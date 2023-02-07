ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midwest City, OK

orangeandbluepress.com

Oklahoma Dumpster Filled with Over 200 Shotguns

The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms is investigating an Oklahoma firearms dealer after more than 200 shotguns were discovered in a dumpster outside a store he owns in suburban Oklahoma City. The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms is investigating an Oklahoma firearms dealer after more than...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma bill increasing penalties for firearm thefts moves forward

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker wants gun thieves to face a tougher punishment. Luckily for Senator Darrell Weaver of District 24 in Moore, his bill aiming to increase the penalties for firearm thefts in Oklahoma was approved by the Senate Public Safety Committee on Thursday. Senate Bill...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KXII.com

More than 200 discarded shotguns found in Oklahoma dumpster

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (AP) - Federal authorities say more than 200 shotguns have been found in a dumpster outside an Oklahoma firearms dealer. A search warrant by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms in U.S. District Court in the Western District of Oklahoma says 236 imported .20 gauge shotguns were found behind International Firearm Company in Midwest City.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
KOCO

Edmond police catch 'wet bandit' accused of randomly turning on faucets

EDMOND, Okla. — A bandit, causing a stir on social media after multiple Edmond residents said their outdoor water faucets were randomly turned on, has been caught. When Taylor Vanderford heard his faucet turn on, he didn't think it was coming from outside. “When water turns on, you hear...
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Norman Fire Department faces allegations of fraud

NORMAN, Okla. — The city of Norman confirmed Thursday that fraud allegations against the Norman Fire Department were sent to the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office. The fire department is accused of falsifying records that may have impacted their annual Insurance Services Office, or ISO, rating. This rating, which is given to fire departments across the country, impacts the insurance rates in communities.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Teenager taken to hospital after Moore shooting, police say

MOORE, Okla. — The Moore Police Department said one teenager was taken to the hospital after being shot Thursday. Police responded to the shooting near Northwest 12th Street and Santa Fe Avenue. They said the teenager was shot in the leg. >> Download the KOCO 5 App. This began...
MOORE, OK
KOCO

Dogs trained in Oklahoma are on their way to Turkey after earthquake

OKLAHOMA CITY — Dogs trained right here in the Oklahoma City metro are on their way to Turkey after the earthquake. The dogs are labs named Levi, Mini and Dozer and were trained at the Ground Zero Emergency Center in Tuttle, the Switzers’ facility. They headed overseas with the Gideon Rescue Company where they will help locate possible survivors and recover remains.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

One person dead after semitrailer crash on I-40 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — At least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer Thursday morning on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says three vehicles were involved in a crash around 2:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-40 near County Line Road.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

27-Year-Old Killed In SW OKC Crash

A 27-year-old was killed in a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Oklahoma County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near South Morgan Road. What happened in the crash is under investigation. OHP said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

