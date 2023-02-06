Read full article on original website
Erie School Board approves sale of former Burton School property
Wednesday night, the Erie School Board voted to approve the sale of its property formally known as the Burton School, which hasn’t been used by the district since 2012. The transaction has been in the works for some time now and its potential buyer hopes to continue to utilize that building to enrich students. The […]
First Look at Design Plans for New Edison Elementary School
We're getting a first look at plans for a brand new Edison School. It will be the first new elementary school built in the city of Erie in nearly 30 years. According to top district officials it's exciting, overdue and really needed. "It's desperately needed for that student population in that area," said Neal Brokman, assistant superintendent of schools. "That building, while it's got all of the old character that you'd love to see in a school building - it's just gotten to the point where it's outdated,'he added.
Erie City Council welcomes its newest member
The vacant seat in Erie City Council has finally been filled. Thursday night, council members met to interview 11 candidates and determined who would be the best fit for the job. Meet Susannah Faulkner, an Erie native and current Director of Development with the Sisters of St. Joseph Neighborhood Network. She’ll be sworn in on […]
Police activity in Warren County closed borough building, schools sheltering in place (UPDATE)
Police activity Wednesday morning in Warren County closed a borough municipal building and led to a shelter-in-place order in one school district. Washington Township police said the department was working with other law enforcement agencies on an investigation outside Warren County. A person of interest in that incident lives in the township area but was later found outside Warren County, police said.
Warren Approved for Wilds are Working Initiative
WARREN, Pa. – Warren has been approved for funding for the Wilds Are Working Initiative, a program designed to give remote workers the opportunity to live in rural Pennsylvania. The program offers workers the chance to spend an expenses-paid two to four weeks living and working in rural communities...
Elizabeth Hirz announces campaign, seeking full term as Erie County DA
Erie County District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz announced on Thursday that she will be running for district attorney. Hirz made the announcement at the Crime Victim Center of Erie County. She was appointed district attorney after former Erie County DA, Jack Daneri, resigned in late 2021. Now, she will be seeking an election for the full […]
City of Erie's Redevelopment Authority Seeks Contractors for Rehabilitation Projects
The Redevelopment Authority of the City of Erie received roughly $9 million in total funding to facilitate housing rehabilitation projects. The funding comes from several housing rehabilitation grants for the City of Erie & Erie County, and from the City's American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money. The Redevelopment Authority primarily...
Residents’ input needed to preserve Erie’s historic structures
The City of Erie is looking for input from property owners interested in preserving their historic structures. The city’s Historic Review Commission has grant money available thanks to funding they received through the American Rescue Plan. City residents can apply for thousands of dollars of grant money to make improvements to their historic properties. City […]
Erie Announces Subdivision Development (photos)
The Village of Erie has announced that plans have been finalized to begin construction of a new subdivision on the corner of Albany Street and 16th Ave. The parcel is across from the Erie Cemetery. The 9-acre subdivision, named the JMTR Addition, is being developed by Rock Roots Development, LLC with construction planned to begin this summer. The Village Board of Trustees held a special meeting on Monday, January 30th and approved the Preliminary Plat submitted by the developers.
Erie man invited to Pres. Biden's State of the Union address
Erie man invited to Pres. Biden’s State of the Union …. Erie man invited to Pres. Biden's State of the Union address. Teen allegedly confessed to killing boyfriend in …. A suspect allegedly confessed to killing her boyfriend in Greensboro and asking her friends to help clean up the crime.
ARK Basement Services Work to Solve Water Problems for Erie Residents: Giving you the Business
A basement can be a place to play, work out or even store items. But the lower level can also be a spot where water settles and potentially create damage. And when that happens, three brothers hope they can help. Working with dark, murky water is part of the job....
Greengarden Blvd neighbors show dissent for bikeway project
The war continues in one west Erie neighborhood over public access and neighbor’s rights. At issue is a plan that could build a bike path along Greengarden Blvd in the city. Neighbors said it would restrict car traffic in the neighborhood and could even pose a risk for pedestrians and kids who use the road. […]
Hospice of Warren County Offering Grief Workshop
WARREN, Pa.- Hospice of Warren County is offering a 4-week grief workshop beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The workshop will be offered every Tuesday beginning on the 21st and continuing on the 28, March 7, and 14. There will be a morning session from 10-11:30 .m. and an evening session...
Police Investigating Cases of Identity Theft in Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are actively investigating two reports of theft by deception in Venango County. According to a pair of releases issued by PSP Franklin on Thursday, February 9, troopers responded to Cherrytree Road in Cherrytree Township, Venango County, for a theft by deception incident that occurred sometime between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. on January 27.
Meeting scheduled for next discussions on Kahkwa Bridge
The future of the much-debated Kahkwa Bridge could become clearer after a meeting scheduled for later this month. The City of Erie decided to demolish the bridge that was originally built in 1920. Plans to rebuild the bridge to carry pedestrians and maybe bike traffic have been discussed. However, no formal plan has been accepted. […]
Erie Democrats, Republicans voice reactions to House special elections
Following a few special Pennsylvania House sessions, Democrats now have a slim majority. Democrats were winners of all three vacant House seats in the Pittsburgh area, as they now hold a 102-to-101 representative lead over Republicans in the House. However, Republicans still have a majority in the Senate. Local political leaders in Erie provided some […]
Earthquakes in Erie are possible but uncommon
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For Pennsylvania the United States Geological Survey has tracked 370 earthquakes, the earliest in 1938. The nearest earthquake to Erie was in Middleboro (now McKean) in 1990. It was a magnitude of 2.5. For comparison, on Monday, Feb. 6, an earthquake in Buffalo was a magnitude 3.8 and was felt by residents but […]
Clintonville Woman Allegedly Lies About Employment During Hearing at Venango County Courthouse
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Clintonville woman is facing a perjury charge for allegedly lying on the stand during a hearing at the Venango County Courthouse. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Natasha Sue Sabisch, of Clintonville, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Tuesday, February 7.
Erie man recalls experience of being at the State of the Union address
Call it the opportunity of a lifetime. Tuesday night, we introduced you to an Erie man who was invited to be a guest at the State of the Union. We spoke to him before the big event and Wednesday, we heard what is was like actually sitting in the House chambers in front of the […]
More than a dozen dead animals found by PSP in search of Warren County home
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A total of 14 deceased animals were found during a Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) search of a property in Warren County. PSP first responded to a residence on Tidioute Enterprise Road in Southwest Township on Feb. 6 for a welfare check. According to a PSP report, the residence was in “deplorable conditions” and […]
