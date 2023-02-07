Read full article on original website
Texas and Oklahoma will pay a combined $100M in fees to leave the Big 12 early and join the SEC in 2024Jalyn SmootAustin, TX
REDW, HoganTaylor Honor Expanded Services to Tribal Nations with Tribal Art DedicationABSEESITALLOklahoma City, OK
"The White People Living There Were a Whole Lot Worse Than the Indians," Says Indian Territory SettlerJudyDGuthrie, OK
The Hornbeck and Penthouse Theater of Shawnee Okla. is MissedLarry E LambertShawnee, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
orangeandbluepress.com
Oklahoma Dumpster Filled with Over 200 Shotguns
The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms is investigating an Oklahoma firearms dealer after more than 200 shotguns were discovered in a dumpster outside a store he owns in suburban Oklahoma City. The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms is investigating an Oklahoma firearms dealer after more than...
KTUL
Oklahoma bill increasing penalties for firearm thefts moves forward
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker wants gun thieves to face a tougher punishment. Luckily for Senator Darrell Weaver of District 24 in Moore, his bill aiming to increase the penalties for firearm thefts in Oklahoma was approved by the Senate Public Safety Committee on Thursday. Senate Bill...
KXII.com
More than 200 discarded shotguns found in Oklahoma dumpster
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (AP) - Federal authorities say more than 200 shotguns have been found in a dumpster outside an Oklahoma firearms dealer. A search warrant by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms in U.S. District Court in the Western District of Oklahoma says 236 imported .20 gauge shotguns were found behind International Firearm Company in Midwest City.
KOCO
Edmond police catch 'wet bandit' accused of randomly turning on faucets
EDMOND, Okla. — A bandit, causing a stir on social media after multiple Edmond residents said their outdoor water faucets were randomly turned on, has been caught. When Taylor Vanderford heard his faucet turn on, he didn't think it was coming from outside. “When water turns on, you hear...
KOCO
Norman Fire Department faces allegations of fraud
NORMAN, Okla. — The city of Norman confirmed Thursday that fraud allegations against the Norman Fire Department were sent to the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office. The fire department is accused of falsifying records that may have impacted their annual Insurance Services Office, or ISO, rating. This rating, which is given to fire departments across the country, impacts the insurance rates in communities.
‘Sometimes it’s a bad motel,’ Man shot and killed after fight at Oklahoma City motel
Oklahoma City police are releasing new information about a man shot and killed at a metro motel.
KOCO
Police respond to reported shooting at OKC home; person taken to hospital for panic attack
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was taken to a hospital for a panic attack after police investigated a reported shooting Friday morning at a west Oklahoma City home. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. Officers responded after receiving a report that someone had shot their...
State Narcotics Bureau Seizes Thousands Of Marijuana Plants From Illegal Farm
Agents seized more than 25,000 cannabis plants at an illegal marijuana farm in Payne County, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. The seizure happened on Thursday near the town of Yale, about 20 miles east of Stillwater. Agents said they expect more arrests to follow soon.
okcfox.com
OKCPD arrests third person in connection to 2022 murder at Plaza Inn
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police have arrested a third individual in connection to a murder that happened at Plaza Inn in Oct. 2022. On Oct. 10, 2022, Anthony Dewayne Taylor, 42, allegedly shot 41-year-old Kentrell Kindred to death at the Plaza Inn in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City police say...
Oklahoma County sheriff attends State of the Union
An Oklahoma sheriff was in attendance as a guest at the State of the Union address.
News On 6
Watch: NW OKC Crashes Caught On Camera
Two wrecks on Northwest 39th Expressway in Oklahoma City were caught on camera by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crashes.
‘Wet Bandit’ leads Edmond Police on slippery saga as several homeowners fall victim to gushing water in their front yard
Several Edmond residents discovered gushing water in their front yard Wednesday night and Thursday morning, but their outdoor faucet wasn't broken nor frozen over.
KOCO
Teenager taken to hospital after Moore shooting, police say
MOORE, Okla. — The Moore Police Department said one teenager was taken to the hospital after being shot Thursday. Police responded to the shooting near Northwest 12th Street and Santa Fe Avenue. They said the teenager was shot in the leg. >> Download the KOCO 5 App. This began...
KOCO
Investigation underway after deadly shooting at Oklahoma City motel
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning at a motel in west Oklahoma City. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. Shortly after 3 a.m., security guards heard gunshots and found a victim at the Green Carpet Inn near...
Two young children found living in OKC home filled with animal feces and urine
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office served an eviction notice to a family Wednesday morning, but when they looked inside the home, an investigation emerged.
KOCO
Dogs trained in Oklahoma are on their way to Turkey after earthquake
OKLAHOMA CITY — Dogs trained right here in the Oklahoma City metro are on their way to Turkey after the earthquake. The dogs are labs named Levi, Mini and Dozer and were trained at the Ground Zero Emergency Center in Tuttle, the Switzers’ facility. They headed overseas with the Gideon Rescue Company where they will help locate possible survivors and recover remains.
KOCO
One person dead after semitrailer crash on I-40 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — At least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer Thursday morning on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says three vehicles were involved in a crash around 2:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-40 near County Line Road.
News On 6
27-Year-Old Killed In SW OKC Crash
A 27-year-old was killed in a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Oklahoma County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near South Morgan Road. What happened in the crash is under investigation. OHP said...
Oklahoma City reaches settlement with several women raped by former police officer
Oklahoma City has reached a settlement with several women who were raped by former police officer Daniel Holtzclaw.
KOCO
Stillwater police officers recognized for saving man’s life following December crash
STILLWATER, Okla. — Stillwater police officers were honored after they were caught on camera jumping into action to save a man's life after a crash in December. Police said the man didn't have a pulse, but they were able to revive him. Now, they're being recognized by the Stillwater Fire Department.
