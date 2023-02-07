OKLAHOMA CITY — Dogs trained right here in the Oklahoma City metro are on their way to Turkey after the earthquake. The dogs are labs named Levi, Mini and Dozer and were trained at the Ground Zero Emergency Center in Tuttle, the Switzers’ facility. They headed overseas with the Gideon Rescue Company where they will help locate possible survivors and recover remains.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO