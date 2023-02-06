ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Related
YourErie

Erie School Board approves sale of former Burton School property

Wednesday night, the Erie School Board voted to approve the sale of its property formally known as the Burton School, which hasn’t been used by the district since 2012. The transaction has been in the works for some time now and its potential buyer hopes to continue to utilize that building to enrich students. The […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

First Look at Design Plans for New Edison Elementary School

We're getting a first look at plans for a brand new Edison School. It will be the first new elementary school built in the city of Erie in nearly 30 years. According to top district officials it's exciting, overdue and really needed. "It's desperately needed for that student population in that area," said Neal Brokman, assistant superintendent of schools. "That building, while it's got all of the old character that you'd love to see in a school building - it's just gotten to the point where it's outdated,'he added.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie City Council welcomes its newest member

The vacant seat in Erie City Council has finally been filled. Thursday night, council members met to interview 11 candidates and determined who would be the best fit for the job.     Meet Susannah Faulkner, an Erie native and current Director of Development with the Sisters of St. Joseph Neighborhood Network. She’ll be sworn in on […]
ERIE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Police activity in Warren County closed borough building, schools sheltering in place (UPDATE)

Police activity Wednesday morning in Warren County closed a borough municipal building and led to a shelter-in-place order in one school district. Washington Township police said the department was working with other law enforcement agencies on an investigation outside Warren County. A person of interest in that incident lives in the township area but was later found outside Warren County, police said.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Warren Approved for Wilds are Working Initiative

WARREN, Pa. – Warren has been approved for funding for the Wilds Are Working Initiative, a program designed to give remote workers the opportunity to live in rural Pennsylvania. The program offers workers the chance to spend an expenses-paid two to four weeks living and working in rural communities...
WARREN, PA
erienewsnow.com

City of Erie's Redevelopment Authority Seeks Contractors for Rehabilitation Projects

The Redevelopment Authority of the City of Erie received roughly $9 million in total funding to facilitate housing rehabilitation projects. The funding comes from several housing rehabilitation grants for the City of Erie & Erie County, and from the City's American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money. The Redevelopment Authority primarily...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Residents’ input needed to preserve Erie’s historic structures

The City of Erie is looking for input from property owners interested in preserving their historic structures. The city’s Historic Review Commission has grant money available thanks to funding they received through the American Rescue Plan. City residents can apply for thousands of dollars of grant money to make improvements to their historic properties. City […]
ERIE, PA
aroundptown.com

Erie Announces Subdivision Development (photos)

The Village of Erie has announced that plans have been finalized to begin construction of a new subdivision on the corner of Albany Street and 16th Ave. The parcel is across from the Erie Cemetery. The 9-acre subdivision, named the JMTR Addition, is being developed by Rock Roots Development, LLC with construction planned to begin this summer. The Village Board of Trustees held a special meeting on Monday, January 30th and approved the Preliminary Plat submitted by the developers.
ERIE, IL
yourerie

Erie man invited to Pres. Biden's State of the Union address

Erie man invited to Pres. Biden’s State of the Union …. Erie man invited to Pres. Biden's State of the Union address. Teen allegedly confessed to killing boyfriend in …. A suspect allegedly confessed to killing her boyfriend in Greensboro and asking her friends to help clean up the crime.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Greengarden Blvd neighbors show dissent for bikeway project

The war continues in one west Erie neighborhood over public access and neighbor’s rights. At issue is a plan that could build a bike path along Greengarden Blvd in the city. Neighbors said it would restrict car traffic in the neighborhood and could even pose a risk for pedestrians and kids who use the road. […]
ERIE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Hospice of Warren County Offering Grief Workshop

WARREN, Pa.- Hospice of Warren County is offering a 4-week grief workshop beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The workshop will be offered every Tuesday beginning on the 21st and continuing on the 28, March 7, and 14. There will be a morning session from 10-11:30 .m. and an evening session...
explore venango

Police Investigating Cases of Identity Theft in Venango County

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are actively investigating two reports of theft by deception in Venango County. According to a pair of releases issued by PSP Franklin on Thursday, February 9, troopers responded to Cherrytree Road in Cherrytree Township, Venango County, for a theft by deception incident that occurred sometime between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. on January 27.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Meeting scheduled for next discussions on Kahkwa Bridge

The future of the much-debated Kahkwa Bridge could become clearer after a meeting scheduled for later this month. The City of Erie decided to demolish the bridge that was originally built in 1920. Plans to rebuild the bridge to carry pedestrians and maybe bike traffic have been discussed. However, no formal plan has been accepted. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Democrats, Republicans voice reactions to House special elections

Following a few special Pennsylvania House sessions, Democrats now have a slim majority. Democrats were winners of all three vacant House seats in the Pittsburgh area, as they now hold a 102-to-101 representative lead over Republicans in the House. However, Republicans still have a majority in the Senate. Local political leaders in Erie provided some […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Earthquakes in Erie are possible but uncommon

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For Pennsylvania the United States Geological Survey has tracked 370 earthquakes, the earliest in 1938. The nearest earthquake to Erie was in Middleboro (now McKean) in 1990. It was a magnitude of 2.5. For comparison, on Monday, Feb. 6, an earthquake in Buffalo was a magnitude 3.8 and was felt by residents but […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Clintonville Woman Allegedly Lies About Employment During Hearing at Venango County Courthouse

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Clintonville woman is facing a perjury charge for allegedly lying on the stand during a hearing at the Venango County Courthouse. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Natasha Sue Sabisch, of Clintonville, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Tuesday, February 7.
CLINTONVILLE, PA

